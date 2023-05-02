Own the Night

It’s not often that an artist or group reaches the top with their first project. Usually, they have to release a few albums while critics and fans warm up to the sound. Then, if they’re lucky, they may score a hit song or two. This was not the case for the powerhouse trio Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum).

With Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott, the group had both a robust male and female lead singer to share the spotlight. And in Dave Haywood, the trio was complete with a mastermind multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. Kelley and Haywood knew each other from grade school, and the pair met Scott while pursuing careers in Nashville. Together, they struck country music gold.

Their first album, “Lady Antebellum,” was the first debut album by a country group to debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. The 2008 album also found crossover success, debuting at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album’s first single “Love Don’t Live Here,” hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, followed by the second single, “Lookin’ for a Good Time,” at No. 11. The album’s third single, “I Run to You,” scored the group its first No. 1. The song won the 2009 Country Music Association Single of the Year Award and the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

This immediate success was followed by an even bigger project, 2010’s “Need You Now.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts and was eventually certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The album won the Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards and Album of the Year from the Academy of Country Music Awards. The title track and first single spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and won countless awards, including four Grammys for Song of the Year, Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, Best Country Song and Record of the Year. Not to mention, the album’s second and third singles, “American Honey” and “Our Kind of Love,” also topped the Hot Country Songs chart.

In 2011, the trio had another chart-topper with their third studio album, “Own the Night,” following suit by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts. It was certified platinum and earned Lady A the honor of Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards. The lead single, “Just a Kiss,” went to No. 1, as did the second single, “We Owned the Night.” The third single, “Dancin’ Away with My Heart,” just missed the top, peaking at No. 2.

After a Christmas album in 2012, Lady A released “Golden” in 2013. For the third time in a row, the group debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts, a feat that surely speaks to the bandmembers’ vocal and songwriting talent. They achieved two No. 1 singles on the Country Airplay chart with “Downtown” and “Compass.”

Their sixth studio album, “747,” had a strong showing on the charts, reaching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums in 2014. The lead single, “Bartender,” was another No. 1 hit on the Country Airplay chart.

The band took a pause as the members worked on solo projects for a couple of years before reuniting to release their seventh album, “Heart Break,” in 2017. It proved the group was back in top form, hitting No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

The eighth studio album, “Ocean,” followed in 2019 and made the No. 2 spot on the country charts. The lead single off the album, “What If I Never Get Over You,” went to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, as did the single “Champagne Night.”

In 2020 the band shortened its official name to Lady A to shed the negative connotations from the Antebellum South period, which had not been thoroughly considered when the band chose the name Lady Antebellum during its formation in 2006.

In January 2021, the group became members of the Grand Ole Opry and later that year, their ninth and most recent album, “What a Song Can Do,” was released. Lady A is currently on their Request Line Tour and will perform for fans at the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, May 6.