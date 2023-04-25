Rally your biker pals, it’s time to ride into the Tri-state and enjoy four days of gorgeous scenery, great live music and parties along the river at the Bullhead River Run.

Event Coordinator Larry Topping is bringing the run back, bigger and better, with two locations in Bullhead City this year. There will be activities all day long at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse (3663 Bullhead Parkway) and Bullhead City Community Park (1251 Highway 95).

Vendors will be set up, there will be food and drinks for purchase, biker games and music will be playing throughout the day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, April 26-29 at both locations. Admission is free to these outdoor events. No outside food and drinks are allowed within the fenced-in premises.

Riders are welcome to come and go as they please. Part of the draw to Bullhead River Run is the great riding in the area, around Route 66, up to Oatman, and along Casino Drive in Laughlin. There is plenty to explore in the area, and then stop back to chill at the event sites.

RV camping and tent camping is available at Community Park and outside food and beverages are allowed in this area. To reserve a space, visit bullheadriverrun.com.

If you want to enjoy a few adult beverages without worrying about driving back to your hotel, there will be overnight security at each lot to ensure your bike is safe. So make sure you are safe as well, and take a cab to the hotel and return to your bike the next morning.

The live music schedule outside at Anderson Fieldhouse will include Whiptail (1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.) and 1983 Tribute (5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.) Wednesday; Midnight Rebel (1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.) and Temple of Pilots Tribute (5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.) Thursday; Undercover (2 p.m.-5 p.m.) and Shawn Maloy/Savage Kat (6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.) Friday; Aces & Eights (2 p.m.-5 p.m.) and Shawn Maloy/Savage Kat (6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.) Saturday.

Friday night inside the Anderson Fieldhouse, there will be a special concert featuring Count’s 77, with Little Bihlman opening. TV star Danny Koker, from “Counting Cars,” is bringing his band Count’s 77, which hails from Las Vegas and was inspired by the music of the ‘70s. Some of their greatest hits include “Summer of ‘77,” “Do You Feel Me,” “My Detroit,” “Soul Transfusion” and “Evil You Could Do.” Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with music lasting from 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at bullheadriverrun.com.

Saturday night, Slaughter will be rocking the Fieldhouse, with Crashing Wayward opening. For 30 years Slaughter has been entertaining fans of all ages with their hit songs such as “Up All Night,” “Fly to the Angels,” “From the Beginning” and “Stick It Live.” Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with music lasting from 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at bullheadriverrun.com.

There will be several spots around town to keep the party going after dark during the rally. See the “Showtimes” and “Area” pages for live music listings.

The Miss Mayhem Ladies will be doing a wet T-shirt contest at Anderson Fieldhouse Wednesday and the Miss Mayhem competition will be Saturday before the concert at the Fieldhouse.

The Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention will be taking place inside the Fieldhouse Wednesday-Saturday. There is a $20 per day entry fee at the door, or $40 for the entire four days. Ink Mayhem opens at 11 a.m. each day, with tattoo seminars, raffles and contests throughout the day.

Wednesday, tattoo artists will compete in the Art Fusion Black and Grey contest at 2 p.m., Small Color at 7 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Thursday is the Best Traditional and Best Lettering contests at 7 p.m., Best Asian Design at 9 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Friday is the Large Black and Grey and Large Color contests at 7 p.m., Best Realism at 9 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Saturday is the Small Black and Grey and Best Portrait contests at 7 p.m., Best of Day at 9 p.m. and Best of Show at 10 p.m.

Check out the contests and book a time to get an awesome piece done while top artists from across the country are in town, designing and tattooing custom pieces. Some of the artists attending will be Bert Rodrigues, Nic Mann, Christian Navarro, Sergio Silva, Mondo Aguayo, Giovanni Ruiz, Nicole Kullman, Tommy Megallon, Carlos Bernal, Pete Large, Kay Welch and Brandon Beach.

Thursday will be the annual Ride with the Mayor. The public is invited to meet at the Anderson Fieldhouse for a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m., with donations beneffiting a local BMX rider headed to the world championships.

“Payton Sarabia is going to Scotland,” Topping said. “Last year we helped send her to France to compete in the World BMX Championships in her class. Last year she got 7th place in her class, so we’re helping send her again to represent Mohave County.”

After the breakfast, at 10:30 a.m., hop on your Harley for a cruise through town with Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico down to Community Park.

There is a Mayhem Charity Poker Run happening Friday, with registration starting at 7 a.m. at the Bullhead City Moose Lodge at 2620 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City. Stops will not be released ahead of time, so participants must pick up a packet during registration. The ride costs $35 per rider and $15 per passenger, and includes breakfast and a T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit local charities. Turn cards in at 3:30 p.m. at Anderson Fieldhouse and the best hand will win $500.

The annual Men of Fire Poker Run will be held Saturday, with registration from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Anderson Ford dealership at 2585 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. The cost is $35 for riders (includes T-shirt and a meal) and $15 for passengers, with proceeds benefitting the River Fund, Inc. veterans account. In 10 years, MOF has raised $110,000 for the cause.

“The River Fund veterans account helps get veteran’s off the street and helps them get to their VA appointments because we don’t have a VA in town,” MOF President Ryan Granath said. “Basically they help them get back on their feet.”

Cards must be turned in at Anderson Fieldhouse by 3:30 p.m. There will be prizes for first, second and worst hand. Food will be served for participants, and there will be thousands of dollars in raffle prizes given away.

For more information and a full schedule of the weekend happenings, visit bullheadriverrun.com.