Style, grace and a vivacious presence makes a Latin diva a timeless star. From the classic cool of Celia Cruz, to the hip-shaking phenom Shakira, the Latin ladies know how to put on a show, yet keep their poise on and off the stage. This mix of flair and humility inspired a promising young musician in Texas to follow her dreams of a music career.

Adelaide Pilar grew up listening to her idols like Cruz and Gloria Estefan, hoping to one day embody their talent.

“Celia Cruz, I remember I just thought she was the coolest lady to walk the planet,” Pilar said. “To this day, I wish I could be as cool as her. Gloria Estefan, she had the raddest band in the ‘80s, like Miami Sound Machine was no joke. Selena was a great role model on how to be humble. She was so talented and had so much to offer, but was so humble at the same time. Shakira is the same way. They all are immensely talented and immensely humble. I think that’s what makes a true Latin diva.”

Pilar pays tribute to all four of those ladies mentioned in her tribute show, aptly named, Latin Divas. She brings this show to the Riverside Resort for the first time, May 3-7.

Pilar is now based in Los Angeles, but first got into music while in elementary school in Texas.

“I’ve been doing music ever since like 5th grade. I’m from Texas originally and music programs are a big deal in Texas, because the football team needs a marching band,” she laughed. “So I was in the band and I did my undergrad in jazz studies at Texas State and then I came out to California and did my master’s degree in Afro-Latin music at Cal State in L.A., so it’s just been an ongoing thing ever since I was 11 years old.”

Once in L.A., she found her way into a Grammy Award-winning group.

“My first professional gig, I came out here working with the Mariachi Divas and while I was with them, they ended up winning two Grammys,” Pilar said. “I was playing trumpet with them and did a little percussion and singing. After the Mariachi Divas, I actually had my own machaca band. I had a male singer with me that I started that project with and he passed away so I kind of stopped that and started doing the Latin Top 40. I got a gig at Disneyland doing that. Then I put together a salsa band for Disney as well, and then we did Knott’s and did casinos as well. Then I realized if I put a wig on and dressed like the people whose songs I’m singing, I could make more as a tribute.”

Naturally, Pilar started out portraying one of the most beloved Latin stars, Selena, whose life was taken too soon. However, she found she needed to evolve her act to really stand out.

“When I first started in the tribute circuit, I was doing Selena, but there’s like 10 Selena bands just in this area, so that’s why I started Latin Divas, because we were trying to do something a little bit different,” she said. “I picked four girls that I thought were super awesome, strong presences in the Latin music scene. I’m not exactly impersonating these four ladies, but we’re celebrating their music. We’re doing Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz and Selena.”

During this celebration, Pilar not only sings and dances each role herself, she also plays trumpet, trombone and other instruments. Keeping up with that workload is no easy task.

“It’s an 80-minute show, nonstop,” she said. “I really have to divide out how much I’m singing, dancing and playing, because it’s a lot. It really makes you respect these artists like Shakira and J-Lo, to be able to move around that much and still sing.”

Of course these Latin ladies are also known for their gorgeous outfits, and Pilar doesn’t disappoint on that end either.

“The show is in four segments with costume changes,” she said. “While the band keeps playing, I run backstage and come back out in under 2.5 minutes as a different lady. Some of the costumes I had made specifically for me, then some I would just go shopping for the iconic things they are known for. It always starts with the wigs and then I go by color, because Selena is known for purple and Celia is known for blue, Shakira is known for gold and Gloria is that ‘80s vibe, so I try to capture them as best I can. I get into the character a little bit, the essence of what makes those artists special, but it’s a tribute, not an impersonation.”

Over Cinco de Mayo weekend, this Latin Divas tribute is just the ticket for Laughlin.

“It’s a great time, it will make you want to move and smile,” Pilar said. “It should have a nostalgic feel of times of good music and family and friends. We all need to smile and dance more. It just makes life better.”