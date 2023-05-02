Sharp Dressed Men

Put together a trio of beards, a Texas blues groove, sly lyrics and rockin’ instrumentals and what do you get? ZZ Top, the commercially successful and extremely popular live act consisting of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.

Gibbons and Hill were the instantly recognizable pair out front with scraggly descending beards, and behind the drumset, Beard fit the bill with his last name, but didn’t sport the overgrown facial hair. The three young men from Texas joined together in 1969 and signed their first recording deal in 1970 with London Records.

“ZZ Top’s First Album” was released in 1971, followed by “Rio Grande Mud” the very next year. The Texas boys didn’t make much noise with these first two releases, but third time was the charm. In 1973, “Tres Hombres” came out, and reached the No. 8 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It contained the popular single “La Grange,” about the Chicken Ranch, a notorious brothel in La Grange, Texas, that also inspired the musical, “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” While touring the country in support of the album, ZZ Top recorded the live portion of their next album, “Fandango!,” released in 1975. “Fandango!” garnered the group its first Top 20 single with “Tush.”

ZZ Top released one more album under London Records, 1976’s “Tejas,” then decided to take a break from the hubbub, which had been overwhelming the past three years. They reunited in 1979 and released “Deguello,” under Warner Bros. Records, which landed at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum.

While performing in Europe, ZZ Top became familiarized with electronic music, which inspired the use of synthesizer on their next album, “El Loco,” in 1981. The band continued with this modern dance sound for their eighth studio album, 1983’s “Eliminator.” Backed by the hit singles, “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “TV Dinners” and “Legs,” the album was diamond certified, for sales of more than 10 million copies. The group recorded music videos for these singles, which exposed them to the MTV crowd. The band won their first MTV Video Music Awards in the categories of Best Group Video for “Legs,” and Best Direction for “Sharp Dressed Man.”

The follow-up project “Afterburner,” didn’t pack quite the punch of “Eliminator,” yet is ZZ Top’s highest-charting album, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. All of the singles from “Afterburner” were Top-40 hits, with “Sleeping Bag” and “Stages” reaching No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

In 1990, “Recycler” was released and certified platinum. The album began to move away from the prior pop/rock feel and back to the blues. The single “My Head’s in Mississippi” made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks.

The band left Warner and signed a major deal with RCA Records in 1994. They released the platinum-certified “Antenna” album that year, followed by the less successful “Rhythmeen” in 1996, “XXX” in 1999 and “Mescalero” in 2003.

In 2004, ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards.

For the next several years, ZZ Top kept fans thirsting for new music as they released remastered recordings of previous material. In 2012, the band finally announced a new album, “La Futura,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and contained the single, “I Gotsta Get Paid.”

Their most recent album is 2022’s “Raw,” the live soundtrack for the band’s 2019 Grammy-nominated documentary “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.” The album was captured in one day at Texas’ oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall established in 1878. It’s a special recording that was taped prior to, but released after, the passing of Hill in 2021.

It was Hill’s wish that the music continue, and the band’s guitar tech Elwood Francis has stepped in to complete the trio on bass. Francis, Gibbons and Beard are on the road and making a stop at Harrah’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater on Friday, May 5.