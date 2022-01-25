They’re comin’ to our town and they’ll “help you party it down.” Don’t miss the American band, Grand Funk Railroad, playing at the Edgewater’s E Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

This legendary rock group began as a power trio in 1969 consisting of Don Brewer on drums and vocals, Mark Farner on guitar and vocals and Mel Schacher on bass. The band formed out of several previous arrangements.

“It was the result of meeting different people and having people coming and going in the band,” Brewer said. “I was in a band called Red Devils — I started that band in my basement in Swartz Creek, Michigan. That band eventually became the Jazzmasters, and that band became The Pack, and that band became Terry Knight & The Pack and then that band became Grand Funk Railroad. You just had different people coming and going at different times and then all of a sudden it morphed into a whole other entity.”

Things happened fast for Grand Funk after they were asked to play at the 1969 Atlanta Pop Music Festival. Their performance was a raging success and lead to a contract with Capitol Records and two albums by the year’s end.

“Oh it was scary,” Brewer said of the instant fame. “It was pinch me, is this real — that kind of a thing. All of a sudden we were on the national stage and we were the new hot band, especially in the south. We took off from the Atlanta Pop Festival and then we started playing venues in the South, through Texas and Georgia and Louisiana, and it just all took off. By the time we got to our second album we were known all over the country and even other parts of the world. It was stunning. And it was difficult to cope with really. To be struggling just to survive and play music one day and the next day you’re a star, it’s pretty amazing.”

They hit the road, selling out the biggest venues, such as Madison Square Garden and headlining the Atlanta Pop Festival in 1970. Their “Closer To Home” album from that year was certified platinum and contained the hit single “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home.”

In 1971 Grand Funk sold out New York’s Shea Stadium in 72 hours, beating the Beatles’ sellout record time for the venue. They ended that year with their sixth consecutive gold album, “E Pluribus Funk.”

With all of the success, the band members did not feel they were receiving their share of the profits, and therefore fired manager Terry Knight in 1972. Knight, in turn, sued the band for breaking their contract with him and Grand Funk found themselves with no money and in need of a miracle. In the midst of the hardship, Brewer prevailed with a solution — he wrote the band’s first No. 1 single.

“We were going through a terrible time,” Brewer said. “We were divorcing our former manager Terry Knight. He was suing every city we were playing in and he’d basically taken all of our money and we needed to come up with a hit record. We were touring, albeit being sued in every city we were playing in, and as we were touring, just trying to make enough money to get by to keep the band going, the thought came to my mind, ‘We’re comin’ to your town, we’ll help you party it down.’ And so I started writing this song around that line.

“I really didn’t have the lyrics and the chord changes. I’m not a great guitar player, I know a few chords, and those are all the chords I know that are in that song. I just put all of the pieces together and started taking snippets of things going on on the road — ‘up all night with Freddy King’ playing poker, the ‘four young chiquitas in Omaha’ and ‘sweet, sweet Connie’ in Little Rock — all the little stories. I put it all together and I was practicing playing the song before I was going to present it to the band and just one day it dawned on me, ‘we’re an American band.’ I needed a punch line for the song, I needed a title for the song and it sang well, it came right out. So I wasn’t trying to wave the flag or anything. It’s just like, yeah, that’s what we are. We’re an American band.”

Brewer had written a few times before, but nothing along the lines of “We’re An American Band.” He could only hope it would turn out to be a hit, and it was a smash.

“It was really a wild slap at hey, we need to come up with something because Terry is suing us and radio is changing from FM underground to a hit format and we’re struggling and we have to come up with something,” Brewer said. “So I figured, well, I’ll take a shot!”

Brewer not only wrote it, but sings lead on the song from behind his drum set. Being able to sing while playing can be physically challenging, but Brewer had been doing both since he first got into music.

“It presents challenges in your wind,” he said. “You have to be kind of physically fit if you’re going to be singing and playing drums at the same time. I was always a singing drummer. I wasn’t always the lead singer, but I was singing backup, so it kind of came second nature to me to be singing and playing at the same time.”

The 1973 “We’re An American Band” album garnered the group another gold record and they followed that up with 1974’s “Shinin’ On,” which contained their second No. 1 hit, “Loco-Motion.” They put out another album before the end of the year, “All the Girls in the World Beware!!!,” which produced another hit single and fan favorite, “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

“I love performing ‘Some Kind of Wonderful,’ I think probably more from the standpoint, I love watching the audience,” Brewer said. “I love watching people’s faces light up when they recognize the song and you see what it means to them. I’ll be singing ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ and the audience is singing along with me and I look and it’s four generations of people. It’s grandparents and parents and kids and grandkids and they’re all singing the words to ‘Some Kind of Wonderful.’ That’s pretty amazing.”

Grand Funk released a double live album in 1975 and two more studio albums in 1976, but time had taken its toll on the group and they disbanded by the end of the year. In 1980, Brewer and Farner reunited and replaced Schacher with Dennis Bellinger on bass. They released two more albums, 1981’s “Grand Funk Lives” and 1983’s “What’s Funk?” The band broke up again, but reunited for various performances throughout the ‘90s.

In 2000, Brewer and Schacher reformed the group, adding Max Carl, previous lead singer of 38 Special, Bruce Kulick, former lead guitarist for KISS, and Tim Cashion, former keyboard player for Bob Seger. This lineup has been performing together ever since.

“The band we have right now, this is our 22nd year together, which is unheard of,” Brewer said. “Bands just don’t stay together for 22 years without changing members. We’ve got a great bunch of guys right now. It takes a lot of work to keep everybody focused and going in the same direction and it takes a lot of work to keep people interested. It’s not easy. Most of our longevity, I’ll give that to the music. I think the music is kind of timeless. I don’t think that music like ours is being created anymore, or like a lot of the bands from the ‘70s. I think it has a lot of lasting power.”