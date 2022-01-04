Nice Catch

Gliding along the water, finding the perfect spot to cast a line and hauling in a beaut of a striper is a year-round thrill for fishermen in the Tri-state. The area is a fishing haven, and has caught the attention of a premier angler organization, which is bringing a televised tournament to Lake Mohave.

Golden Entertainment, the owner of the Aquarius and Edgewater casinos, has partnered with Wild West Bass Trail to sponsor their Apex Pro Tour event at Lake Mohave Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9.

Aquarius and Edgewater Director of Sales Trina D. Ewing scouted the event and coordinated the partnership with WWBT.

“I have goals through the year for what I want to obtain, as far as special events to bring to Laughlin,” Ewing said. “So while I was doing my scouting I thought, why not a fishing tournament? So I did some research and Jeremy DeHart with Wild West Bass Trail had a really good following. I liked that they do the catch and release method, so they do it ethically, which is important to us as well. So I reached out to him and he was on board from day one.”

The tournament at Lake Mohave will bring business to the Tri-state as well as a heightened interest in the sport and the opportunities in the area.

“In the past I have seen very small fishing tournaments, but where we live in Laughlin and Bullhead, it should be some of the biggest fishing tournaments in my opinion,” Ewing said. “We have the lake, we have the river, and I’d like to see this grow year after year. That is our hope with Wild West, to make it a yearly function and see how big it can grow.”

DeHart, the owner and operations manager of WWBT, had a similar goal – to foster interest in fishing throughout the community and beyond.

“We really appreciate the working relationship with Trina and everybody at Golden Entertainment,” he said. “We want the community to come out and we want to build that platform so that they understand what we do. Anglers compete at different levels, so we want them to experience something new and give them opportunities to compete to help build fishing. It’s not about competing against another organization, it’s about building the outdoor activity in the market in which we work with. That’s our goal.”

DeHart started the WWBT organization in 2017 and was the sole owner by 2018, with his focus being expanding to more markets and offering more events for anglers of all ages.

“We started out with a team tournament series in Northern California and Arizona with pro/ams,” he said. “I actually purchased the company from my partners in 2018 and we began to add more series every year after that. So we have everything from a kayak series to a youth series, which will be beginning this year with educational scholarships directly to benefit the Western youth angler if they desire to go down that path. Then we’ve also added our Southern California and Pacific Northwest markets for teamed events this year. In 2021 we introduced the Apex Series, which is the event that will be taking place at Lake Mohave.”

The Apex Series is an exclusive, invite-only professional tournament, with participants who qualified from the 2021 pro series.

“It’s the top tier professional anglers that compete in Apex Series,” DeHart said. “There’s no other individual in the boat with them, there are strategic rules in place and there is a format that’s exclusive to Apex. All of those things play a factor to create the drama and to create the competitiveness within the event.”

The field of 50 anglers will have two days to compete and combine either the total weight or number of fish caught to vie for the top 10 spots, to compete on the final day of the tournament.

“If I go in and I do poorly as far as weight, but I caught 40 keepers over 14 inches, then I’m still in the game,” DeHart explained. So it gives an added opportunity to keep going. OK my bite is off, the fish aren’t cooperating, the big fish aren’t there, but I’m catching some decent numbers, then I can focus strategically on that, rather than weight. Or, if I’m catching big fish, but not a lot, then I’ll focus on weight. Then we qualify it based on the top five heaviest weight and top five keeper count. So over those two days it combines the total amount of keepers and the total amount of weight. So there’s a full field on the first two days and we drop it down to the final 10 on the final day.”

Boat launch will be around 7:15 a.m. each day at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave and weigh-ins will start around 3:30 p.m. Spectators are welcome to come out and be a part of the event.

“We encourage the public to come on out,” DeHart said. “We have some giveaways, raffle prizes and product samples to hand out to the community. They can be there for boat launch, the weigh-in, and they can hang out and talk to the anglers and see their boats.”

Fans also can watch the tournament on television or YouTube. All of the Apex Tour events air on the Pursuit Channel, available on Dish and Direct TV Network. Viewers also can watch the shows on Outdoor Action TV on Hulu and Amazon Fire, or on the Wild West Bass Trail YouTube channel.

Laughlin guests and locals can attend the final weigh-in Sunday afternoon at the Aquarius parking lot, which will determine the top anglers of the tournament.

For more information, to see past events and read the angler profiles, visit ApexProTour.com.