Humor Heals

A strong chin and quick wit has made Jay Leno one of the most memorable figures in comedy. Although he’s best known for his lengthy stint as host of “The Tonight Show,” Leno has touched several facets of the entertainment industry.

He began performing stand-up in local comedy clubs around New England in the early 1970s. In 1977, Leno made his first appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” which launched him into the national spotlight.

Around this time, the comedian also got into acting, with numerous small film roles throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. As his comedy career continued to flourish, he began making several appearances as himself in film and television as well, in popular sitcoms such as “Friends,” “Seinfeld,” and many others. He also got into voice acting, making vocal cameos in animated series such as “South Park” and “Family Guy.”

Beginning in the mid-’80s, Leno became a regular substitute host for Carson on “The Tonight Show,” and in 1992 was named the official successor. The late-night talk show would become his legacy, as he remained its host for 22 years, with a short hiatus in 2009.

One of his popular segments was “Headlines,” in which he highlighted humorous and bizarre newspaper headlines and advertisements from around the world. His personal take on everyday happenings was the comedic relief that fans adored.

His easygoing personality led to comfortable, yet hilarious interviews with many a celebrity, which made his ratings soar. In 1995 he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series for his hosting duties on “The Tonight Show,” along with wins for Favorite Late Night Host from People’s Choice Awards and TV Guide Awards.

Leno’s hosting gig was handed over to Conan O’Brien in May 2009 as Leno’s contract had expired. At that time, he began hosting “The Jay Leno Show,” also on NBC network, airing prior to “The Tonight Show.” Ratings for both of those shows declined and in March 2010, Leno took back his role as host of “The Tonight Show” until 2014, when Jimmy Fallon was named the new host.

Shortly after, Leno began working on his latest venture, which combined his television talent with his love for automobiles. “Jay Leno’s Garage” debuted as a prime-time series in October 2015, in which Leno features his personal car collection as well as interviews with other car enthusiasts and celebrities. He owns an extensive collection of more than 300 vehicles, including classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles, and modern sports cars, which in total is estimated to be worth around $52 million. The show ran for seven seasons, through 2022.

In November 2022, Leno was badly burned when a clogged fuel line ignited while he was working on one of his classic cars. Luckily his friend was nearby and rushed Leno to the hospital, but the comedian still went through a painful healing process and required facial reconstruction surgery as well as a reconstructed ear.

Just months later, in January 2023, Leno suffered a second accident after getting clotheslined while riding a vintage motorcycle, and was thrown off the back, resulting in multiple broken bones.

Despite his recent tragedies, Leno has kept a positive attitude and his sense of humor is firmly intact. He has been able to make light of his situation and has not tried to hide from the public eye. In fact, Leno is back on tour, bringing the laughs to his fans across the country. Catch the larger-than-life comedian in Laughlin Saturday, June 17 at the Edgewater Pavilion.