Some artists bare it all in their music, sharing views on love, life, society, politics, culture and everything in between, through their lyrics. Aaron Lewis is one such artist who does not hold back. He doesn’t shy away from sharing his opinion and his fans applaud that approach.

He’s well-known for his conservative views and he struck a chord with his last hit single “Am I the Only One,” released July 2, 2021. The song resonated with a lot of the singer’s fans. “Am I the Only One” highlights Lewis’ opinion on the current state of the country and is a rally cry to fellow Americans to stand up for their freedoms and appreciate the life we live.

“Am I the Only One” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, as well as crossing over to hit No. 14 on the Hot 100 chart. It clearly spoke to many Americans, and fueled excitement for his last album, “Frayed at Both Ends,” released in January 2022.

“Frayed” has received praise as Lewis’ best solo album to date. It’s an emotion-filled acoustic project, on which Lewis co-wrote all of the songs but one. The political single aside, there are 13 other deep and meaningful tracks on the album, all with Lewis’ raspy baritone, yet a classic country feel.

Lewis is back on the road with his American Patriot Acoustic Tour and will stop at Harrah’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater on Saturday, May 20.

“Frayed at Both Ends” is Lewis’ fourth solo country album, but the singer first stepped on the scene as the frontman for heavy metal band Staind, which he formed in 1995.

Staind began playing regional venues in Massachusetts and self-released their first album, “Tormented,” in 1996. After Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst saw the band live the following year, he signed them to Flip Records. Staind released their first album under the label, “Dysfunction,” in 1999, but it was their follow-up album that really put them on the map.

“Break the Cycle” came out in 2001 and contained the band’s biggest hit single, “It’s Been Awhile,” which went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 5 on the Hot 100. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart and it became the band’s best-selling album. The other three singles from the album also charted well on Mainstream Rock, with “Outside” at No. 1 and “Fade” and “For You” both at No. 3.

Staind produced four more studio albums from 2003-2011. The self-titled “Staind” album was released in 2011 and at that time, Lewis was also releasing his first solo EP, “Town Line.” Staind toured into 2012, but with Lewis and the other band members looking to work on some other projects, the band took a two-year hiatus.

During that time, Lewis released his first full-length solo studio album, “The Road.” It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and hit No. 30 on the Billboard 200.

In 2014, Staind came together for a few performances, but again went on another break. They got together for a charity concert in 2017, but the band’s real activity did not start back up until 2019, when they planned a new tour. After a performance in Connecticut, the rest of the tour, slated for 2020, was canceled due to the pandemic.

However, in 2021, Staind released an album, “Live: Its Been Awhile,” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Break the Cycle.” They picked out 15 of their previous tracks for the album, and livestreamed a global DVD performance in conjunction with the project.

Meanwhile, Lewis was still busy with his solo endeavors, releasing his second album, “Sinner,” in 2016 and his third, “State I’m In,” in 2019. “Sinner” topped the Country Albums chart and also hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200. “State I’m In” also performed well, debuting at No. 2 on the Country Albums chart and No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

As mentioned, “Frayed at Both Ends” is his latest solo work. His soulful rock voice, yet dedication to a classic country sound, blend for a pleasing experience for both country and rock fans.

Staind recently announced a new album that should be coming this fall. The first single off the album, “Lowest in Me,” was released this spring and captures the classic grunge rock sound from the band’s beginnings. Staind will be touring with Godsmack this summer.

For a more laidback look into Lewis’ catalogue, make sure to check out his upcoming performance at Harrah’s and enjoy a stripped down performance from the singer/songwriter.