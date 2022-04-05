Onward & Upward

Friends gathered together with a bottle of tequila and some mountain-fresh serenity after a prolonged absence from one another. With no blueprint, no demands, they found new life in their collaborative creations and walked away an even stronger group. The result was Old Dominion’s latest album, “Time, Tequila & Therapy.”

After band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were forced to isolate for much of 2020 during the pandemic, they decided a retreat to Echo Mountain Recording studios in Asheville, North Carolina, was the move to put together their next album with renewed energy.

The guys of Old Dominion didn’t have a planned setlist, they wrote everything together during those few weeks in Asheville and recorded it on the spot. The title of this, their fourth studio album, reflects exactly what went into the record, which was released October 2021.

“It was so exciting to all get back in the same place and be creative again,” Rosen stated. “We didn’t set too many expectations. We figured if we did this thing and we ended up with four or five good songs that would be a success. And then the first day we wrote a song like that, and the next day we wrote another song. We got so much done in such a short span that then there was no pressure at all. It just became fun.”

The album has reached the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the lead single, “I Was on a Boat That Day,” became a summer party anthem, peaking at No. 8 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Many of the songs off the new album support an overall feeling of peace in moving onward, a message that was important to the band, and their many fans who also struggled through the past couple of years. This “no bad vibes” attitude is especially prevalent in their current hit on the radio, “No Hard Feelings.”

Much of Old Dominon’s music has a fun, positive nature and their innate songwriting ability has helped propel them to the height of popularity in country music. They have been voted the Academy of Country Music Group of the Year for five years running and the Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year for the past four.

The group has been together since 2007, but didn’t sign a major deal until 2015 when they were picked up by RCA Nashville after they caught attention with their self-titled EP released the year before. Their debut studio album, “Meat & Candy,” was released later in 2015 and contained their No. 1 single “Break Up With Him,” as well as the No. 2 single “Snapback.”

Old Dominion’s second studio album, “Happy Endings,” went to No. 1 on the Top Country Album’s chart in 2017, supported by three No. 1 singles, including “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand” and “Hotel Key.” In 2019 they put out their third album, “Old Dominion,” which also topped the Country Albums chart. The guys racked up two more No. 1 smash singles with “Make It Sweet” and “One Man Band.”

They don’t seem to miss with any of their new releases, and “Time, Tequila & Therapy” is following suit. They are on the road promoting the album with their “We Are Old Dominion Tour.” They stop at the Laughlin Event Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

Michael Ray

Opening for Old Dominion is up-and-coming country talent Michael Ray. This singer/songwriter from a small town in Florida got his foot in the door after winning “The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep,” a 2012 reality show that lasted only one season. Ray was mentored by John Rich of Big & Rich on the show, and after winning he scored a recording contract with Warner Bros. Records in Nashville.

Ray’s self-titled debut album came out in 2015 and garnered him two Top 10 Country singles with “Kiss You in The Morning” and “Think A Little Less.” He continued to pick up steam with his next release, “Amos,” which contained another Top 10 single, “One That Got Away,” and the popular breakup song, “Her World Or Mine.”

Last August, Ray dropped a seven-song EP, “Higher Education,” and topped the Country Airplay chart with his single “Whiskey and Rain.” The title track off the album is a fun collaboration with Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Billy Gibbons and Tim Montana in which they sing about getting their education through experiences on the road.

For more on Michael Ray, visit michaelraymusic.com.