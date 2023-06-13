Father’s Day Dining

Dad deserves to be treated to a delicious meal for Father’s Day this Sunday. Take him out to one of the Laughlin resorts to enjoy these specials.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a specialty three-course meal to include the choice between house salad or soup, followed by a 16-ounce prime rib served with a loaded baked potato and grilled asparagus. To end on a sweet note, diners may choose between apple or cherry pie. The holiday offering is available from 11 a.m. until close Sunday and will cost $29, or $26.10 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Edgewater

Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a holiday meal featuring a main course of a 24-ounce porterhouse steak accompanied by steakhouse fries and charred broccolini. The meal will be served with a wedge salad and apple crumble for dessert. Priced at $68 or $61.20 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay check in full, the meal will be available from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Harrah’s

The Range Steakhouse is serving up a Father’s Day favorite. The Jack Daniel’s Rib Eye is fire-grilled to your liking, topped with a Jack Daniel’s grilled onion sauce served with a handcrafted twice baked potato. The special is available from 4 p.m.-close Friday-Sunday, June 16-18 for $74.95.

The Beach Café will offer an open-faced New York steak sandwich with sliced steak topped with provolone cheese and fried onions on a garlic parmesan roll, served with fries. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, June 16-18 for $21.99.

Avi

MoonShadow Grille is featuring a 16-ounce prime ribeye cooked to perfection and four beer-battered fried shrimp. Served with a spring salad or chef’s soup, choice of one side and bread service. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243. The special is available from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 18 for $60.

Feather’s Café will serve a queen cut, slow-roasted prime rib of beef au jus, served with five breaded fried shrimp, chef’s vegetables, choice of one side, dinner roll and butter. The special is available after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18 for $28.99.

Tropicana

Brew Brothers has a tasty special on tap for dad. Bring him by the bar and grill for a Burnt Ends Burger, which includes slowly-smoked brisket ends with fried onions and Brew Brothers BBQ sauce on top of a seasoned beef patty on a toasted bun, served with Brew fries. The special is available from 4 p.m.-close Friday-Sunday, June 16-18 for $18.99.

Carnegie’s Café will feature 6-hour smoked pork ribs, fire grilled and finished with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce and crispy onion strings, served with a garden salad, French fries and chef’s vegetables. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, June 16-18 for $23.99.

Riverside Resort

Riverview Restaurant will offer a Father’s Day special of BBQ ribs and shrimp scampi, served with choice of soup or salad, potatoes and a vegetable, with pie a-la-mode for dessert. The special is available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 18 for $15.99.

Take dad to the Riverside Buffet, for a Father’s Day Champagne Brunch, featuring a salad and deli bar with seafood salad, Ambrosia salad, antipasto salad, chicken pasta salad, peel-and-eat shrimp and more. Specialty items include pot roast, honey mustard chicken, pork Florentine, salmon pesto, shrimp scampi, ravioli lasagna and more. The carving station has roast beef, ham and turkey. The buffet is open from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday June 18 and costs $24.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids ages 4-12.

Don’t forget about the Prime Rib Room open at 4 p.m. Sunday and costing $23.99 per person. The Gourmet Room will open at 5 p.m. Sunday with its regular menu.