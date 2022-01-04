Celebrating the King

When Elvis Presley broke into the scene in the 1950s, his innovative style and one-of-a-kind voice captured listeners across the globe. His daring stage presence and mix of musical genres has inspired performers for ages to come.

One such entertainer who was struck by the Elvis craze, is Don Rose, who now portrays the King of Rock and Roll in his own tribute show. Much like Elvis, however, Rose initially was shy about his talents.

“When I was in high school, my choir teacher tried to talk me into being in choir for several years and I wouldn’t do it,” Rose said. “But I finally got into choir my senior year and then she talked me into joining an ensemble group of like 12 kids, so I joined that, but I would never do anything like get out there and sing by myself. I was kind of shy about all that.

“Then when Elvis passed away and I started messing around with singing and doing impersonation stuff, I used to take a little piece of rope and tie the door shut to the basement so nobody could come down there while I was doing it, because I was so shy about it. So no, I never knew any of this was going to happen.”

Eventually a few people would hear him singing and invite him to play, which slowly turned music into his career.

“Somebody coaxed me into their living room and out of their living room and into a little nightclub, and before you know it I was milling around trying to figure out how to get into the business,” Rose said. “I got into the tribute business strictly because I was a very big Elvis fan all my life, from the time I was six years old and my mom took me to my first Elvis movie at the theater.”

With his affinity for Elvis, replicating the stage presence came fairly easy for Rose.

“I never really practiced or concentrated too much on the mannerisms or the things that Elvis did on stage because I have watched so many concerts and so much footage, I kind of already knew most of that — how he acted on stage, how he moved, how he stood,” Rose said. “I’ve pretty much only really ever had to concentrate on the voice, which I’ve put a lot of time into and took a lot of vocal lessons.”

During a contest in Palm Springs, his portrayal of the King gained the attention of those who were close to Elvis before his passing.

“A special thing was winning a contest that was judged by Estelle Brown, who was one of The Sweet Inspirations (Elvis’ touring background group) and Ed Bonja, who was Colonel Parker’s guy, he took a lot of the pictures you see of Elvis in photograph. Sonny West (Elvis’ bodyguard) was a judge, Al Divorin was a judge — he was the guy who was famous for saying ‘Elvis has left the building.’ So everybody who judged the contest was somebody that worked with Elvis, either in his band or his entourage,” Rose said. “I won that contest in Palm Springs, a long time ago, and just being around those people was really cool. I did a show with Sonny West in Memphis during Elvis Week one year. Sonny had a show where he talked about Elvis and shared stories and I did a little concert afterward. That’s really a special memory.”

Rose also has had the honor of playing at Graceland, Elvis’ estate.

“Oh I’ve been to Graceland many times, been to Elvis Week many times,” Rose said. “They have a thing down there for performers that used to be called ‘the tent.’ So I’ve performed down there at the tent, and one year my son performed with me down there when he was probably 6 or 7. He was a big hit. He’s in college now.”

Rose is a big hit himself, especially with Laughlin audiences, where he has been performing for nearly 20 years. He credits his stays at the Riverside Resort as one of the highlights of his career.

“Definitely one of the highlights is the Riverside,” Rose said. “I started out in a show there that at the time was with a Hawaiian group called Hot Lava, so I was just kind of part of the cast. Over the years it just kind of evolved and I ended up with my own show and I have probably been playing there between 17-19 years. So we’ve definitely had a long relationship with the Riverside and that’s definitely a highlight. It was one of the first showrooms that I ever played and it’s been a continuous best showroom for us across the country.”

Rose is back at the Riverside with his show “Happy Birthday to the King” Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 5-9 (7 p.m.).

“We are so looking forward to this and I just want everybody in Laughlin to know that we are extremely happy to be coming back to the Riverside,” Rose said. “We never knew at one point if this was ever going to be happening again. It’s been fun to get back out there.”

Rose’s band includes John Scott on guitar, John Morrison on bass, Steve West on keyboards, Pam Hays on keyboards and Hal Hays on drums.

“We’re throwing in a couple songs that we didn’t do last time and I just put all of the biggest Elvis hits that I could think of and organized it in a 90-minute show for Laughlin,” Rose said.