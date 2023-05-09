Mom’s Night

How do people on social media take such perfect family photos? Why can’t you find a decent swimsuit in stores? What am I supposed to cook for dinner that my kids will actually eat? Will I ever have a minute to myself again?

The answer to the last question is, “yes.” This Mother’s Day weekend, take time for yourself and go to a comedy show created by moms for moms, which discusses topics like the first three questions and many other thoughts women have on a daily basis. IMOMSOHARD features comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley bringing up the most relatable content, which otherwise doesn’t receive much attention. They are bringing their show to the Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

“This is your friendly reminder that it’s Mother’s Day, so you can give yourself the thing you really want, which is some time to yourself, a hotel, the ability to go to the bathroom alone, a nice long shower, go see a show, and then you go home and your kids have made you a card and you have to vacuum the glitter, but you know what, you’re happy you went,” Hensley said.

“This is like my Mother’s Day gift to myself,” Smedley agreed. “You’re probably going to see me playing pennies in my pajamas when I’m not on stage. We get our own little getaway, and we hope a group of moms get together, get a room and have their getaway and have a good time at the show.”

Smedley and Hensley have been providing the content women love to see ever since their first video posted on Mother’s Day in 2016. The two ladies found each other through comedy and stayed together for the friendship.

“Funny enough, Jen and I are both from Nebraska, but we did not meet in Nebraska,” Hensley said. “It’s crazy because we were living in the same town, going to college and we were studying the same stuff and had the same friends, but never met. We moved to L.A. at different times, but she was in a comedy show that a friend of mine was in and afterward we were having beers in the parking lot and we figured out we were both from Nebraska and it went from there.”

The two women had found a piece of home, while each pursuing their career in the big city.

“Once we did meet, instantly we became good friends, but it really was outside the world of comedy, it was more about us being from the same place and we felt so much comfort with each other,” Hensley said. “Obviously we made each other laugh, but having Jen there, almost felt like having a cousin there.”

Smedley agreed that the newfound kinship was not only good for a laugh, but helped both ladies navigate adulthood.

“It was the same for me,” Smedley added. “Kristin always makes me laugh really hard. The way that we kind of get each other to laugh, neither of us is trying to impress each other, we’re almost trying to outdo the other’s failures. When it came to us both having kids, that was a really great way to communicate, because a lot of times moms feel like they’re not doing well enough. Nobody is as good at parenting as they think they’re going to be. All that stuff you say you’re going to do goes out the window as soon as you have kids, so it was nice to have this friend that I could just laugh about the mistakes I was making, rather than feeling like they were so monumental and terrible.”

That understanding friendship with the ability to find humor in life’s tribulations, was something the two women believed they could extend to others.

“When we went to do our first video, we were trying to be really peppy to give moms inspiration, but we were not feeling peppy,” Hensley said. “We both were sitting next to each other and we introduced our kids and Jen forgot her daughter’s name, which made me laugh so hard I peed my pants and all of it was recorded. We didn’t know what IMOMSOHARD was going to look like, but we knew in that moment, that this feels like who we are. We put that video up and it was very clear that women felt that our friendship represented the friendships they had but weren’t seen, and we were really excited to see such support right away.”

With viewers taking to their very first video, they continued posting a video to Facebook every week, which led to more and more opportunities.

“We really dedicated the majority of our time to making videos and put one up each week the first year,” Hensley said. “Then we also started to tour, because we saw all these comments from women and felt so connected to them, so we wanted to see them. So we ended up getting a national tour kind of right out of the gate. We went to so many cities and saw so many women and it was so fun. We were in a tour bus with our kids and husbands and toured the country. In that time, we shot a pilot for CBS and then we wrote a book and had a N.Y. Times Bestseller, and then COVID hit. That’s when we started our podcast because we had time to do so. Now we’re doing all the things we just said at the same time.”

The ladies of IMOMSOHARD are currently on their fourth tour together, with all new material.

“It’s amazing, I’m always like, ‘What are we going to write about this time?’” Smedley said. “But Kristin and I always have something we need to talk about in life and in motherhood, to get this reassurance or understanding. So when we went to write this show, our kids are older now and they are throwing us for these new loops. Our kids right now are going through puberty so we could have made this an eight to nine-hour show, but we kept it to around an hour.”

The show isn’t just entertaining for moms though, anyone can find it relatable and uplifting.

“It’s not just motherhood,” Hensley said. “The bigger thing is, who we are as women, what happens to our body, how it’s hard to feel like you still have skin in the game, even though you just have a lot more skin. The importance of putting that pep back in your step and reminding yourself you’re awesome are things that Jen and I feel are important to say.”