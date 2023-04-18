As his 90th birthday approaches, the legendary Willie Nelson is “on the road again,” bringing his beloved music to fans across the country. He’s been a traveling man all his life and never has stopped to take a break since his country music career took off 50 years ago.

The star will be celebrated April 29-30 with a birthday bash at the Hollywood Bowl. The two-night concert will feature Nelson and performances by several other artists, such as Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Tom Jones, Chris Stapleton and many more.

As active as ever, Nelson has been treating fans to several new releases in the past few years. He released two albums in 2021, including a tribute to Frank Sinatra titled “That’s Life,” and a family collaboration with his kids and sister, titled “The Willie Nelson Family.” The latter includes covers of inspirational songs and reinterpretations of Nelson’s classics, and was the last recordings from his sister Bobbie Nelson before she passed away the following year.

His 2022 release “A Beautiful Time” was a mix of originals and covers which won Nelson the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

His latest project, “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love,” was released just last month. The album is a tribute to the late songwriter Harlan Howard, who gave Nelson his first job as a songwriter.

These are just the latest in Nelson’s astounding collection of more than 70 solo studio albums. While he has found immense success in the industry, he nearly gave up his dream after several years of trying to break into the business.

Nelson was born in Texas but raised in Arkansas by his grandparents. They encouraged him to sing in church and learn to play guitar. By age 13 he was performing for money in local honkeytonks. In high school he played in his brother-in-law’s band, The Texans. After graduating, he attended Baylor University, but dropped out to pursue a music career.

After moving back to Texas, Nelson landed a job as a disc jockey at a local radio station. There, he was able to record a couple of his own tapes, but was unsuccessful in finding any takers to buy his tracks. After that, Nelson worked several odd jobs and moved to the West Coast, working his way from Southern California to Washington.

For the next few years he worked in radio and other avenues while trying to record and perform music. He moved several more times and landed back in Texas, where he was offered a regular stint singing in a nightclub.

In 1960 he moved to Nashville and hung around the lounges where many industry professionals would frequent. This plan led to a job offer as a songwriter and his songs receiving significant attention. Roy Orbison recorded Nelson’s penned “Pretty Paper” and Patsy Cline made a hit out of his song “Crazy.”

Nelson signed his own recording contract in 1961 with Liberty Records, later moving to RCA. He released his first album, “…And Then I Wrote,” in 1962 and charted a few songs, but never made the Top 10. After a decade without any hits, he decided to call it quits and moved to Austin, Texas. With a bustling music scene there, Nelson found new inspiration and decided he wasn’t done quite yet. He hired a new manager, formed his touring band, The Family, and was signed to Atlantic Records.

In 1973 he released his first album under Atlantic, “Shotgun Willie,” followed by “Phases and Stages” in 1974. He switched over to Columbia Records the following year and topped the U.S. Country Albums chart with his next release “Red Headed Stranger.” He earned his first No. 1 single with a cover of “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” and a No. 2 hit with “Remember Me.” The album’s title became Nelson’s nickname, and he starred in a movie of the same title in 1996, which follows the story from the concept album.

His reputation as an “outlaw” artist put him in the same company as Waylon Jennings, and the pair teamed up to record “Wanted! The Outlaws” with Jessi Colter and Tompall Glaser in 1976. It was the first country album to be certified platinum and it also hit No. 1 on the charts.

Jennings and Nelson proved to be a winning combination time and again. They took the No. 1 spot again with their next album, “Waylon & Willie” in 1978. That same year, Nelson released a solo album as well, which was just as successful. “Stardust” topped the country albums chart, backed by it’s No. 1 single “Blue Skies.” The album went on to be certified quintuple platinum.

In 1980, Nelson starred in his first leading role as Buck Bonham in “Honeysuckle Rose,” a film about an aging musician struggling to find fame. For the movie’s soundtrack, he wrote and recorded his signature tune, “On the Road Again,” which hit No. 1 on the charts and won a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

Nelson had back to back No. 1 album’s in 1982 and ‘83. The first was his timeless classic “Always on My Mind,” which was Billboard’s Top Country Album of the Year, spending 22 weeks in the No. 1 spot. The single of the same name was also a No. 1 hit and won Song of the Year, Best Country Song and Best Male Country Vocal Performance at the Grammys.The second chart-topping album was a collaboration with another outlaw artist, Merle Haggard, called “Pancho & Lefty.” Again, the title track went to No. 1 as well. Nelson had also released two more duet albums with Jennings in ‘82 and ‘83, which both found the No. 3 spot on the charts.

With these fun collaborations with fellow outlaw artists achieving great success, Nelson and Jennings teamed up with Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash to form The Highwaymen. The country supergroup released three studio albums together, including their No. 1 1985 debut “Highwayman.” The title track was also a No. 1 hit for the outlaws.

To date, he has released at least one album nearly every year since his first in 1962. He has constantly toured throughout his career and has made several stops in Laughlin. He’s back again at Harrah’s Laughlin’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21.