Ring in the New Year in Laughlin with several parties, dining specials and live music Friday night to celebrate the end of 2021 and bring on 2022. All specials are available Dec. 31 only, unless otherwise noted, and all times are Nevada time.

Avi Resort & Casino

The New Year’s Eve celebration begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 with drawings for $100 in free play every hour on the hour until 11 p.m. on the casino floor. There will be a final drawing at 12:30 a.m. for $2,022 in cash (See Player Services for complete details). DJ Levels will keep the party hopping in front of ArrowWeed Lounge from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. and there will be a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop right at midnight.

Feathers Café has the hangover cure all weekend, Dec. 31-Jan. 3. Try the special hangover burger with an all-beef patty topped with hash browns, bacon, a fried egg and onion rings, served with a side of black-eyed peas for $17.99.

MOONSHADOW Grille will have a special menu from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve including appetizers of jumbo shrimp cocktail for $16, bacon-wrapped scallops for $20 and calamari for $20. Entrees will include slow-roasted prime rib (king cut $56 and queen cut $45), chicken Christopher for $35, poached salmon with champagne sauce for $40 or filet Oscar for $50. Entrees come with French onion soup or salad, bacon-wrapped asparagus, and choice of one side between au gratin potatoes, roasted fingerling potatoes, mushroom risotto or a baked potato. Add on a dessert, such as the tiramisu for $10, crème brulee for $10, five-layer chocolate cake for $9 or cheesecake for $9.

MOONSHADOW Grille’s regular and Two for $55 menus will not be available Dec. 31. Reservations are suggested; call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.

Aquarius Casino Resort

Café Aquarius will offer a weekend special from noon-midnight Dec. 31-Jan. 2 which includes a 24-ounce porterhouse steak and breaded shrimp with a salad, bread, vegetables, potato and dessert for $40 per person without a True Rewards card, or $36 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Come to Splash Lounge from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. New Year’s Eve to hear American Thunder playing live country and rock music.

Riverside Resort

There will be two dance parties at the Riverside on New Years Eve. Glenn Gallarde Band will host the party in the Dance Club with doors opening at 5 p.m. and music from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Powerhouse will take the stage at Loser’s Lounge, along with DJ Big E from 8 p.m. until sunrise. There is a $10 cover at the door. Both parties will offer a free champagne toast at midnight.

Winter Dance Party will be hosting a New Year’s Eve show inside Don’s Celebrity Theatre starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Listen to the rock and roll hits of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper. Read more on page 14.

The Riverview Restaurant is serving up a New Year’s special which will include choice of soup or salad, an 8-ounce New York steak and shrimp scampi with choice of potato, seasonal vegetables and chocolate cheesecake for dessert, all for $16.49. The special is available from 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

The Riverside Buffet will host a New Year’s Eve brunch from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring all your favorite breakfast and lunch items, including some holiday specials for $14.99 (no champagne).

The New Year’s Eve dinner buffet from 3:30 p.m.-11 p.m. will have more than 40 items, including a carving station with roast beef, lamb and bacon-wrapped roast pork, along with shrimp scampi, trout almandine, beef tarragon, pesto ravioli, roasted pork Dijon sauce, chicken piccata, salmon béarnaise, mussels in creamy garlic sauce, turkey tetrazzini, peel-and-eat shrimp, a variety of salads, a deli bar, pastries and more, for $21.99 per person.

The Prime Rib Room on the River will be serving its traditional menu of prime rib, chicken cordon bleu and fish of the day, along with a salad bar, potato bar and dessert bar for $22.99 per person. The Prime Rib Room will be open 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Chef Torren has prepared an elegant menu for the Gourmet Room, which will be open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Reservations are suggested; call 800-227-3849.

Golden Nugget

Join the party inside the Rush Lounge with Status playing live from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Guests will receive party favors, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and bottle specials. There is no cover charge.

Edgewater Casino

Laurie Cook and The Heat will keep the music flowing in the Edge Lounge from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday night.

Tropicana Laughlin

Dez Hoston will be playing country music in Tango’s Lounge from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

New Pioneer

Swing by River Rick’s Saloon to join the party and listen to the Terry Wayne Project from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday.

Bikini Bay Bar & Grill

Located at the Laughlin Outlet Center, Bikini Bay will be hosting a New Year’s Eve dance party with DJ Creative spinning the hottest tracks, a complimentary champagne toast and huge balloon drop at midnight. There is no cover charge.