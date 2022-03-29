Never Forget

Most country music stars don’t start out with a career in chemistry, but Darryl Worley proved he had the brains for both. Tennessee born, Worley graduated from the University of North Alabama and earned a degree in biology and chemistry. He wanted to make sure he was financially sound before pursuing his real dream in music.

“Well the chemical business was productive and I was able to put some money back, kind of always having that music dream in my heart,” Worley said. “I guess I eventually got to a point where I thought I’ve got enough money stashed that I could get by for awhile and concentrate more on writing songs. So I was really going after a publishing deal to be a songwriter more than anything else, and over time I was able to pull that off.”

All the while he was playing gigs with different bands and keeping that dream in reach.

“I had played a lot as an amateur, or a weekend warrior, entertainer kind of guy,” he said. “I always had a band and I always felt like I had a knack for rhyme and rhythm and that I might be able to pull off the whole songwriting thing, so I guess in the back of my mind somewhere I always felt like I might give it a shot at some point.”

Worley scored his first official publishing deal in 1994 with FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He wrote for several artists, but one hit he penned was extra special.

“I know one of the things that sticks out in my mind as being one of my huge accomplishments as a songwriter is I wrote George Jones’ last single that made it to the radio airwaves and he had a pretty significant hit with it — it was a song called ‘Sinners & Saints,’” Worley said. “That was a time in my life when I thought man this thing could really work out.”

In the middle of writing that hit, Worley’s own recording career was about to take off.

“Then at that time I was already working on my own production projects to get something going as an artist, because by then I had moved to EMI Music in Nashville and they were really into pushing me as an artist as well,” he said. “I wrote five or six songs that they wanted me to demo and when I was in the demo process, the producer there at EMI asked if I wanted to sing my own demos or they could get a singer to come in, but it would be $75 a song from my demo budget, so I thought I might as well do it myself.”

The producers loved his voice on the demos and Worley signed his first major recording contract with DreamWorks in 1999. His debut album, “Hard Rain Don’t Last,” produced three top 20 singles, including “When You Need My Love,” “A Good Day to Run” and “Second Wind.”

His follow-up album, “I Miss My Friend,” garnered Worley his first No. 1 single on the country charts with the title track. The 2002 album also went to No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

It was his next hit that America would never forget. After performing for service members on his first USO Tour, Worley was inspired to write “Have You Forgotten?” about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It was inspired by my first trip to the warzone in 2002 because we were in Afghanistan at the time,” Worley said. “I knew when I got home, especially after what I witnessed and the way that trip transpired, I had to do something for these men and women to honor them and all of the first responders and people that played such a huge roll in 9/11. So I just wanted to write a song that would say to them, ‘We have not forgotten about you, and we don’t want anybody else to either.’”

Worley grew up with an appreciation for the military, hearing stories from family members who had served. He jumped at the chance to give back, and has completed upwards of 30 different tours performing for soldiers with the USO and other groups.

“Yeah, it’s been a huge part of my career,” Worley said. “It was just a real natural progression for me when they started looking for artists that would travel to the warzone and entertain. We’ve done a lot of things in the warzones that a lot of artists don’t do because we wanted to get out where the action was and entertain people who don’t usually get to see people.”

Worley’s latest album “22” is another tribute to service members, specifically the estimated 22 veterans or active military members that commit suicide every day due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“We saw what was happening with veteran and military personnel suicide, as far as the number of service members taking their own lives because of complications and difficulties after serving,” Worley said. “We saw that and we had friends close to us that were affected by it and we said, ‘We need to do our part to try to generate some funds that might contribute to making that number go down or go away.’ That was our motivation in doing the ‘22’ project. It’s an eight-song EP with just songs that uplift our military. It’s patriotic stuff — love for God and country. It’s very honest and to the point about what a lot of military families go through.”

Last year being the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a veteran-owned distillery, Leatherwood, asked Worley to partner with them for a limited edition commemorative label, inspired by “Have You Forgotten?”

“They contacted me about doing a project relabeling a lot of their spirits for a commemorative line of spirits that would generate funds for a few different well-known charities for veterans,” Worley said. “I thought it was a great idea and so we decided we would try to help out. It’s really been a cool thing. They came up with some great labels — it has all my ‘Have You Forgotten?’ and 9/11 stuff and my signature on it. I think if we sell all of the liquor, it will be somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000 that we’re going to be able to give to these charitable organizations — Charlie Daniels’ Journey Home Project, Special Operators Foundation and the Special Forces Association.”

Bottles of the flavored moonshine still are available at shop.leatherwooddistillery.com.

Worley is currently working on a Christian album, which is a tribute to his mother.

“I have a pile of Christian songs that I’ve written,” he said. “A lot of it started with my mother’s death, almost three years back now. So that just kind of started pouring out and I just thought, ‘Well, Mom always wanted me to do this.’ Hopefully this year we’re going to finish that up. Most of it is new original songs that just came to me out of the blue. I guess they’re being channeled down from the same place I think all good songs come from.”

It has been a while since Worley was last in Laughlin, but he and his band are making a return to the Riverside Resort March 31-April 3.

“We haven’t been there in a while and we’re all excited about coming,” he said. “It’s always been a ton of fun to do that, have a few days in a row in the same place. We’re usually on the go, so it’s almost like a vacation for us. I look forward to seeing my fans turn out from that region. It’s always a pleasure to get to hang out with folks that have been supportive over the years, so we’ll be looking forward to seeing you.”