Daring desert drivers are back at it, racing in Laughlin for a year-end event that pits off-road vehicles against a 14-mile track for two days of racing action when McKenzie’s Rage at the River returns Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12.

Southern Nevada Offroad Enthusiasts present this annual race, sponsored by the Laughlin Tourism Commission. SNORE is an organization that has been a part of desert off-road racing for more than 50 years. Based out of Las Vegas, it was a natural fit for SNORE to fill the Laughlin racing calendar with an event that often decides the year-end championship winners.

The infusion of competitors, industry business representatives and race fans the event brings to town indulges both racers’ need for speed and spectators who like to get in on the action from the sidelines.

The event is held at the Laughlin Events Park located at the northwest corner of Bruce Woodbury and Thomas Edison Way, one block west of Casino Drive (up from the Edgewater entrance). The LTC Volunteers in Partnership will be collecting a $10 fee for parking at the event site. There will be general admission seating and standing areas for spectators.

Race Director RJ Krueger said that the course will not change much from the last time SNORE was in town.

“The course is about the same as it was in 2019, about 14 miles and we like to keep the moon bumps in there at the beginning.”

“Moon bumps” are 3-foot nasty holes that will cover the track for about a half mile and drivers must kick up the speed to skip across the top of them and make it across the other side. There will also be some big drop-off jumps later along the course for another challenge.

Krueger said some race cars won’t make it to the second day.

“If you survive the first day, you get to race the second day,” he said. It is a two-day event so racers will race their heat and if they need to make repairs overnight they’ll do that and how they finished day one is how they’ll line up day two. The cars will break and the track does get extremely rough from day one to day two with the usage, so sometimes people don’t think it’s necessary to race the second day if they’re not in the championship running.”

There are a few guys racing in Laughlin who are looking to defend their position and take home the championship in their class.

“We will probably have a couple of championships decided at this race, including our overall between everybody,” Krueger said. “There are two current point leaders in limited classes, Nathan Visso in class nine and Chad Cummings in class 12, so I’m excited to see if those guys are able to hold on to the overall championship against some of these unlimited vehicles.”

Spectators will get to see all kinds of racing vehicles, which aren’t always included in other events.

“There will be stock to fully built, side by sides, smaller Volkswagon-based vehicles, and a couple four-cylinder open-suspension vehicles that are similar to our bigger buggies but a little more tight and competitive,” Krueger said. “SNORE goes after more of the limited vehicles, the small guys, whereas the other racing organizations go after the big dogs, the trophy trucks. So we have a lot more limited vehicles, a lot closer racing.”

Get an up-close look at all of the vehicles from 1:45 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday during tech and contingency.

“We welcome spectators on Friday at the Tropicana to walk through and see all the cars and vendors,” Krueger said. “Our race vendors are McKenzie’s Performance Products, Butch’s Speed Shop, Super Duty Headquarters — it’s usually all centered around the race support. We are going to have one T-shirt vendor, Custom Tees, selling this event’s T-shirt design.”

Racing begins at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. See the full schedule below and visit snoreracing.net for more information.

RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12

(Race schedule applies for both days; subject to change)

HEAT ONE

Pre Runners (two laps)

600, 1500, 1300 (four laps)

6 a.m. — Heat One staging

6:20 a.m. — Heat One start

7:36 a.m. — Heat One finish

HEAT TWO

18, 5/1600, 9 (four laps)

Stock Bug (three laps)

7:18 a.m. — Heat Two staging

7:43 a.m. — Heat Two start

9:08 a.m. — Heat Two finish

HEAT THREE

3000, 6000 (five laps)

2900, 1900, 3900 (four laps)

8:50 a.m. — Heat Three staging

9:15 a.m. — Heat Three start

10:42 a.m. — Heat Three finish

HEAT FOUR

1600 (five laps)

10:25 a.m. — Heat Four staging

10:49 a.m. — Heat Four start

12:15 p.m. — Heat Four finish

HEAT FIVE

10, 12, 5U (five laps)

12 p.m. — Heat Five staging

12:22 p.m. — Heat Five start

1:43 p.m. — Heat Five finish

HEAT SIX

1, UT, 6100, 450 Pro (five laps)

1:25 p.m. — Heat Six staging

1:50 p.m. — Heat Six start

3:11 p.m. — Heat Six finish

HEAT SEVEN

1450, 2000 (four laps)

7200 (four laps)

3:05 p.m. — Heat Seven staging

3:18 p.m. — Heat Seven start

4:42 p.m. — Heat Seven finish

Sunday, Dec. 12

7 p.m. — Awards ceremony at Harrah’s Laughlin.