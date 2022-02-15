Shock Appeal

Best in the Desert Racing Association presents the Shock Therapy UTV Legends Championship Friday-Sunday, Feb. 18-20 at the Laughlin Events Park. BITD has partnered once again with the Laughlin Tourism Commission to bring this event to town, which will include three days of heart-pounding off-road desert racing in UTVs, quads and motorcycles.

Racing action kicks off at noon Friday with the youth division.

“It’s anywhere from 5 up to age 14, because right at 14 is when they’re allowed to go into our adult classes,” BITD Event Coordinator Megan Phillips said. “So with the youth 1000/RS1 classes, definitely it’s that transitional class from the youth races up to the adult classes. We’ll probably have about 20 kids in the 1000/RS1 class and they will run on the short-course track, so the full 7-mile track. The kids’ UTVs are just 1000cc, so they’re smaller than the big UTVs, but bigger than a normal kids-size UTV.”

Tech and contingency at the Tropicana parking lot will also take place on Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The public is invited to come meet the drivers and check out their rides and CBS Sports will be there filming, as well as at the races.

“This race will be featured on CBS Sports and it will air up to about two weeks after the event,” Phillips said. “We’re pretty stoked to get that kind of coverage and national exposure. They’ll be filming throughout tech and contingency, the youth races on Friday, they’ll be at the race all day Saturday and on Sunday at our short-course race.”

Saturday is the main racing day for adult classes on the full course, starting at 7 a.m. There are several big names returning to watch for.

“With our motorcycles, Jeremy Newton took second and Justin Morgan won the Parker 250, they’ll be there,” Phillips said. “Hayden Hintz was last year’s open pro motorcycle reigning champion, he’s going to be there. In the UTV classes, watch for Dustin Jones from Louisiana — he got third at the 250. We’ve got Phil Blurton — he won the Parker 250 in the overall.”

This championship will run with a Grand Prix finish style.

“A Grand Prix finish is essentially when the leader comes through on his last lap — for example on the motorcycles it’s nine laps — so when the leader comes through and finishes his ninth lap, everybody after that will get a checkered flag,” Phillips said.

Sunday will feature the short-course racers, beginning at 9 a.m.

“With the short course, it’s the same size vehicle but the fuel cell is just a little bit smaller so it’s a lot lighter, and this course is only 7 miles long, versus the full 17 mile loop,” Phillips said. “So the short course is entirely infield section.”

Spectators will have a great view of the racing action all weekend with an updated course layout.

“The nice thing is that the infield section is going to be a little redesigned so it’s definitely way better for the spectators because the racers come by a lot more through the spectator area,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be really cool and they’ll be able to see a lot more.”

There will be vendors and food trucks for the spectators at the Events Park as well.

“We’ll have Shock Therapy out at the track, we’ll have two food trucks and we’ll have a couple of different vendors out there — Rugged Radios and we’ll have our official apparel as well,” Phillips said.

Spectators will pay once for admission to the Events Park and enjoy parking for the entire event. The cost is $20 per vehicle and all passengers will get wristbands for the weekend. The Events Park is located off of Bruce Woodbury and Thomas Edison Drive in Laughlin.

For a full schedule, visit bitd.com/race-events/.