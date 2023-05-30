Right Place, Right Time

Some things are just meant to be. Like walking into a music shop and finding your idol’s instrument is for sale. Or, coming across a singer with the exact vocals needed for your band. When these pieces began to line up for drummer Mark Kelly, his destined path was clear.

Kelly is the founder of Journey USA, a tribute to the legendary rock band. He grew up as a huge fan of Journey and loved their blend of jazz and rock instrumentation. Those were the two genres he pursued in his own music training, which began in the seventh grade.

“I actually started as a trumpet player and I was so horrible that I told the music teacher, ‘Look, I’m never going to get good at this and I’ve accepted that,’” Kelly recalled. “My buddies were the drummers and they needed another drummer in the band, so I jumped back there. From there, I was in the junior high jazz band, the high school jazz band and the Long Beach State jazz band, so heavily jazz influenced, but obviously playing in rock bands as well.

“I was in a rock band in the ‘80s called Jetset, and we played in Hollywood all the time. We played alongside Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Poison — all those bands. I was in the hair metal scene of the ‘80s and that was a lot of fun. Jetset, we did a recording with Capitol Records. Nothing major ever happened with the band, but it was a good fun time, and that’s what got me going.”

During this time being immersed in the rock music scene, he also got to see Journey perform live, at the height of the band’s fame.

“They came and played the Forum back in the ‘80s and I would go see them back then,” Kelly said. “Of course, I would go to see Steve Smith when he would do drum clinics back in the day as well. When you combine jazz and rock you get Journey, and for me, there’s nothing more fun to play because it combines both of the elements of drumming that are the most fun to do.”

Kelly has a special connection to Journey’s drummer, Smith, as he not only attended his drum clinics, but actually owns his old drum set.

“I actually purchased one of Steve Smith’s drum sets back in the ‘80s,” Kelly said. “That’s probably the drum set I am going to be bringing to the Riverside to play. It was a set that he used back in the ‘80s and I was at the right place at the right time when he turned it back into Sonar and Sonar then built him a new set. Instead of shipping the old set back to Germany, they had it at a professional drum shop in Hollywood and I happened to walk in the day after it was there. I saw the set, I knew what it was, and I was lucky enough to have a grandmother that had given me some money to go buy a new drum set and there it was.”

Several years later, Kelly is now using that set to pay tribute to Smith and the rest of the band, with Journey USA, which is making its Laughlin debut at 8 p.m. June 1-4.

While he had Smith’s part covered, Kelly still had to find the right players to complete his tribute. A crucial piece was finding a voice who could sing like Journey’s former frontman, Steve Perry. He stumbled upon Stu Saddoris, and couldn’t believe the similarity.

“I actually subbed in on one of Stu’s old bands where he was the vocalist,” Kelly explained. “It was a cover band and they were playing a bunch of different stuff, like REO Speedwagon, Styx, Foreigner and Journey. When we got to the Journey songs, I was taken aback by Stu’s vocals. I thought, ‘Wow he really nails this stuff.’ I actually asked him at the time, ‘Have you ever thought about doing a Journey only band?’ He’s like, ‘No not really, we’re just doing cover songs.’ That was it, but then I subbed in with him a couple more times over the next year or so and it was just uncanny, so again I said, ‘Dude, there’s not a lot of really top-notch Journey bands, I think you would have a good position in the market vocally. I’m starting a Journey band and what would you think about being the singer?’”

This time, Saddoris jumped on board and now Kelly had the perfect voice for his tribute.

“There was just something about his vocals on the Journey songs, so I asked him, ‘Have you ever sang in a Journey band before?’ He said, ‘No,’” Kelly recounted. “Stu is a very humble guy and I probably knew him for three years before he admitted to me that he actually sang for Steve Perry back in the ‘90s. He was hired to do some vocal work for Steve Perry when he was doing his solo records. When I found that out, I said, ‘I knew it!’ Stu is a pretty darn accomplished vocalist, so we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Kelly called upon another talented musician he had previously worked with to take the lead guitar position, and found two more players to round out the group.

“I actually toured with the band Great White, and while I was out on tour with them, I met Tony Cardenas-Montana, who was the original bass player with Great White, who’s on all of their hit records and toured with them,” Kelly said. “I got to know him when I was on the road with them and he asked me what other things I do. I said, ‘I do this crazy tribute stuff.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard that’s really a lot of fun and a good time. If you ever need a guitar player, keep me in mind.’ Even though he was the bass player for Great White, he also plays guitar. When Stu and I started putting this thing together, I called Tony and asked him if he’d be interested. He said, ‘Neal Schon is my favorite guitar player, so I would love to do some Journey stuff.’ So that’s how we got him in the band.

“Then we brought in a fellow named Richard Graham on keyboards. Richard has played for years with a bunch of tribute bands. Then Jeffrey Bretz is a phenomenal bass player. I saw Jeff in a Journey band in Vegas and knew he was really good, and he can sing really well also.”

This group has been together for two years and played all over the country as well as on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. They have mastered the Journey hits and bring a fantastic live portrayal to the stage, keeping true to the original recordings.