You Should Be Dancing

The brothers Gibb started singing in three-part harmony when they were just kids, and their drive to become stars carried them to international success.

Barry, and twin brothers Maurice and Robin Gibb, moved with their family from the United Kingdom to Australia in 1958. The following year, the three boys began singing in public at the Redcliffe Speedway where they were discovered by racing driver Bill Goode and his friend DJ Bill Gates.

Gates suggested the name BGs (later becoming Bee Gees) for the group and played their songs on his station. However, the boys struggled to make a hit in Australia and eventually decided it was time to move back to the U.K. and try for a record deal there.

Robert Stigwood immediately signed them to a five-year contract in 1967 and they released “Bee Gees 1st,” which contained their first international hit, “New York Mining Disaster 1941.” The Bee Gees’ next single, “To Love Somebody,” found success in the U.S. breaching the Top 20.

They steadily released albums throughout the early ‘70s, and received their first No. 1 single in the U.S. with “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.”

The young men moved to Miami and fell into the disco trend, which they would be most remembered for. Barry found his falsetto and the result was two Top 10 hits, with “Jive Talkin’” peaking at No. 1 on the charts and “Nights on Broadway,” hitting No. 7.

In 1977, the Bee Gees reached their height of fame after writing and recording for the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack. Three singles on the soundtrack —”How Deep Is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever” — hit No. 1 in the U.S.

The Bee Gees continued recording from the ‘80s-2000s, however Maurice suffered a heart attack and passed away in 2003. Robin was diagnosed with liver cancer and lost his battle in 2012. Younger brother Andy had died in 1988, which leaves Barry as the sole Gibb brother.

The Bee Gees had left their mark on the world, and their iconic music continues to be passed down through generations. Fans can get the Bee Gees concert experience through an outstanding tribute — the Australian Bee Gees.

This group formed in 1996 in Melbourne, Australia, with founding members Wayne Hosking as Maurice, Michael Clift as Barry, David Scott as Robin and Tony Richards on bass.

“Well we were already a band before we started the Bee Gees, in Melbourne, Australia,” Hosking said. “We were a cover band and doing some original songs and we even had an Eagles tribute there for a little while. We were full-time musicians and there just wasn’t enough work in Australia, so we had an idea. We thought no one had ever covered the Bee Gees before, because it’s so difficult to do and the voice harmonies are so difficult to do.”

They were up for the challenge, and as it turned out, they had just the right band members to fill the parts.

“So we had a look at it and we realized that Michael, our guitar player, could do falsetto, I was a piano player and I could sort of play Maurice’s parts, and everyone sort of slipped into the right roles. We rehearsed for a couple of months and then we booked a tour of Hong Kong — two weeks of shows in Hong Kong completely sold out. The success just kept growing, so we knew we had something at that point.”

Their show features a chronology of the greatest hits, including “More Than A Woman,” “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Do You Mend A Broken Heart.” The Australian Bee Gees have captured the look, the sound and the personality that defines one of the most successful acts in musical history, mastering the enormous catalogue of the Bee Gees.Hosking said the most difficult song to perform is “Stayin’ Alive,” but his group put in the effort to be able to reproduce the song just as it should be.

“The production of the song ‘Stayin’ Alive’ in the studio is sort of renowned to be a production marvel,” he said. “The magic that happened to make it sound the way that it does, to get that groove, that push, is a really difficult thing to emulate live. So it’s a lot of work to make it right, but we make sure that we go down to the finest details to do so.”

Everything the Australian Bee Gees does is with attention to “the finest details.” On stage they become Maurice, Barry and Robin, from the vocals to the stage presence and costumes. It has paid off with a residency at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, where they have played 3,000 shows over more than a decade.

They are so popular that they have multiple casts to perform in Las Vegas and a touring company. The Australian Bee Gees will be returning to the Riverside Resort June 14-18. Hosking said guests can expect a multimedia show with video screens in the background and all of the Bee Gees hits through the years.

“If you were going to go to a Bee Gees concert, that’s the experience that we’re giving you,” he said.