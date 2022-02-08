Country Gem

The coal miner’s other daughter, Crystal Gayle, has had a storied music career of her own, which began in the footsteps of her big sister Loretta Lynn.

Gayle is the youngest of eight siblings and she got her start singing backup for Lynn, later signing to her sister’s label, Decca Records. In the early ‘70s she recorded songs written by Lynn and achieved minor success, but it was clear she needed to go her own way to find her niche.

Gayle signed with United Artists Records in 1974 and switched to more of a soft, country-folk style. The shift brought her first top 10 hit with 1975’s “Wrong Road Again,” followed by her first No. 1 single “I’ll Get Over You” the next year.

After two more hit singles in 1976, Gayle was gaining momentum and her breakthrough didn’t take long. In 1977 Gayle released her fourth studio album, “We Must Believe in Magic,” containing her signature song, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” which went to No. 1 on the country charts and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The country pop singer had found her stardom, with this hit spanning the globe. “We Must Believe in Magic,” became the first album by a female country artist to certify platinum in sales by the Recording Industry Association of America.

She received the Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance Female in 1978 for “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” and also won Best Female Vocalist at the Country Music Association Awards in 1977 and ‘78 and Best Female Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1976, ‘77 and ‘79.

In 1979, Gayle was asked to be a part of Bob Hope’s television special “On the Road to China” where she performed on the Great Wall of China, the first female artist to do so.

Gayle’s success continued through the ‘80s, ‘90s and into the 2000s. She has released more than 30 studio and compilation albums, three of which went platinum and five gold. She has had 22 No. 1 singles on the country charts and 34 top 10 hits.

Her latest album was 2019’s “You Don’t Know Me: Classic Country,” full of traditional country songs from legends such as George Jones, Patsy Cline, Buck Owens and Eddy Arnold. It also features a special recording of Gayle and her two sisters, Lynn and Peggy Sue Wright on the track “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.”

Other achievements and accolades throughout Gayle’s career include being ranked No. 2 on “People” magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People In The World” list for 1983, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009 and being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017, along with numerous other awards.

Her talent, her beauty and her grace shine on stage and leaves a special mark on the audience. Laughlin guests can admire this true gem when she returns to the Riverside Resort Feb. 10-13 at 7 p.m. nightly.

“Laughlin has some great people that come out and we just have fun, and to me, that’s the most important part,” she said.

Gayle gave us a peek into her life during our latest interview with the star.

What do you like to do when you’re at home?

“Well, with this time off I’ve probably done more cooking than I should have,” she laughed. “But you know, reading and just being with my latest grandson who is 17 months old. I have two grandsons — my oldest is 18.”

What is your favorite meal to cook?

“I love garlic spaghetti. I love garlic and onions — cooking any food with that is great.”

What music do you listen to the most?

“Lately, I have been listening to The Wiggles a lot with my grandson. I really should record one of their albums. From months and months ago that has been his favorite show. He loves it.”

What has been the best trip you’ve taken?

“We’ve been all over the world. We’ve been in every state performing. I think the best trips are my family vacations. We went to London and that was a great trip with everyone.”

Is there anywhere you’d still like to see?

“I’d love to go to Egypt, but every time I’ve planned there’s been more unrest so we’ve put it to the side. And I’ve always thought about Antarctica. I thought that would be neat, but I’d get frozen.”

Who inspires you the most?

“I think what inspires me is people doing good for people. People that care about other people. I love those stories. That’s what inspires me.”

If you weren’t a singer, what would your profession be?

“Well I used to say FBI agent, but I’m not sure about that anymore,” she laughed. “When I was a kid I always looked at different things, like being an archaeologist, but I knew I was going to be a singer. Music was just a part of our life.”

What is one item you always have to take on tour?

“My comb!” she laughed. “When you’re on the road you have to make your checklist, iPad, chargers, but definitely my comb, that’s the first thing.”

Where was your most memorable performance?

“I played Red Rocks in Colorado and I was there with I believe Mickey Gilley, but I just remember it was pouring down rain and no one was leaving. I was like, ‘How can I not go out there and sing?’ But you can’t be electric so we just had acoustic instruments and a mic. They covered us with a little tent and we just sang and had a good time. I figured if they could sit out there, I’m gonna’ get out there and sing.”

What do you hope people get out of your music?

“I always love receiving letters from people who have told me that my music has helped them through a time in their life, whether it’s a sickness, or breakup — that it’s helped people. I’m glad my music has reached across and it’s not just about a song, but it’s about the feel.”