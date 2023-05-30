Chef Showdown

Laughlin foodies’ favorite event is back after a three-year hiatus. The Laughlin Chamber presents the 33rd annual Chef’s Food Fest, hosted by the Aquarius Casino Resort at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

“I’m so excited to be able to present it again, it’s one of the funnest events,” Laughlin Chamber President and CEO Jackie Wallin said. “It’s been three years, as we lost two years because of COVID and the third year because we didn’t have chefs staffed in the resorts, let alone experienced chefs who can compete. So this year it was unanimous by all resorts to brings Chef’s Food Fest back, because it is one of the largest fundraisers for River Fund, Inc.”

The culinary competition pits the executive chefs from the Laughlin resorts, as well as other food and beverage outlets, against each other in a friendly battle for five different awards.

“All of the resorts will be competing, and Nevada Beverage is participating and they bring samples of all their craft beers and spirits,” Wallin said. “Most of the time they will participate in the cocktail category.”

The first four categories include Best Food, Best Dessert, Best Cocktail and Best Creative Booth Design, all of which are voted on by ballot from the guests in attendance. The fifth award is Best Use of the Secret Ingredient, which is decided by a secret judge.

“This year’s theme is ‘Flavors of New England’ and the secret ingredient is maple,” Wallin said. “There is a lot of things they can do with that. They can use the secret ingredient in one or all of their dishes. The participants are only graded on how it is used in the dish they choose to present to the secret judge.”

No one knows who that secret individual will be, but Wallin said he or she is “very experienced” with cuisine, and will have the tough job of tasting each delectable dish.

“We take all of the plates to a secret judge and they get to sit in a room and taste every one of them,” she said.

Trophies will be awarded to each winner at the end of the night. The awards were each sponsored by a different area business, as well as the centerpieces on each table.

“The premier sponsor is Tri-state Community Healthcare,” Wallin said. “They came in and wanted to be a premier sponsor because of the historical value of this event and the number of people who attend, as well as the relaxed atmosphere. Then we opened it up this year for small businesses to get involved and sponsor a category. There are five awards and each of those trophies can be sponsored by a small business for just $250.”

With New England as the inspiration for this year’s event, there are a few flavors guests are likely to see presented from the chefs.

“I’m sure we’ll have lots of crab, maybe some scallops and clams, because it’s clam chowder area,” Wallin said. “If you look up the flavors that come from New England, it’s kind of surprising because it includes cranberries, raspberries, pears and apples, whoopie pies, Boston baked beans — there’s lots of wonderful things that come from New England.”

Along with sampling all of the tasty creations, guests also are supporting a great cause, both with the cost of admission and by bidding on the live auction.

“It benefits the River Fund,” Wallin said. “We promise them a minimum of $15,000, plus all of the proceeds from the auction. This is the biggest fundraiser we do for them. So you get to donate and graze.”

There are outstanding prizes being auctioned off at this year’s fest.

“We have 21 auction items and they range from private helicopter rides, to a Saltgrass private dining room experience for 10 and posters signed by entertainers that have performed at the Laughlin Event Center, such as Toby Keith,” Wallin said. “Chef Dean of the Pioneer has donated an in-home dining event with a personal chef for up to 10 people. Katherine Landing came in with a private beach cabana. Both Golden properties donated a package with majestic suites, dinner credits and concert tickets for a whole weekend in Laughlin.”

This event sells out every year, but if you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, the dress code is business casual, so keep it comfortable, yet classy, and enjoy this dining extravaganza at the Aquarius Pavilion.