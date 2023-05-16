Yours, Faithfully

Everyone loves to belt out the lyrics when “Don’t Stop Believin’” plays, no matter where you are. It’s a universal rock anthem that may be even more popular today than when it debuted in 1981.

The power ballad made the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, but surprisingly never took the top spot. However, it continues to be used in several movies and commercials, keeping it top of mind and therefore claiming the current title of the most downloaded song that was released in the 20th century, before the digital era.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” is just one of the brilliant singles from Journey’s diamond-certified “Escape” album, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is the band’s best-selling studio album. With supporting hits such as “Open Arms,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Still They Ride,” Journey cemented their legacy with this 1981 album.

While the band has evolved since its height of fame in the early ‘80s, the music is still beloved by many. Founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon has been the constant since the group’s inception. Schon was playing with Santana as a teenager before he helped form Journey in 1973.

Journey signed its first record deal with Columbia Records in 1974 and released the self-titled debut album the following year. They quickly recorded two follow-up albums, 1975’s “Look Into the Future” and 1977’s “Next.” None of the first three albums sold well enough, so Columbia suggested a change in the lineup. Journey hired Robert Fleischman to share lead vocals with their current singer and keyboardist, Gregg Rolie. However, Fleischman did not work out and later the same year, they picked up Steve Perry as the new lead singer.

With Perry on board, the band was primed to find success with its next album, and that they did. “Infinity” was released in 1978 and made it to No. 21 on the Billboard 200, up from the previous album’s slot at No. 85. Journey headlined a tour in support of the album, which featured Van Halen and Montrose as the openers. After the tour concluded, Montrose drummer Steve Smith joined the band.

“Evolution,” released in 1978, was their fifth studio album, which climbed one notch higher to the No. 20 spot on the charts. It contained the band’s first Top 20 single with “Lovin,’ Touchin,’ Squeezin.’” The album “Departure” followed in 1980 and peaked at No. 8 on the charts, continuing the upward momentum. Rolie left the band that year and they added Jonathan Cain to pick up his duties on the keys.

Cain pitched in on the songwriting with Perry and Schon for the seventh studio album, “Escape.” As mentioned, this album blew the door down for Journey and they rocketed to the top spot on the album charts for the first time. They enjoyed another headlining tour, playing for packed houses across the country.

“Frontiers” was the 1983 follow-up to “Escape,” and it was another commercial success. The single “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and “Faithfully” hit No. 7 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The album peaked at No. 2 and has been certified six times platinum.

With a few lineup changes, Journey got back in the studio to release its ninth album, “Raised on Radio,” in 1986. The album peaked at No. 4 on the charts and they had a Top 10 single with “Be Good to Yourself,” but the album wasn’t quite up to the hype of the previous two. After the album’s supporting tour wrapped in 1987, the band went on hiatus as Perry needed a break from the hectic schedule. During the hiatus, Columbia released Journey’s “Greatest Hits” album, which has sold more than 15 million copies.

In 1995, the group reunited to record its 10th studio album, “Trial by Fire,” which was released in 1996. It peaked at No. 3 and contained the hit single, “When You Love a Woman.” Journey was set to go on tour after its release, however, Perry was diagnosed with a degenerative bone condition and could not perform without receiving a hip replacement. Perry was reluctant to get the surgery, and therefore stalled the tour. Frustrations over the situation led to Perry choosing to leave the band and Journey hired Steve Augeri to take his place and began touring again in 1998.

With Augeri on lead vocals, the band released its 11th studio album, “Arrival,” in 2001. The album was not a commercial success, but Journey still was sought-after for its live concert experience. The band continued touring and released an EP called “Red 13” and another studio album in 2005 called “Generations,” which would be its last with Augeri, whose voice began deteriorating.

To replace Augeri and continue touring, Journey hired Jeff Scott Soto for a short time before releasing him in 2007. On the search for a frontman yet again, Schon happened upon a video of a young Filipino singer named Arnel Pineda. After auditioning, Pineda became the new voice of the band and brought renewed energy to the group.

With Pineda on lead vocals, Journey released its next album “Revelation” in 2008, which was certified platinum by year’s end and rose to No. 5 on the Billboard charts, elevating the band back to some of its prior success. They followed with another studio album, “Eclipse,” and a “Greatest Hits 2” package, both in 2011. While the group continued touring, they did not release any new music until 2022, with their 15th studio album, “Freedom.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Journey is back on the road and stopping at the Laughlin Event Center Friday, May 19.