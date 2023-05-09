Mother’s Day Dining

Treat Mom to a scrumptious brunch or delightful dinner in Laughlin this Sunday to celebrate her on Mother’s Day.

Avi Resort & Casino

Feather’s Café is serving a Mother’s Day special of Chicken Paillard. An 8-ounce chicken breast is pounded flat and marinated in wine, lemon juice, shallots, olive oil and garlic, then grilled to a golden brown and topped with arugula and cherry tomatoes, served with your choice of sides, dinner roll and butter. The special costs $16.99 and is available after 10:30 a.m., Sunday, May 14. Add a piece of strawberry shortcake for $4.99.

MoonShadow Grille will be featuring three appetizers, including pita bread with tzatziki sauce or shrimp cocktail for $16, and spinach artichoke dip for $12. Enjoy the choice of five decadent entrees, including a creamy chicken pomodoro dinner with a lightly-breaded, pan-seared chicken breast served on top of linguine pasta tossed in creamy garlic and tomato sauce for $40; slow-roasted prime rib king cut for $56 and queen cut for $45; a salmon filet filled with savory crab and topped with beurre blanc sauce for $47, a 16-ounce prime ribeye filet, mesquite grilled to perfection for $55; or lamb chops with chimichurri sauce for $45. All entrées are served with spring mix salad or Chef’s soup and choice of two sides from chef’s vegetable, baked potato, wild rice pilaf, garlic mashed potatoes, steak fries or sweet potato fries, and bread service. For dessert, add a piece of salted caramel lava cake or tiramisu for $12, or decadent chocolate cake for $11. The specials are available 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, May 14. The regular and Two for $55 menu will not be available. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.

New Pioneer

Bulmbleberry Flats will treat guests to a three-course meal, beginning with choice of soup or salad, followed by a Chicken Florentine dinner with a grilled chicken breast, topped with creamy spinach sauce and tomatoes, served with choice of potato and vegetable. Enjoy a slice of cheesecake to round out the meal, which costs $22.99 and is available from 4 p.m.close, Sunday, May 14.

Harrah’s Laughlin

The Range Steakhouse is featuring a petite filet with crab-stuffed prawns. A grilled filet mignon on a pool of red wine demi-glace is accompanied with two crab-stuffed jumbo prawns and poached asparagus. The special costs $84.95 and is available from 3 p.m.-close Sunday, May 14.

The Beach Café will feature Atlantic grilled salmon with a lemon herb butter served with mashed potatoes, a medley of vegetables and choice of soup or salad. The special costs $21.99 and is available from noon-close Sunday, May 14.

Tropicana Laughlin

Carnegie’s Café is serving an herb-roasted prime rib roast with au jus served with chef’s vegetable medley, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and choice of soup or salad. The special costs $26.99 and is available from noon-close Sunday, May 14.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will feature a three-course meal starting with choice of soup or salad, followed by an entree of smoked tri-tip with peppercorn sauce, accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts, followed by New York cheesecake for dessert. The special costs $24 per person or $21.60 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full and is available 11 a.m.–close on Sunday, May 14.

Riverside Resort

The Riverside Buffet will be hosting a Mother’s Day champagne brunch featuring all of your breakfast favorites, as well as pot roast, honey mustard chicken, pork Florentine, beef goulash, salmon with pesto sauce, shrimp scampi, ravioli lasagna, chicken cordon bleu, crab cakes, seafood enchilada, cannelloni alfredo, chicken piccata, a carving station with roast beef, ham and turkey, a BBQ section, south of the border corner and a full salad and deli bar. The buffet costs $24.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids ages 4-12. The champagne brunch is served 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

Riverview Restaurant will offer a Mother’s Day special starting with house salad or soup, an entrée of chicken cordon bleu with fried shrimp, served with seasonal vegetables and choice of potato. Top it off with a piece of chocolate cake for dessert. The special costs $15.99 and is available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

The Prime Rib Room is great for special occasions, serving your choice of prime rib carved tableside, chicken cordon bleu or a fish selection. There is a full salad, potato and dessert bar included. The price is $23.99 per person and opens at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

The Gourmet Room will be serving its regular menu and opens at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

Edgewater

Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a special of shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta, served with choice of Caesar salad or roasted red pepper soup and New York cheesecake for dessert. The special costs $34 per person or $30.60 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full and is available 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.