A group of school boys in Jacksonville, Florida, got together one day in 1964 to jam, and decided to start a band. Southern rock with a little blues and country mixed in was the style for founding members Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Larry Junstrom, who initially called themselves My Backyard.

The group gigged around Jacksonville for a few years before gaining an agent and changing the band name to Lynyrd Skynyrd, which was partly a joking reference to their high school P.E. teacher Leonard Skinner, who nagged the guys for their long hair, which was against school policy.

Lynyrd Skynyrd released its first album, “Pronounced ‘Leh-’nérd ‘Skin-’nérd,” in 1973, and finally received national recognition. The album’s single “Free Bird” reached No. 19 on the Billboard charts.

The band’s signature song, “Sweet Home Alabama,” hit No. 8 on the charts and was featured on their next album, “Second Helping,” in 1974.

The group went through multiple lineup changes as they toured and produced three more studio albums over the next three years.

On Oct. 20, 1977, just three days after their album “Street Survivors” had been released, tragedy struck the group. The band was flying to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after a performance in South Carolina on a chartered plane when it ran out of gas and crash-landed in Mississippi. Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick and the two pilots were killed on impact. The other band members and road crew suffered serious injuries, but survived.

Eerily, the song “That Smell,” which was included on “Street Survivors,” almost foreshadowed the event just three days after its release, with the lyrics “The smell of death surrounds you,” and “tomorrow might not be here for you.” Van Zant had written the song as a warning to his band mates who were heavily using drugs and alcohol, to try and calm the turbulence in the group. Sadly, death did fall upon them, but with an unexpected crash.

Following the accident, the group disbanded and broke up into smaller projects for the next 10 years. Crash survivors Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Leon Wilkeson and Artimus Pyle, along with guitarist Ed King, who had left the band two years prior to the crash, reunited in 1987 for a Lynyrd Skynyrd reunion tour. Ronnie Van Zant’s younger brother, Johnny, took over as the new lead singer and primary songwriter.

The band got back in the studio in the ‘90s, releasing their first post-reunion album, “Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991,” followed by “The Last Rebel” in 1993. Through several more lineup changes, the band released three more albums that decade, followed by a Christmas album in 2000.

Death continued to plague the group through the 2000s, as several members suffered health issues. They did release three more studio albums — the most recent being 2012’s “Last of a Dyin’ Breed.”

They released a new single in 2020, “Last of the Street Survivors,” penned by Rossington, alongside Johnny Van Zant, guitarist Ricky Medlocke and songwriter Tom Hambridge, as an ode to the band mates they have lost. Unfortunately, the last founding member, Rossington, just passed away March 5, leaving Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase to carry on the music.

“After the recent death of original founding member Gary Rossington, the Lynyrd Skynyrd band members and estates have been in discussion on what was next for the group and the music that is celebrating 50 years of generational history in American rock and roll,” the band’s official Facebook page stated in a post on April 4. “The current members, led by Johnny Van Zant, the singer for the past 36 years, was unsure if they would continue following Gary’s untimely passing. After much discussion with the band, the families of Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins, and Dale Rossington, the collective has reached unified support, and feel that continuing to perform live, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved.”

Therefore the band lives on and is celebrating 50 years since its debut album with Skynyrd’s Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour, which comes to Laughlin Saturday, May 27 (7 p.m.), at the Laughlin Event Center.

In June, Encore will present Lynyrd Skynyrd’s performance filmed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Nov. 13, 2022. The concert film captures the final public performance of Gary Rossington, and will be exhibited on big screens in movie theaters across the U.S. It will then be broadcast in August on PBS.