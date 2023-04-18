Paying it Forward

Music is a healer. Many artists and listeners have went through an emotional journey with a song that resonates to their story. Country singer Ty Herndon knows firsthand how the process of creating and sharing music can help people cope with situations that arise in life. His own journey has had ups and downs, but he has made mental health a priority and that is reflected in his new music.

Herndon, who rose to fame with his 1995 debut “What Mattered Most,” released his latest album, “JACOB,” in July.

“It’s been incredible to have a top 30 hit from a ‘90s country guy,” Herndon said. “I love that I’m a ‘90s country guy, but I’m also a 2022-23 country guy. I love that ‘90s is having such a resurgence. Being able to make a current record that has an influence of ‘90s, yet is a real modern sound, has been fun for me as a producer and songwriter.”

He had an important message to share with this latest project.

“We all went through a dark time during COVID, it was especially dark for a lot of us musicians,” Herndon said. “Some of us struggled with mental health and needed to seek out some help, and I was one of those people. At the same time I wanted to celebrate life, and the opportunity to live. It was probably the most important record I’ve ever made, other than my very first one that was monumental as well. So I feel like from the 27 years I’ve been doing this, they were nice bookends for a body of work. My message was just of hope and it really resonated with so many people, not just country fans, but music fans.”

One song from the album, “God or the Gun,” is especially emotional. Herndon wrote the song about his own near suicide attempt in 2020. He hopes it will inspire others to choose light instead of darkness.

“So many people suffer from mental health issues and some make it out and some don’t,” Herndon said. “We wrote that song in two hours and there was three of us sitting on my living room floor, right in the same spot where I almost wasn’t here anymore. We were actually kind of weeping about our stories and there was so much healing in that. We all felt that it was an important message and music is a healer. The fact that I get to stand on stage and be a representative of that is so cool and magical and wonderful. I spent four months in Houston working on my mental health, and over the past two years I’ve also become a licensed sober companion to help others, so the mission was very important to me for my own healing and to be able to pay that forward.”

Herndon teamed up with Pivotal Moments Media to produce the new album, because the company fit into his ideals.

“Pivotal Moments Media is a company with a mission to promote positive mental fitness, and that’s a big part of the message of this album,” Herndon said. “We were lucky to find one another and it’s a really good match.”

Herndon said it’s a challenge to retain a positive mindset and it is a constant work in progress.

“I have to work on it every day!” he said. “It’s not a one-time thing. You have to be intentional and make it a habit. I try to look for the good in every situation — and in all people. I also try to find a lot of humor in things. We have to laugh, not at a situation, but with ourselves, because laughter is healing also. I’m a bit of a jokester and people love to pick on me as well, so good thing I can laugh!”

Coinciding with his new album, Herndon started a new podcast last year called Soundboard on the PMM platform channel “Resilience,” featuring conversations with high-profile artists discussing their wins and struggles in their mental fitness journeys.

“I love talking to people and hearing their stories,” he said. “The podcast is meant to reflect the themes of the album — that we all have the power to change our endings. We all go through struggles in life. It’s what we do with them that makes all the difference. We’ve had Michael Ray and LeAnn Rimes on. In season two we’re going to have Chely Wright and Kristin Chenoweth and just sit down with some people who have incredible stories about survival and turning down those negative voices and turning up the positive voices. You can find all of the episodes right now on my website, tyherndon.com.”

Herndon was the first mainstream male country artist to come out as LGBTQ in 2014. After that, he started his Foundation for Love and Acceptance, providing support to those who are struggling.

“I started that when I made the big announcement that I was a gay man in country music,” Herndon said. “I’ve never believed in labels but I believe in people following their blood and bones of who they are and making the best of it. Life is too beautiful to get stuck in other people’s opinions of you.

“When I made that announcement, I was so embraced by country music and my fans. So going forward, I wanted to stand up for what was right and just. I’ve never been a political person, but it was just time for me to say, ‘Hey, I’m just a cowboy who sings country music and this is a piece of me.’ I refuse to live in the shadows anymore, because those shadows are where mental health situations become dire straits. So it was important to me to reach out to all those 12 year olds to 70 year olds that were still struggling and say, ‘Hey there’s opportunity here to be happy.’ That is the mission statement for Love and Acceptance, to help people with their mental health and we also help people get into detox. We just want to help folks survive and be happy.”

Herndon’s found his own happiness recently, announcing his engagement in February.

“I’m planning a wedding, we’re in the middle of all that,” he said. “It’s so good to be happy and planning things like that. My fiance didn’t know anything about pop culture and I loved that. We were introduced by a mutual friend and about the third date he said, ‘So you’re a singer?’”

Those in Laughlin know Herndon’s talent well, as he has been a regular here for close to 15 years. He’s back at the Riverside April 19-23.

“I always love coming to Laughlin,” Herndon said. “The crowds are fun, the venue is fantastic and the music always just sounds better here.”