Resort Living

The newly-renovated pool area at the Avi Resort and Casino creates a resort ambiance that brings the property to the next level. Fort Mojave Indian Tribe officials, Avi Casino Enterprise board members and key Avi personnel unveiled the finished product to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Aquatic Pools and Landscape were contracted to construct the project, which included the addition of new landscaping, two new water slides, and six cabanas at the Avi Springs Family Pool. They also constructed a completely new Aha Macav Springs 21+ Pool, complete with 12 cabanas, daybeds, loungers, and a hot tub.

“We’re very thrilled to have opened this new pool, along with remodeling our family pool,” Avi President and CEO Pete Savage said. “It really brings ‘resort’ to the Avi Resort. You could drop this area in at any Las Vegas casino and it would fit right in. We are thrilled that the tribal council provided us the opportunity to do this and that the Avi Casino Enterprise Board funded it and supported it, and thankful to Aquatic Pools for putting it together for us. It’s going to be a game changer for us, so we’re just thrilled.”

The pools certainly are stunning, with gorgeous design features such as the rock water fountain at the center of the family pool and the baja shelf along the adult pool, both of which are surrounded by palm trees for a tropical oasis in the desert. Both pools are open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

New for the summer, Avi is hosting Splash Bash Sunday at the all-new 21+ pool for tanning and tunes with a live DJ from noon–5 p.m. every Sunday. For June, DJ David Rivera of Party Boyz Productions will be the entertainment.

With the construction project, came the opportunity to upgrade seating around the pool, which includes luxurious loungers and day beds right along the water, and covered cabanas providing shade from the sun.

Lounger rentals start at $10, while cabana rentals begin at $200. Call 702-535-5555 to reserve your spot. Bottle service from the Aha Cantina beach bar and grill may be added to a cabana rental, starting at $350. Bottle service includes a tray with three mixers of your choice and liquor of choice, garnishes and a bucket of ice. Guests may choose how many bottles they want to purchase from a selection that includes Grey Goose, Titos, Malibu, Crown Royal, Fireball and more.

Of course, any guest may order food and beverages off the menu at the cantina, which services both the pools and the beach. Drink options include frozen favorites like margaritas and pina coladas, buckets of beer, seltzers and mixed drinks from the full bar, as well as water and soft drinks. The extensive grill menu has everything from salads and sandwiches to street tacos and nachos, fries, onion rings and even sweets such as churros.

On the other side of the fence, the beautiful Avi cove beckons to guests with its lengthy sand beach studded with palapas and the cool waters of the Colorado River. The cove provides a calm spot for swimmers, and guests may rent a palapa, starting at $50. The beach is open from 9 a.m.-sunset.

This pool and beach duo is quite an attractive amenity for registered Avi hotel and KOA guests, who receive free entry. The community is also welcome to come enjoy these areas with the purchase of a wristband, which starts at $10 per person. Kids under 3 are free.

“For the last four years, because of COVID, we weren’t able to open everything up, but now we’re excited to welcome the entire community to come over and use our beach and pools,” Avi General Manager Brian Cook said. “It’s something for both our hotel guests and the local community to enjoy. We’ve opened the lagoon up, so you can get boats in again as well. The public can buy a day pass to use the pool and beach any day of the week.”

The boat launch is back open at the Avi South Parking Lot. Boaters can buy a launch pass for $25, and launch multiple times a day from 6 a.m.-sunset.