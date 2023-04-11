Maybe you’re “somewhere on a beach, sippin’ something strong,” or even “drunk on a plane.” No matter where you are in the world, a Dierks Bentley song will put a smile on your face. Where’s the best place to listen to his music? Live at the Laughlin Event Center this Saturday.

Bentley’s gravelly country voice has been popping on the charts since his debut in 2003, and ever since, he’s been fueling his fans with catchy tunes year after year. Whether it’s a drinking song, love song or heartbreak song, Bentley’s familiar tone seems to envelop listeners and resonate with their situation.

Bentley is a down-to-earth, family man that keeps a balance between the bright Nashville lights and country backroads. That rooted perspective is the basis of his latest album “Gravel & Gold,” just released in February. This marks the singer’s tenth studio album over the past 20 years.

Bentley signed with Capitol Records Nashville in 2003 and released his self-titled debut album that year. His first single off the album, “What Was I Thinkin’,” went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and the album was certified platinum.

He kept the momentum rolling with his second album, “Modern Day Drifter,” which scored the artist two No. 1 singles in “Come a Little Closer” and “Settle for a Slowdown,” as well as the No. 3 hit “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do.” With all of this early success, Bentley was awarded the Country Music Association Horizon Award in 2005, given to the best new artist in country music. He also was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry that year.

Bentley churned out a third album in 2006, titled “Long Trip Alone,” which garnered the No. 1 hits “Every Mile a Memory” and “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go).” He followed that with a greatest hits album in 2008.

It seems every album Bentley touched was gold, as he racked up chart toppers with each new release. His fourth studio album, “Feel That Fire,” produced two No. 1’s in 2009 with the title track and “Sideways.” The third single, “I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes,” wasn’t far behind, peaking at No. 2.

Bentley’s fifth studio album, “Up on the Ridge,” was released in 2010, followed by “Home” in 2012. The latter’s first single, “Am I the Only One,” landed Bentley in the top spot on the charts yet again, and he stayed there with the next two singles, “Home” and “5-1-5-0.”

His seventh album “Riser” was released in 2014 and had three more whopping hits for Bentley with the No. 1 singles, “I Hold On,” “Say You Do” and “Drunk on a Plane.” The latter took home the award for Music Video of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards.

His next album “Black” held his huge No. 1 song “Somewhere on a Beach,” which is sort of a playful sequel to “Drunk on a Plane,” in which Bentley proves the best revenge is to move on with your life to better things. The album also featured his No. 1 track featuring Elle King, “Different for Girls.”

In 2018, he released his ninth studio album, “The Mountain,” and in true Bentley fashion, scored three more No. 1 singles with “Women, Amen,” “Burning Man” and “Living.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bentley wanted to give his fans stuck at home something to hold onto, so he released two standalone singles. The first was “Gone” in 2020, which peaked at the No. 2 spot on the charts. The second was 2021’s “Beers on Me,” which went clear to the top. Comforting for the trying times, in this chart topper he invited fans to, “Come on down, swing on by, bring whatever’s been on your mind,” and metaphorically unload and enjoy a beer on Bentley.

As the pandemic subsided, Bentley got back in the studio to record his latest album, the aforementioned “Gravel & Gold.”

“Gravel can be gold if you look at it from the right perspective. That’s really where my headspace was,” Bentley said in an interview with “People” magazine. “At the end of the day, I’m still the same guy I’ve always been, making music that feels good to me. This album is a lot like my first record. It feels like a full-circle moment in a way.”

Bentley has more hits than he can count and will surely be playing many of them when he stops at the LEC at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Tropicana Brewfest

Prior to Dierks Bentley’s performance, stop by the Tropicana’s inaugural Brewfest. Right outside of Brew Brothers Tap House at Victory Plaza, the public is invited to stop by and enjoy live music from country artist Dez Hoston, food, drinks, and games like beer pong, Jenga and cornhole. Admission is free to the party happening from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Live music will be from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Riverside Boots & Beer Pool Party

Spring is heating up and the Riverside is ready to host guests at the South Tower adult pool. Make a splash before heading to the concert at the Boots & Beer Pool Party, open to the public, ages 21 and older. There will be drink specials at the poolside bar and live music by Whiskey & Mimosas. Admission is free to hotel and RV Park guests, or $10 for the general public. The party is from noon-5 p.m. Saturday.