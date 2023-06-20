Spice Up Your Life

Every young lady growing up in the ‘90s wanted one thing. What she wants, really, really wants, is to be a Spice Girl. Back then, every friend group had it figured out, who would be Sporty, Scary, Baby, Posh and Ginger Spice.

For Casey McConachie, she was the Baby Spice of her circle. Longing to be a pop star and singing in little bands with her friends in middle and high school, led her to actually achieve that dream as an adult. McConachie is the founder of Spice Wannabe, a tribute to the best-selling girl group of all time.

McConachie was a musical theater major in college, and from there went on to join several touring productions and musical revues. She joined Legends in Concert as a singer/dancer and performed on cruise lines with them before landing a spot in the Vegas show.

“I was a singer/dancer with Legends, and that was back when the singer/dancers did every single number,” McConachie said. “When I was doing that on the cruise lines for them, everyone said I should do Britney Spears, so that put the bug in my ear and I worked on that and became a Britney Spears tribute on my own. That was fun, but I really missed performing with an ensemble, so I stepped aside and created a few other projects and then did the Spice Girls one, and I’m loving it.”

It was a tall order to create a completely new show all on her own, but McConachie used the down time during COVID to get everything in order and ready for when entertainment returned.

“I had written the idea down in a notebook four years ago, and then when COVID hit, I really assessed what I was going to do,” she said. “I thought the timing was perfect for Spice Girls, because it was 25 years since they came out, and our generation is that age where the ‘90s are tribute worthy now. So I hit the ground running with it, full force, working on it every day, nonstop. That meant listening to every single song and breaking down the five-part harmonies on my own, recording every part, watching the choreography and figuring out the dance moves before I even cast anyone, because I wanted it to be ready before anyone else got involved. I didn’t want to be creating when people were waiting around.”

After she had the show prepared, McConachie went to work finding the perfect cast to portray the four other Spice Girl personalities.

“Between March and April of last year I began scouting the girls for the show,” she said. “I stalked social media to see what the talent base was out here. I wanted to work with people I hadn’t worked with before. I wanted to see a fresh project with all new energy. They also had to fit the character. They had to look like them, but be able to sing and dance as well. It was an interesting adventure casting. I either went and watched their shows without them knowing and then reached out later, or word of mouth was really huge to me, because I’m all about working with not only talented people, but good people, fun people. So I would just reach out and cold call some of these girls. They’re like, ‘Who is this chick calling me about this idea she has created, but is not anywhere to be seen?’ Thankfully they all hopped on board with me and it’s been amazing.”

Her cast includes Malia Blunt as Scary Spice, Deena Cary as Posh Spice, Yvonne Cavaco as Sporty Spice and Sarah Jessica Rhodes as Ginger Spice. McConachie, of course, holds the Baby Spice title.

“I was always Baby Spice,” she said. “One of my girlfriends back home in Wisconsin said, ‘Oh my gosh Casey, you really did it!’ Because I really was that in high school, I was the one putting the girl groups together. We really wanted to be the next Spice Girls, and I have the video tapes to prove it. It’s crazy from being a middle schooler dancing in your bedroom pretending to be that, to actually make it happen.”

The best part of Spice Wannabe is, the live shows create a space for all those little girls, who have now grown up, but still want to come sing along and live out their Spice Girls dreams.

“The show is called Spice Wannabe because everybody wants to be a Spice Girl,” McConachie said. “Back in the day, in middle school or high school when the Spice Girls were big, your group of girlfriends would be like, ‘Hey you’re going to be Baby Spice and you’re Sporty Spice.’ That’s what we’re recreating for everyone. We don’t want it to be just about us on stage, we want them to come dressed up as their favorite Spice Girl — and oh my gosh they do! It’s been amazing the response the show has had. We break the fourth wall as much as possible, meaning we come into the audience and get them on their feet and teach them a dance. It’s not a sit and watch type of show, it’s very inclusive. Everyone leaves in a good mood and upbeat and happy. It just brings you back to that time when ‘90s pop was huge. The Spice Girls were one of the breakthrough girl groups that paved the way for a lot of future ones.”

Indeed, the Spice Girls reign supreme as the biggest girl group of all time, selling more than 100 million records worldwide. They formed in 1994 in the U.K. and released their smash hit debut album, “Spice,” in 1996, containing the No. 1 hit single, “Wannabe.”

Although they only released two more studio albums, 1997’s “Spiceworld” and 2000’s “Forever,” the Spice Girls were a phenomenon which made such an impression on the youth of that era, that their legacy is lasting. Their “girl power” mantra and the girls’ five unique personalities made them a truly unique act.

McConachie said her group paid close attention to detail in recreating the Spice Girls, and they truly enjoy carrying on the message of strength and unity found in their music.

“From the looks to the mannerisms, to the accents, to the five-part harmony vocals and dancing, we really went to work on every aspect. We want to portray and pay tribute to the Spice Girls as close as possible,” she said. “Creating the show has reminded me how cool the Spice Girls were, because they were all so different. From Sporty, to Ginger who is big and elaborate, and then you have Baby Spice, and Posh with the fashion. They all got their nicknames from a news reporter in London. Despite their differences, that’s what makes them such close friends, and I think that message of unity is still what needs to be portrayed.

“What is so incredible that we have experienced, when we do the shows, we have a little moment where we acknowledge that each and every person there is part of the Spice Wannabe family, so love and respect one another. Regardless of age, race or gender, everyone in the room is dancing and singing along to the Spice Girls music as one. It’s a beautiful message that’s there. Representing that is just amazing.”

For the choreography, McConachie kept some of the classic moves, but also added some original steps. She enlisted some help for the choreography, and added some male energy to the group with the Spice Boys dancers.

“I did their choreography as close as possible with iconic numbers like the song, ‘Stop’ or ‘Wannabe,” because there’s choreography that people who were Spice Girls fans do know,” she said. “For the Spice Boys, we have three male dancers in the show, I hired on Jonathan Claudio and he has been absolutely amazing. He choreographed all of the boys’ numbers and then we collaborated together on some of the numbers that include both the boys and girls. Jonathan is in it as a dancer as well as choreographing it. Then our other dancer, Justin Velarde, also is our costume designer, so everyone wears multiple hats.”

Spice Wannabe’s first show was in July of last year at South Point Casino in Las Vegas. They have since sold out other shows in Vegas and are touring across the country. They will make a stop in Laughlin to perform June 22-25 at the Riverside Resort.

“We’re so excited to come to Laughlin. I’ve come down there with a Johnny Cash tribute and other shows, but for some of the cast this will be their first time in Laughlin. The people have always been so kind and welcoming there, so I’m looking forward to it,” McConachie said. “We are the first Spice Girls tribute in the U.S. We’re paving the way for a ‘90s tribute era, because tributes are getting a bit dated, so we’re trying to offer something new.”

Even those who didn’t grow up during the Spice Girls era will enjoy the fun nature of the show.

“It’s a full theatrical production show,” McConachie said. “We’ve had people come to the show who didn’t know who the Spice Girls were, whether they’re very young or were older and didn’t understand what the Spice Girls were. They leave saying, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know one song but I absolutely loved the show!’ Because it isn’t just the music, we are putting on a production, with costume changes, dancers and when we come down to Laughlin we’ll have our live band, so it’s a blast.”