Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to summer, and with plenty of sunshine in the Tri-state, it’s a great time to be out on the river, enjoying time with family and friends.

However, it is also a solemn holiday designated to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the nation. While we honor all of those brave men and women, Americans everywhere love to celebrate life and the freedoms granted because of them.

In that spirit, a few Laughlin resorts are offering special menus and activities for all to enjoy this weekend.

Avi Resort & Casino

Feathers Café

Memorial Weekend special — An overstuffed burnt-end sandwich, served on a toasted roll, topped with creamy coleslaw and an onion ring, served with choice of sides for $19.99. The special is served after 10:30 a.m. from Friday-Monday, May 26-29.

MoonShadow Grille

Memorial Weekend special — An 8-ounce prime ribeye cooked to perfection and half rack of fall-off-the-bone BBQ pork ribs served with your choice of spring salad or chef’s soup, choice of one side, and bread service for $56. The special is served from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. from Friday-Monday, May 26-29.

Fireworks Show at the Beach Overlook

The Avi beach is open to the public on Sunday, May 28, and guests will enjoy music playing outdoors beginning at 10 a.m. Radio remote with Bri and Loke of The Knack 107.1 FM will broadcast from Avi’s Beach Overlook, 6:30 p.m.– 8:30 p.m. and will have games, prizes and live call-ins.

The fireworks show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with pyrotechnics by Zambelli, beautifully choreographed to music simulcast on The Knack 107.1 FM.

After the fireworks display, dance the night away with local Needles DJ J-roc in ArrowWeed Lounge from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday. Legends Band will be playing live inside ArrowWeed 9 p.m.-1a.m. Friday-Saturday, May 26-27.

Avi myAdvantage Club card members who enter the Memorial Day Free Play Drawing have the chance to win a share of $1,000 in Free Play with the drawing at 10 p.m. Sunday in front of the ArrowWeed Lounge (see Player Services for complete details.)

Avi’s beautiful lagoon-style pool with new water slides is open to registered guests from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Non-registered guests can buy a day pass for $20.

The Aha Cantina located adjacent to the pool is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. selling beverages, snacks, and sandwiches. Cocktail service is available.

Tropicana Laughlin

Brew Brothers

Memorial Weekend special — Slow cooked pork, Havarti cheese, house-made slaw, crispy onion straws piled on a toasted bun served with Brew fries for $16.99. The special is served from 4 p.m.-close Saturday-Monday, May 27-29.

Carnegie’s Cafe

Memorial Weekend special — Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in house barbecue sauce, crunchy slaw stuffed in a sourdough grilled Cheddar cheese sandwich served with French fries for $15.99.The special is served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Monday, May 27-29.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Beach Cafe

Memorial Weekend special —Juicy BBQ chicken grilled to perfection served alongside corn on the cob and potato salad for $15.99. The special is served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Monday, May 27-29.