Laugh Out Loud

Get ready to laugh again Laughlin, as the Edgewater has an exciting new lineup in its lounge. L.A. Comedy Club out of Las Vegas has expanded to bring a sister location to the Edgewater, in the former Edge Lounge.

L.A. Comedy Club was formed in 2007 by owners Joaquin Trujillo and Matt Chavez.

“We started out as door guys, Matt and I, at the Maxim Hotel and Casino, while we were at UNLV,” Trujillo said. “Then we started getting into the entertainment business and were presented an opportunity by Palace Station in 2007 to run a room there and the name L.A. Comedy Club just made sense because we were bringing news comics out from L.A. Within the first six months we won Best Of Comedy in Vegas.”

L.A. Comedy Club moved to The STRAT in 2014. Over the years, it has hosted top comics such as Sebastian Maniscalco, Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer before they became comedy superstars. Golden Entertainment found that with the success of the club in their Vegas resort, it would be a great addition to the Edgewater as well.

“We’ve been having this discussion with Golden Entertainment for a couple of years and every time we went up to Laughlin, all of the entertainment was focused on the weekends,” Trujillo said. “We realized that the locals want stuff to do, but they work on weekends because it’s a tourism industry. So we said, ‘You know what, our product does very well in Vegas for locals, and I think it could do very well there Wednesday-Sunday.’ We’re just really grateful because we have a great relationship with Golden Entertainment. We couldn’t be more thankful that they gave us the opportunity to open the second room — the whole organization top to bottom has been great.”

The 2,600 square-foot room seats 150 people and has been updated with some décor to fit its new role as an L.A. Comedy Club branch.

“Matt and I are not comedians, but we’re professional audience members, as we call ourselves,” Trujillo said. “We’ve watched thousands of comedy shows, so we paid homage to some of those comedians who have influenced this great industry, by putting their images up on the walls. Every seat is really a good seat and it’s a beautifully designed room.”

As they are known for in Vegas, the owners will be bringing in the best rising stars out of Los Angeles to perform at the Laughlin club, and will have a hilarious opening act each night.

“There’s two shows per night, one at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” Trujillo said. “James Michael is the resident opening act running five nights a week at 7 p.m. Then at 9 p.m. we bring in one of our national touring headliners. We’ve been doing this since 2007, so we have a pretty good roster of comedians. Then we figured with that room in Laughlin, when a big act comes to town, such as Brooks and Dunn, we wanted to have the flexibility to offer pre-concert music and afterwards have karaoke. We are bringing up some bands that we have discovered in Vegas, so there will be music on select weekends.”

While the club has been open for a couple of weeks, its grand opening will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with a joint show from James Michael’s Redneck Comedy Magic Show and Jay Reid. The two comedians will perform separately at their usual 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. time slots on Wednesday, May 10, as well as Friday-Sunday, May 12-14.

Jay Reid is a Las Vegas native, who started performing at small clubs and got his big break when he was chosen to be a contestant on BET’s “Coming to the Stage” comedy competition. After appearing on the show, Reid started booking performances at notable comedy clubs such as the Laugh Factory in Hollywood. He also won comedian Bill Bellamy’s “Who’s Got Jokes?,” and toured alongside him.

Part comedian, part magician, part redneck, James Michael brings a wild performance to the stage each night during his residency at the Edgewater’s L.A. Comedy Club. His energetic show will get the night started at 7 p.m. every Wednesday-Sunday at the club.

“It’s fast paced, so buckle your seat belts,” Michael said. “They’ve probably never seen anything like it before, but it’s a good time for everybody. It’s about as close as you can get to a Vegas show, but with Southern hospitality. I don’t really tease anybody or bring anyone on stage, it’s not one of those magic shows. It’s something you can sit back, have a drink and enjoy yourself.”

Michael has been into magic nearly all his life and then began to dabble in comedy as well. He found mixing the two together was a perfect combination.

“I started magic as a kid with simple stuff and then I did birthday parties when I was young, then got on my first cruise ship when I was about 20 years old and worked there for 20 years, then moved to Vegas and worked there for about 10 years,” he said. “When I first started it was mostly just magic, then I gave up the magic at one point and went straight into stand-up comedy. For whatever reason, I put the magic back in my show and it seemed to work best for me and that’s how I ended up doing both at the same time.”

Growing up in the South, he always had a little redneck in his roots, and he puts that personality in his show as well.

“I grew up in Southaven, Mississippi, and I just decided to go back to my roots and play that angle,” he said. “It was the way I was raised, so it’s easy to perform because it’s honest, so that’s where the country side comes from.”

He is a veteran within the L.A. Comedy Club lineup, but this will be his first stint in Laughlin.

“I worked for LA Comedy Club at the STRAT for about six years, then I moved back to Kentucky where I used to live,” Michael said. “When Matt and Joaquin decided to open up this room in Laughlin, they asked me if I’d like to come and check it out, so that’s what brought me back out of Kentucky and to Laughlin. It’s a great town to perform in. The people are super nice, so it reminds me of being back home in the South. The room is fantastic, it’s beautiful and it’s in a great casino, the Edgewater.”

Guests must be 18 years or older to attend. Ticket prices start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, with the option to purchase L.A. Comedy Club’s famous $25 All You Can Drink Special. A separate ticket is needed for the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows. Tickets for locals with valid ID start at $15 plus taxes and fees. Visit laughlincomedy.com to purchase tickets and view the lineup.