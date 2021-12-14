Casino Shopping

If you are still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season, try browsing the casino gift shops, filled with fun merchandise not found elsewhere.

They have large collections of gift items from glassware to clothing, purses, jewelry, toys and collectibles. Many have a special Christmas section with ornaments, decorations and more. You will also find beautiful greeting cards, such as the Leanin’ Tree collection, on many of the store racks.

If you are just looking for a souvenir from your Laughlin trip, there are tons of those as well, from shot glasses to coffee mugs, logo’d clothing and postcards.

For a quick snack or beverage, the gift shops have you covered. Most have a wide selection of liquor and beer, as well as Gatorade, soft drinks and water to rehydrate. Chips, popcorn, candy and other snack mixes fill the shelves.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Club Shop (across from hotel registration) — This spacious store is filled with endless gifts and souvenirs. There’s a large assortment of toys for the kids, along with clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Christmas decorations, collectible figurines, candles, bath bombs, glassware, Swarovski crystal, tote bags and purses add to the unique finds. There is also a selection of food and beverage items for sale.

Open Sunday-Thursday (8 a.m.-10 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (8 a.m.-

midnight).

Golden Nugget Laughlin

Gift Emporium (just off the atrium entrance next to Rush Lounge) — Features Swarovski jewelry, Tommy Bahama shirts for men, handbags, accessories, drink glasses and more. Right now you can find Christmas merchandise and toy trains. Snacks, soda, alcohol, ice cream and other sundries are available.

Open Sunday-Thursday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Friday-Saturday, (10 a.m.-8 p.m.).

Bubba Gump’s Gift Shop (on river level) — A variety of items reminiscent of the movie, including T-shirts, hats, painted signs and more.

Open Sunday-Thursday (11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday-Saturday, (11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Avi Resort & Casino

Avi Gift Shop (near the main casino entrance) — Handmade Native American arts and crafts, including items made by Fort Mojave Indian Tribe artists are available. Also, casual clothing for men and women, accessories, toys, magnets, wind chimes, greeting cards, figurines and assorted sundries.

Open daily (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Riverside Resort

Main Gift Shop (near hotel registration) — Check out the newly renovated gift shop with lots of clothing, hats and accessories, souvenirs, Laughlin collectibles, selection of animal figurines, home decor, holiday items, jewelry, toys, cigarettes, liquor, snacks, newspapers and more.

Open daily (8 a.m.-11 p.m.).

South Tower Auto Gift Shop (third floor next to the Classic Car Exhibit) — offers a large selection of memorabilia including John Wayne, I Love Lucy, Betty Boop and Elvis Presley. You can find vintage car-themed shirts, hats, signs and model cars.

Open Sunday-Thursday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (10 a.m.-9 p.m.).

Amazing T-shirts (on the main casino floor near the King of Clubs Players Booth) — filled to the ceiling with large variety of shirts in all styles, colors and designs.

Monday-Friday (11 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday-Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Fun in the Sun (in the South Tower by the escalator to the Sports Book) — T-shirts, women’s blouses, dresses, casual wear, hats, vests and more.

Monday-Friday (11 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday-Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Ring City (on the main casino floor South Tower near valet parking entrance) — Huge selection of rings with gems in every color. Everything that is not in a case costs under $20. There is also crystal and gemstone figurines for sale.

Monday-Friday (11 a.m.-5 p.m.); Saturday-Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

The New Pioneer

Pioneer Country Store (near the main entrance) — This store has a little bit of everything, from clothing to Southwest jewelry, patriotic and military mugs, NFL and MLB team totems, Christmas decor, wind chimes, soda, snacks and alcohol.

Open daily (24 hours).

Laughlin River Lodge

The General Store (main casino level at the north end of the resort) — The fun atmosphere reflects ghost towns and mining operations with old gasoline pumps, wall murals and a gold panning sluice. Keeping with the theme, guests can purchase geode slices and rocks to break open and reveal crystals hidden inside.

A large portion of the store is dedicated to children with toys, candy, books and all shapes and sizes of colorful kites.

There is also plenty for adult shoppers, with an extensive alcohol and beer selection, and an abundance of snacks to go with it. There are items for pet lovers, a variety of cookbooks, men’s and women’s apparel, jewelry, hats, scarves, bags, figurines and more.

The glass-front display cases at the entrance offer assorted treats, including a variety of fudge, cinnamon rolls, pastries, muffins and more.

Open daily (24 hours).

Tropicana Laughlin

Marshall-Rousso (across from Tango’s Lounge) — Ladies will find evening wear, casual clothing, funny graphic tees, ponchos, scarves, accessories, handbags and jewelry. There are a few T-shirts and caps for men as well. They also carry fashionable totes and luggage for traveling.

Open Sunday-Thursday (9 a.m.-9 p.m.); Friday-Saturday (9 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Essentials — This store carries the necessities that may not have made it into the suitcase. Along with all of the sundries you will find Laughlin souvenirs, shot glasses, Harley Davidson merchandise, plush toys, as well as snacks, soda, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and more.

Open daily (7 a.m.-midnight).

Edgewater Casino

Main Gift Shop (adjacent to the Sedona Tower lobby) — There is a large selection of Laughlin merchandise, mugs and more. You can find luggage, handbags, jewelry, soaps and lotions, and a broad selection of liquor as well as snacks and soft drinks.

Open daily (24 hours).

$10 BOUTIQUE (on the river level across from Stockman’s Steakhouse) — Most items in the store are $10, with some luxury bags are apparel priced higher. There is a great variety of accessories for men and women, including bracelets, necklaces, pins, rings, watches, hats, scarves and handbags. If you are looking for a piece to match an outfit, you will find accessories in every color and style in this boutique.

Open daily (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Aquarius Casino Resort

Aquarius Gift Shop (near parking garage entrance, between Duet and Subway) — A selection of upscale women’s clothing including jackets, sweaters, cardigans, ponchos, leggings and blouses that sparkle. It also carries designer handbags, as well as Disney backpacks, a large assortment of jewelry and luggage. There is a ton of Laughlin clothing and souvenirs for the whole family. Shot glasses, ash trays, playing cards and other games can be found, along with toys for the kids. A multitude of snacks and beverages line the back wall.

Open Sunday-Friday (7 a.m.-11:30 p.m.); Saturday (7 a.m.-1:30 a.m.).