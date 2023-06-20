Living the Dream

It’s funny, almost every girl wished she could be Rick Springfield’s girl in the ‘80s, yet it seems there was just one elusive girl he couldn’t get. He may have pined for “Jessie’s Girl,” but Springfield was the real winner after writing the song about a couple he befriended in a stained glass class, as he scored his signature No. 1 hit, which will never be forgotten.

“I was taking a stained glass class because I was between record deals and I’ve always loved to work with my hands, like clay modeling and painting and that sort of thing,” Springfield recounted. “So I started going to stained glass class and this girl was there and she had a boyfriend and I kind of befriended them and that’s where the song came from. She was hot, and she didn’t think I was, so it created a great moment for a song.”

“Jessie’s Girl” went to No. 1 in the U.S., as well as Springfield’s native Australia, and won the singer a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. However, Springfield wouldn’t rank it as his best song, but nonetheless, it was his greatest commercial success.

“I thought it was a good song, but I thought there were better songs on the album actually, but fortunately or not, I was wrong,” he said. “It certainly had legs.”

“Jesse’s Girl” was Springfield’s breakthrough hit in 1981, but the singer/songwriter’s career had begun much earlier, during his teen years in Australia. His interest in music was fostered even earlier, while his father was stationed in England.

“My dad was in the Australian Army and we got shipped over to England and guitars were just becoming a big deal in rock and roll and a kid had one at school and I fell in love with it,” Springfield said.

Shortly after he picked up the guitar, a certain English rock band was on the cusp of taking over the world, and he was able to witness them.

“I saw the Beatles in 1964, they came to Melbourne when I was 14 and I was back in Australia at that point,” Springfield said. “It was just before they really kind of broke huge in the world, so we were very lucky to get them and that was an amazing show that is etched in my brain.”

He was inspired to get into songwriting as well, and has continued to pen his own songs his entire career.

“I love to write, that’s really what I view myself as principally, is a songwriter. I used to write poems as a kid, and terrible pop songs trying to copy the Beatles, and eventually it morphed into something of my own,” he said. “I think since the Beatles, people stopped looking at artists as singers only. The singer/songwriter became a big deal, certainly in the ‘70s. Now it’s kind of accepted, although now there’s like 30 writers on most of the songs. But back in the day when it was just one writer per song, it was exciting to hear someone’s vision in a song.”

With his mind on music, Springfield left school to pursue his passion.

“I was playing in bands in high school and eventually I was asked to leave high school because I hadn’t showed up for a few months in 11th grade,” he said. “A guy hired me to play in his band then and that was the start of the professional part of it.”

He joined the band MPD Ltd. as the guitarist and began touring and recording.

“It was an Aussie band and we ended up going to Vietnam for four months entertaining the troops during the war. That was pretty trippy. We got shot at and everything,” he said. “I did a first record with them, some horrible kind of comic record, but I started recording for real when I joined a band called Zoot, which was already popular in Australia. I started writing songs and they started recording them.”

After a couple of years, the band broke up and Springfield went solo.

“I was actually looking for another band. I always thought of myself as a band guitarist, but there was this writer who was a big fan of mine and she was pushing me to go solo,” he said. “I wrote a song and put it out in Australia as a solo artist and it was a hit over there and it got me the deal over in America. I always wanted to come to America, that was kind of the big dream for me.”

However, things weren’t so easy in the states, and Springfield had to find other ways to support himself while trying to get his music career going in the U.S.

“It was a lot harder than I thought when I came over here,” he said. “I had one hit in ‘72, it was a re-recording of a song that had been a hit in Australia called, ‘Speak to the Sky,’ and then I had a couple albums out, but nothing had happened, so I started going to acting class and actually supported myself for awhile with my beginning acting chops.”

He picked up roles in popular series such as “Battlestar Galactica,” “CHiPs” and “General Hospital.”

“I did it originally to make money, which is silly because most of the kids in the acting class were waiting tables trying to get acting gigs, but it worked out,” he said. “I started making regular money for the first time in my life.”

By 1981, Springfield didn’t have to worry about his next paycheck, as the “Working Class Dog” album was released and the world also fell for “Jessie’s Girl.” He scored a second Top 10 hit on the album with “I’ve Done Everything For You,” which was written by fellow musician Sammy Hagar.

Springfield and Hagar have remained friends, and now are business partners in Beach Bar Rum. They sell three Puerto Rican rums, including a white rum, Kola Spiced rum and Red Head Macadamia Nut rum, all of which may be purchased at sammysbeachbarrum.com.

“We’ve known each other through the years and he called me up during COVID and said, ‘I’ve got this rum company. Do you want to come in as a partner?’” Springfield said. “I thought getting in the business with him — where he’s already had a home run with the tequila and he knows the business really well — I thought we could have some fun, musically and promotion wise. It’s great rum too. My favorite is the Kola Spiced.”

Springfield dabbles in several ventures. Along with his continuing music and acting career and the rum business, he also is a host on Sirius XM Radio.

He is going on an “I Want My ‘80s” Tour with The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone this summer. Before that, he’ll be stopping in Laughlin at the Edgewater Pavilion, Saturday, June 24, for a rockin’ performance.

“It will be a lot of the hits and some surprises,” he said of his Laughlin show. “I have a rockin’ band and we have a great time on stage and I think that translates.”

Springfield said he also just wrapped a new studio album, which he is looking to release shortly.

“I just finished it, it’s coming out in about a month and a half,” he said. “It’s called ‘Automatic’ and there’s 20 new songs on it. It’s pop, but I’ve been listening to a lot of EDM and I love the big heavy kick drum, so we’re putting a lot of that into the music. The songs are about my life and memories of my life, things that happened a long time ago or things that happened recently. It’s a collection of songs, recorded in my studio and I was happy with the way it came out. I wrote and I played everything on every song, so it was pretty much a love project.”

While fans will have to wait a little longer to listen to his latest tracks, they can catch the very best of Springfield while he’s in town this weekend.