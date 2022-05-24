Bringing the Heat

The party captain, hype man, fireball himself, Mr. Worldwide is making his return to town. Pitbull is the ultimate entertainer and he’s set to pump up the crowd and kick off Memorial Day Weekend at the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, May 28.

Rapper Armando Christian Perez, known as Pitbull, proudly hails from Miami, and brings his Cuban influences into his music, recording many of his tracks in a mix of Spanish and English. His Latin flavor and popular songs, mixed with a high-energy stage presence with lots of dancers, make for a spectacular performance.

Pitbull’s recording career began in 2001 and he got some help from fellow rapper Lil Jon in bringing his name to the spotlight. Lil Jon gave him a spot on his 2002 album “Kings of Crunk,” with the track “Pitbull’s Cuban Rideout.”

With some exposure and a new friend in the industry, Pitbull released his debut album “M.I.A.M.I.” in 2004, with a few of the tracks featuring Lil Jon. At this time Pitbull began working with many other artists, being featured on tracks with Ying Yang Twins, Adassa, Twista and others.

In 2005 he cofounded the Bad Boy Latino label with Sean “Diddy” Combs, which produced his next studio album, “El Mariel,” in 2006. The album peaked at No. 2 on the rap charts and No. 17 on the Billboard Top 200.

His next album “The Boatlift,” contained Pitbull’s first top 10 single on the rap charts, “The Anthem,” featuring Lil Jon, who also helped with his next single “Krazy,” from his 2009 “Pitbull Starring Rebelution” album. This was Pitbull’s breakout album, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200. It contained his first two top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, with “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)” hitting No. 2 and “Hotel Room Service” at No. 8.

Also in 2009, Pitbull founded his own record label, Mr. 305, with a nod to his hometown area code for Miami. All of his albums henceforth have been co-produced by his own label.

In 2010, he dropped his first full Spanish album “Armando.” He followed that with “Planet Pit” in 2011, with two singles off the album becoming major hits for the star. “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)” with T-Pain hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Pitbull nabbed his first No. 1 on the chart with “Give Me Everything,” featuring Ne-Yo, Nayer and Afrojack.

Pitbull’s seventh studio album, “Global Warming,” built upon that momentum, reaching No. 1 on the rap charts and eventually becoming certified double platinum. The album’s success was backed by the single “Feel This Moment,” featuring Christina Aguilera.

In 2014 Pitbull received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and busted out another album, “Globalization.” The awards and honors kept pouring in for Pitbull, as he won a Grammy for his next album, “Dale,” the following year. “Dale” was the rapper’s second Spanish album, and was awarded Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. “Dale” is Pitbull’s catchphrase, meaning “give it,” “go ahead” or “let’s do it,” which he frequently says in his songs.

His last two studio album’s were 2017’s “Climate Change” and 2019’s “Libertad 548.” However, Pitbull has been dropping new music and continues to make the airwaves with songs such as “I Feel Good,” released in 2021 and his latest, “Can’t Stop Us Now,” a collaboration with Zac Brown, was released just last month.

Pitbull has had several smash hits collaborating with artists in all genres. He was featured on Jennifer Lopez’ 2011 hit single “On the Floor,” and has had several collabs with Spanish star, Enrique Iglesias, such as his 2016 song, “Messin’ Around.”

Although it may be a surprising blend of genres, Zac Brown isn’t the first country star to work with Pitbull. Blake Shelton was featured on Pitbull’s 2019 song “Get Ready,” which was part of an advertising campaign for a series of pre-game commercials for Super Bowl LIV, and a remixed version of the single was the official theme song for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series.

No matter who he works with, if Pitbull is on the track, it’s going to be an upbeat dance song that brings the heat to any stage. Try to keep up when Pitbull brings the party back to Laughlin this weekend.