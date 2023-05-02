Celebrate Cinco

The biggest block party in Laughlin is back at the Tropicana this weekend as Happy Times Events hosts the Cinco Celebration & Car Show Friday-Saturday, May 5-6.

Happy Times producers Louie and Cynthia Rojas are excited to bring this car show back to the area. The couple, from San Bernardino, California, is celebrating their 15th year producing this car show at the Tropicana, as well as their 45th wedding anniversary. This Cinco party is the perfect way to celebrate, with car enthusiasts driving in from all over to show their classic beauties, listen to great live bands and have

“It’s been 15 years at Tropicana doing the car show there,” Louie Rojas said. “It started off little and just got bigger and bigger with more support from people. Tropicana is really great to work with. As we progressed every year, they were right there with me. And I give a lot of credit to my wife, Cynthia, because she has a lot to do with it, too. We’ll be celebrating in May our 45th wedding anniversary too, so we’ve been together a long time and been doing car shows a long time.”

The Rojas began their venture into car shows in California, after public interest in their own classic car sparked the idea.

“We had a nice car fixed up and it was like all dressed up with nowhere to go,” Rojas said. “So we stopped at a friend’s restaurant in Colton, California, and I sat there and more and more people were passing by and they started pulling over to stop and see the car. Before you know it, there was four cars stopped there. Then the restaurant owner came in and said, ‘Wow that’s your car? It looks good. Too bad we couldn’t do a little get together here.’ The light flashed right there and that’s how the idea started. I said, ‘Well, I could do it, I know a lot of people.’ So my wife and I put our minds together and that’s how it started. That prompted me to do all of this. We dedicated all we have into doing car shows and people recognized our hospitality. So it grew from there and we ended up in Laughlin at the Tropicana.”

The collaboration between the Rojas’ and the Tropicana certainly has culminated in a huge event that is a staple on the Laughlin calendar each year, along with their second car show, Viva Tropicana, each September.

“Mostly we want to thank the Tropicana for the opportunity they’ve given us to bring these car shows to the property and to watch them grow,” Louie said. “Ben Staton at the Tropicana is the easiest guy to work with and Rod the general manager and Dustin in marketing both help me out.”

Another person who helps with the show’s success is Larry Armenta of High Desert Unique Photography, the event photographer who provides car show photos for the “Laughlin Entertainer” every year as well.

Early May is prime time for an event in Laughlin, with temperatures on the rise for water fun, but not yet stifling. Participants travel from all of the surrounding areas to get in on the action.

“We have people who come from all over — L.A., San Diego, from all over California, Arizona, Las Vegas, and people up north even,” Rojas added. “People take their vacation time to come out here to Laughlin with their families to do the show, the lake, the river, everything.”

For those coming in a day early, there will be early registration from noon-6 p.m. Thursday at the Tropicana North Parking Lot. Registration will continue from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday (cash only). It costs $35 to enter a vehicle and $25 for bicycles.

There is 24-hour security on the lot to keep cars safe overnight.

There will be dozens of awards given out, from Best Original Restored, to Special Interest and even Furthest Distance Traveled. Judging will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the awards presentation will be around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Car show viewing is free to the public and will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. There will be plenty of acitvities and entertainment for participants and viewers. DJ Pete Nice and MC Loco Leonard will be spinning outside on the lot both days. There will also be a strolling mariachi band inside the Tropicana and outside on the lot.

Guests can expect around 30 vendors at the show selling all kinds of apparel and accessories, car accessories and Happy Times Events shirts will be for sale.

The popular “Grito Contest,” will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the DJ booth. This contest is the Mexican version of “Shoot & Holler” contests staged at chili cook-offs where contestants squeal like a stuck pig. In the “Grito Contest,” contestants yell out their best “Aye! Aye! Aye!” to a song. There is no fee to enter and the contest is open to the general public with male and female categories. Both the male and female winners receive trophies.

“I put hats on them and give them a song, and they get judged by the applause,” Rojas said.

The fun spills over into Victory Plaza along Casino Drive in front of the Tropicana, and in Tango’s Lounge within the casino.

Dance parties in Victory Plaza are Friday and Saturday featuring live bands each night. Thee Champagne Band will perform from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Smooth Groove will perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

Inside at Tango’s there is even more great entertainment. Kings of Rhythm will perform 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. New Beginnings will play from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and 4: p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Tropicana is the spot to purchase any food and drinks during the show. They will have a taco stand set up outside by Victory Plaza and will be serving up specials at the indoor restaurants as well.

From 4 p.m.-close Friday and Saturday, Brew Brothers will feature a smoked brisket torta with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, refried beans, fresh smashed avocado on a fire-grilled roll served with Brew fries and house-roasted tomato salsa for $16.99.

From noon-close Friday-Saturday, Carnegie’s Cafe will feature the “El Pollo Tropicana,” with a marinated half chicken, Southwest rice, vegetables, pico de gallo and avocado salsa served with corn or flour tortillas for $16.99.

Tropicana’s sister property, Harrah’s, will be joining in the Cinco fun with a few dining specials of their own.

From noon-close Friday-Saturday, Harrah’s Beach Cafe will offer huevos rancheros with two fried eggs nested in a bed of beans and corn tortillas, melted cheese and topped with a home-made salsa ranchera and crème fraiche for $14.99. Try the Cinco Burger with a seasoned beef patty, Jack cheese, fried onions and jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo and crème on a grilled bun for $16.99. The chicken quesadilla comes with grilled chicken and Jack cheese, melted between two 10-inch flour tortillas served with sour cream, pico de gallo and Southwest rice and beans for $15.99.

El Burro Borracho at Harrah’s is featuring a hatch green chile stacked chicken enchilada, filled with shredded chicken, tres quesos, green chile sauce, pickled onions, Fritos crunch, and cilantro for $22.99, served 4 p.m.-close Friday-Saturday.