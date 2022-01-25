No Hate, No Fear

Sometimes you look at the world and just shake your head. Topics on the news, celebrities and politicians can sound like a joke at times. Those with a knack for comedy can pick out the absurd headlines and make them into an actual joke. That is the bread and butter for Carlos Mencia’s act. He has a special attention for finding the funny in everyday situations and points it out in a hysterical way.

“Yeah it’s observational comedy, but it’s more of a mathematical algorithm that catches things that don’t make sense,” Mencia said. “The President of the United States is supposed to be the best, the brightest, the smartest that we have. So anybody in that office, that’s where the jokes flow from — the things they do wrong, the things they shouldn’t say, the things they shouldn’t be. I see the world and I’m able to just go on stage and talk about it. Most of my jokes come from the truth.”

Mencia has always had the urge to make mention when things didn’t add up or he noticed something out of the ordinary, but it wasn’t until he got older and found the stage that he had an avenue to share his thoughts.

“I always had a brain for it, I just didn’t know it,” Mencia said. “I had a strict mother who knew me very well. Growing up, anytime I had a thought that I was going to say my mom would catch me a few seconds before I could say it and she’d say, ‘Not right here, not right now.’ And I would always think, ‘How does she know?’ Well, later on in life I found out she’s as morbid as I am and she was probably thinking the exact same thing I was, but just knew better than to open your mouth and say it.

“Once I got out of high school and I got a job and I was going to college, that sense of inquisitiveness became a huge part of my life. Once that happened, there was only one place for me, which was the stage. I discovered a place where I can say whatever I want, where it is the right place and it is the right time.”

With cancel culture on the rise, some in the spotlight are afraid to touch on certain subjects. Mencia argues that if a person is attending a comedy show, it should be understood that anything said onstage is simply a joke, not a personal attack.

“I’m a comedian. If you take anything that I say when I’m telling jokes at face value, and assume that it’s not a joke, that’s your fault,” Mencia said. “My No. 1 rule is if I cannot tell the joke in front of those people that I am talking about, who if it affects the most, I won’t tell the joke. What I don’t believe in is the hypocrisy of speaking to me in a certain way or allowing me to speak a certain way when I’m around you and then pretending that I don’t have the same love or intent in my heart when I’m not around you and therefore I can’t use those words. I hate the hypocrisy that when I hang out with my black friends, the “N” word flies like it’s nothing. So I drop it around them, they drop it around me, that is a part of the vernacular in which we come together on. I’m not going to go on stage and drop “N” bombs needlessly, but if I have to for some joke, I’m going to do it. My intent should not be questioned every single time. I hate that when I go on stage it’s all of a sudden, ‘hey lets not talk about that around them.’ So I just pay attention to my intent.”

While he doesn’t hold back in his jokes, Mencia said he has gained more patience and grace toward others’ feelings. He’s spent some time out of the spotlight and is coming back with a new outlook.

“I was the first person to get canceled by the internet,” Mencia said. “When all that time came around I did a lot of introspection. Instead of getting angry at the comedy world, I said to myself, ‘You know what, I’m going to grow from this.’ That’s why for the past 10 years I kind of stayed away from the limelight, because I wasn’t really ready. It’s taken me 10 years to evolve into a person that can do a joke and yet have the ability to be empathetic without looking at people and going, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s stupid!’ Instead, I’m able to kind of stop now and see people’s pain as their truths and do whatever I can in that moment to help.”

He’s coming back with a positive attitude and two comedy specials for his fans.

“I’m in a better place and I’m so funny right now,” Mencia said. “That’s why we signed a deal to do two specials right now. The production company came to see me perform and they said, ‘That’s two specials!’ I haven’t put out a special for so long that I really do need to put it out to all of my fans. I’m ready for it and I’m ready to be a different person with the success. I’m ready to shed those parts of my personality that I thought needed changing. So I’m at peace with who I am now and in a really good place.”

Mencia is also back on tour and stopping at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. His current tour is called, “No Hate, No Fear,” which came from a description a fellow comedian gave to Mencia.

“My buddy Don ‘DC’ Curry, is the funniest guy,” Mencia said. “Don was describing me because he was bringing me on stage and he said, ‘You know what I see when I see this guy? No hate, no fear. The man is just filled with love. Everything he does, you can tell he wants people to laugh and enjoy. He’s enjoying it. But he is fearless. Man that guy is fearless.’ ‘No Hate, No Fear’ is really based on the foundation of what I believe is who I am on stage.”

He has tons of new material to share on stage, and he said one of the themes for his show is posing the question to Americans, “Did you forget where you live?”

“Did you forget that people will cling to the wing of a C130 air bomber in Afghanistan and hold on because they want to come to the greatest country on earth? Somebody drowned today in the Gulf trying to come to America, the greatest country on earth. Somebody is beginning a journey where they are going to walk a few thousand miles just to get to our border. These are real stories. I think people need to be reminded of that. We live in that country. So there’s a bunch of jokes, or truths that reinforce that theme,” Mencia said. “America is so amazing that we have fat poor people. That doesn’t exist in other countries. These jokes remind us of where it is that we live and to put it in perspective.”

He touches on subjects anyone can relate to, despite different demographics, to unify the audience. Everyone is the target of the joke, yet everyone finds it funny.

“For example, in March of 2020 when they told all Americans to quarantine, every American that I know around the country thought the exact same thing at the exact same moment: ‘I have to protect my a******, we need toilet paper.’ That is such a great joke because it is disarming immediately and it hits on a multilevel place. On the one hand, it makes everybody in the audience go, ‘I thought the exact same thing,’ so that unifies, but it also proves another point to me that we in America have no idea that our poor people problems are middle class problems everywhere else. We don’t understand that. I believe that we sometimes need people like me to speak these truths to America so that people can kind of go, ‘Oh wow.’”

Mencia also has a weekly podcast that will be called “No Hate, No Fear” as well. He gets in depth with different issues relevant to today’s society and tries to share a new perspective with listeners.

“When I listen to a radio station, especially if it’s a political one, and the hosts start staying, ‘we don’t need to get into the weeds,’ I cringe, because the weeds is exactly where all the stuff that’s important is,” he said. “I like the weeds. I like information. I like information that leads me to a better outcome, to being a better human being, to being a better comedian. I’m not afraid of the truth, whatever the truth is. I don’t want you to see the world the way I do, but I do want you to know that you can see the world differently if you wish to. So I put that out there.”