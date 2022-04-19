Traditional & Modern

Easton Corbin fans know “just who you’re getting, under this old hat” when he walks on stage. The “A Little More Country Than That” singer is country to his roots and is a breath of fresh air for country traditionalists among the current country pop trends playing on the radio.

He perhaps gets his classic country feel from growing up on his grandparents’ farm in the small town of Trenton, Florida, listening to the greats, like Hank Williams and Conway Twitty. With influences such as these, Corbin brings back the traditional country Western genre of days gone by into the current time.

“I love traditional country music and that’s my specialty, that’s what I love to sing,” Corbin said. “I love Merle Haggard and George Jones — those are my heroes and that combination of those guys kind of comes out. I always say, ‘I keep one foot in traditional, one foot in the modern and marry those two.’”

With a little luck and lot of hard work, Corbin got his shot in Nashville. After graduating from the University of Florida with an agribusiness degree in May of 2006, he moved to Music City that October. A family member had some connections in town that helped his music be heard and things started happening quickly.

“I have a cousin who helped start the music management program at the University of Montana and he had a lot of connections in Nashville and he heard some of our stuff,” Corbin said. “He’s one of those guys who doesn’t mix business and family, but he heard it and said, ‘Man, I really think it’s good stuff. You deserve a shot. Can I play it for some people?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ He played it for James Yelich, the head guy at Monterey Peninsula at the time. He liked it then he brought Joe Fisher over and played it for him. Of course I had no idea who Joe Fisher was, but he ended up being the A&R guy at Universal Music Group Nashville.

“Long story short, he took me over to play for Brian Wright, his boss, and they signed me to a developmental deal and I cut four or five sides. Those ended up being “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “Can’t Love You Back” — all my first hits. Then they signed me to a full record deal.”

After signing with Mercury Nashville in 2009, “A Little More Country Than That” was released and Corbin found himself with a No. 1 hit on his debut single. He followed that up with another No. 1 hit on the country charts, “Roll With It.” The third single off his self-titled debut album was “I Can’t Love You Back,” which also charted well, peaking at No. 14.

His second studio album, “All Over the Road,” released in 2012, continued Corbin’s momentum on the radio. He produced two more hit singles, with “Lovin’ You Is Fun” at No. 5 on the charts and the album’s title track reaching No. 3.

Corbin’s third studio album, “About to Get Real,” released in 2015, earned him another top five single with “Baby Be My Love Song” hitting the No. 3 spot on the Country Airplay chart. This was Corbin’s last album under Mercury Nashville, as he parted ways with them in 2018.

In 2020, Corbin self-released a five-song EP called “Didn’t Miss a Beat.” He co-wrote every track on the EP, as he has developed his songwriting skills while being in Nashville.

“I just loved to sing and play guitar when I first started out,” Corbin said. “I never was involved as much in the songwriting. I kind of dabbled in it, but never really took it too serious until I actually got to town and kind of learned the process. As time has went on, I’ve written a lot more. For this record coming up, I’ve written almost all of them.”

As he mentioned, Corbin is in the middle of putting together a new album under Stone Country Records that will be out later this year.

“You know, me and Mercury parted ways about four years ago, then of course COVID happened and nobody’s doing anything then,” Corbin said. “Having those two or three years to just write and really concentrate on getting the songs how you feel they are right, it’s been a very valuable time for me. I’m just getting back to my roots and where I started and that’s been a very important thing to me these past few years.”

Fans have gotten one taste of the new album already when Corbin performed his new song “Marry That Girl” on the reality show “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” in March. Corbin said he will be releasing a new single to radio next month called “I Can’t Decide.”

Laughlin guests have another opportunity to get an early listen of Corbin’s latest material, when he performs at the Edgewater’s E Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

“We’re going to do the hits, we’re going to do some new stuff off this new record and we’ll do some covers out there,” Corbin said. “Ultimately, it’s about the audience and them having a good time. If they have a good time, we have a good time.”