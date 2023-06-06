Start Me Up

An entertaining show gets the crowd off its feet, singing, dancing and clapping along to their favorite tunes. Mick Adams & The Stones certainly bring that feel-good energy with their invigorating tribute to the Rolling Stones.

Adams channels Mick Jagger and all of his moves from the moment he bursts onto the stage.

“Before I go on stage, I feel like a racehorse standing in the gate, waiting to run,” Adams explained. “When that gate opens, I’m a whole other animal. I don’t know where the energy comes from sometimes, but I feel as good or better every night. It’s the music too, and the crowd. As much fun as I can have is what they’re going to have — it’s an energy feed.”

Adams has had an extensive career as an entertainer, aside from taking on the role of Mick Jagger.He grew up in Ohio and began singing at the age of 3. He sang with his church choir as a child, and the school choir in high school, continuing his vocal education beyond that to study under Ben Bollinger, whose other notable students were Karen and Richard Carpenter.

For many years he was lead vocalist for Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods, and had the opportunity to tour with The Turtles, The Monkees, The Association, The Lovin’ Spoonful, Herman’s Hermits and more.

After that, Adams got a call to star in a Rolling Stones tribute, but it wasn’t quite so simple replicating Jagger’s persona.

“Actually a friend of mine called me up and said he was putting this tribute band together and it was going to be a Rolling Stones thing,” Adams said. “So I went and I tried out. At first it was horrible. I mean I knew the songs, but he’s a study as far as moves and how he talks. I was trying to learn the accent and my wife told me, ‘Honey, I hate to tell you this but you sound like Austin Powers on a bad day.’”

Some constructive criticism from his wife, and her love for the Rolling Stones, helped Adams find his way.

“She’s been a Rolling Stones fan since she was 14 years old and she had old video tapes and old TV interviews of him and she said, ‘Sit down and watch some of these.’ So I just started studying and studying and it just kept evolving and morphing,” Adams said. “What’s weird is, I never thought I looked like him that much. Then I changed my hair color and haircut and it’s odd, it’s like an actor in a role and the more you’re in the role, the more even outside of the role you carry some of those characteristics with you.”

After playing with a few different Stones tributes, Adams decided to take the reins and create his own show.

“Well I had been in three other Rolling Stones tributes and I got tired of everyone else telling me how to do what I knew how to do,” he said. “So I decided that I was just going to form my own band.”

Mick Adams and The Stones was born and became a big success. The group was chosen twice to be on Mark Cuban’s TV show, “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.”

“In the first season when they were putting that show together, Katie Derrell, who was the host, and Mark Cuban, sat down and handpicked all the first season bands and he picked the Fab Four for the Beatles band and we were No. 2 on the hit parade and he picked us and that was quite a feather in our cap actually, because he was looking at bands from all over the country for these spots,” Adams said.

Adams continues to study Jagger and adapt to his ever-changing performance style.

“I have to constantly watch videos because Mick’s constantly adding new moves, new this, new that, new clothes — I’m always checking up on all of that stuff,” Adams said. “The show has evolved and it’s like larger than life now and taken on a whole personality of its own. I love it. I love that people buy into the fact that they want to be entertained and if you can convince them enough that you’ve stepped into those shoes, it’s like watching an actor in a role on TV. If you can get them to buy into that whole vibe, they have the best time in the world and so do I.”

To create that illusion, Adams assumes the full stage character every time he performs.

“You can’t go out there and be half Jagger and half me. When I’m on that stage I have to be all Jagger. If I can hit the stage like a fireball shot out of a cannon, we’re good for the night,” he said. “I don’t even know how I do it, but I do it night after night.”

Laughlin guests will get to experience his antics first hand when Mick Adams & The Stones returns to the Riverside Resort June 8-11.

“I’m excited to come back to Laughlin, I love that stage, everything about it is great. You get a real diversified audience there and they’re all just rockin’ like crazy. I’m all about the energy and all about the fun, and Laughlin is about having a good time,” Adams said. “We’re putting together a show for Laughlin with different songs every night. There’s going to be the staple meat and potatoes songs of course, but there will be different songs each night as well.”

Adams has several replica costumes that add to his recreation of the star, which he mixes up for each performance.

“I have a plethora of different costumes, coats especially, so I’ll probably be bringing some new stuff,” Adams said. “I have close to a dozen replicated costumes of his through the years.”

Alongside Adams, Shane Hunter plays the role of Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards.

“He’s so much like Keith Richards naturally, he fell into it real easy,” Adams said. “He’s a huge fan of the Stones and you know how Keith just has that swagger about him? Shane Hunter just has that natural swagger. He’s ridiculous, he’s just a character.”

The Stones had a couple of different female singers who toured and recorded with the band, and therefore Adams needed to find the right voice to add to his group, which he has found in Tober Mei.

“I’ve had a few different female singers in the band,” Adams said. “The young lady we have right now, she’s absolutely amazing, her name’s Tober. She’s such a good singer and she’s got such an attitude on stage — she’s a dynamo. ‘Gimme Shelter’ is probably one of the hardest songs for a female singer to sing. It was originally done by Mary Clayton on the recording. Tober can do that song two, three times in a row at rehearsals and she doesn’t even flinch.”

The rest of the band includes Ron Jessurun as Ron Wood (guitar, dulcimer, recorder and harmonica), Chad McDonald as Bill Wyman (bass, vocals), Tom McCarthy as Charlie Watts (drums) and Andy Q (keys).

This lineup is also working on a second show, which covers several of the artists that Adams once toured with.

“Through the years of me being with Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods back in the day, I got to meet and perform with people like Johnny Rivers, America, Peter Noon, The Turtles, The Rascals, and Tommy James and the Shondells,” Adams said. “I’ve done shows with all of these wonderful people, so I decided I wanted to put together a show where I do their songs and I’ll have a little tag to each of the songs. It’s a cavalcade of so many artists that I’ve been on stage with through the years. So we’re putting together that show, and I’m using all of the same guys from my Stones band.”

Wait, there’s more. Adams actually has a third project in the works.

“Another show I’m putting together is called The Shagwells, baby,” Adams said. “So it’s Austin Powers themed. I have a velvet suit, ruffled shirt and the whole band dresses in that time period. It’s all British Invasion music, so it’s The Who, Beatles, The Kinks, Stones, The Zombies, Moody Blues, the list goes on and on.”

While working on all of these bands, Adams also tours with a symphony show as Mick Jagger.

“I have been doing symphony shows as well for the past few years,” Adams said. “I’m the Mick Jagger for Windborne Symphonies. The past couple of years I’ve been everywhere from Detroit to St. Louis, to Toledo, Ohio, to North Carolina. They fly myself and a great four-piece band in, along with their own sound and lighting guys and the conductor, Brent Havens, and we get to do the music of the Rolling Stones with a 40-piece orchestra. It’s so amazing — I’ve been having a ball!”

The man simply doesn’t rest. His love for performing live keeps him going nonstop, and audiences will get to have a ball right along with him for four nights in Laughlin.