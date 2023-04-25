Play Something Country

With the recent resurgence of ‘90s country music, it’s no wonder two gents who dominated the decade are popular as ever. The duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn was pure magic, as confirmed by their run as the Country Music Association Vocal Duo of the Year every year between 1992 and 2006, except for 2000.

Brooks and Dunn were each pursuing solo careers when Arista Nashville executive Tim DuBois paired the two promising songwriters together. They cut a demo in 1990, then released their debut album, “Brand New Man,” the following year.

The duo’s debut single and the album’s title track went to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The album’s second single, “My Next Broken Heart,” also reached the top spot on the charts, as did the third single “Neon Moon,” and also the fourth single, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” Brooks & Dunn were the first country duo to achieve this feat of garnering four No. 1 singles with their first four releases. Needless to say, DuBois had struck gold with his pairing.

“Brand New Man” was certified sextuple platinum by the RIAA for 6 million in album sales and set Brooks & Dunn up for the first of their 14 wins as CMA Duo of the Year. They also won the Academy of Country Music Award for Vocal Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year for “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” in 1992. The song, penned by Dunn, was nominted for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group at the Grammy Awards that year as well.

The pair followed that smashing success with their second studio album, “Hard Workin’ Man,” in 1993. The album spurred two more No. 1 singles, with “She Used to Be Mine” and “That Ain’t No Way to Go.” The other three singles off the album all reached the Top 5. “Hard Workin’ Man” was certified quintuple platinum and the title track won a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Next they released “Waitin’ on Sundown” in 1994. Three singles, “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind,” “Little Miss Honky Tonk” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” all went to No. 1, with the album’s other two both making the Top 10.

“Borderline,” the duo’s fourth album, was released in 1996 and contained one of their most popular hits, a cover of “My Maria,” with Dunn’s soaring vocals scoring another win at the Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo. Brooks & Dunn also picked up Entertainer of the Year titles from both the CMA and ACM Awards that year.

The pair teamed up with another country powerhouse, Reba McEntire, for the lead single off their fifth studio album, “If You See Her.” Their collaboration on the song “If You See Him/If You See Her” led to another chart-topping success. Brooks & Dunn’s next two singles off the album, “How Long Gone” and “Husbands and Wives,” both went to No. 1 as well.

With this track record, Brooks & Dunn’s 1999 album “Tight Rope” appeared to be a disappointment, simply because it didn’t garner any chart toppers. However, the album’s third single, “You’ll Always Be Loved By Me,” did make the Top 5.

This slight stall didn’t last long as Brooks & Dunn found the spotlight again with their 2001 album, “Steers & Stripes.” The lead single off this seventh album was “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You,” which stayed in the No. 1 spot for six weeks. The next two singles, “Only in America” and “The Long Goodbye,” both hit the top spot on the charts as well.

The boys were back in business and held true to their “Best Duo” titles yet again with the release of “Red Dirt Road” in 2003. The album’s title track was a No. 1 hit, and the following two singles, “You Can’t Take the Honky Tonk Out of the Girl” and “That’s What She Gets for Loving Me,” peaked at No. 3 and No. 6, respectively.

In 2005, they released their ninth studio album, “Hillbilly Deluxe,” which earned Brooks & Dunn their 20th No. 1 single for “Play Something Country.” The second single, “Believe,” peaked at No. 8 and won the CMA Award for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

“Cowboy Town” was released in 2007, and appeared to be the final studio album for the dynamic duo as they announced their split in 2009. After The Last Rodeo Tour that year, Brooks & Dunn went seperate ways and released solo projects.

However, they reunited in 2015 for a string of concerts in Las Vegas. Then in 2019, a decade after their split, the pair got together and released “Reboot,” an album featuring re-recordings of their previous singles with guest vocals from contemporary country-music artists such as Luke Combs and Kane Brown.

Since then, Brooks & Dunn have been across the country on their Reboot Tour, now making a stop at the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, April 29. With 20 No. 1 hits and countless other classics, this nostalgic ‘90s duo won’t disappoint!