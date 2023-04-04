Easter Dining

Bring the family to Laughlin this Sunday for a scrumptious Easter meal prepared by one of the resorts.

TROPICANA

Carnegie’s Café is serving up a special of honey-baked country ham, green beans amandine and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes with a chocolate pudding parfait for dessert. The special costs $16.99 and is available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

HARRAH’S

The Range Steakhouse is offering a delectable meal of herb-crusted, grilled Colorado lamb chops with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, served with a sweet Dijon and mint sauce. The special costs $94.95 and is available from 5 p.m. to close.

The Beach Café is hosting Easter dinner with honey baked country ham, green beans amandine and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes with a chocolate pudding parfait for dessert. The special costs $16.99 and is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

AVI

MoonShadow Grille has an array of Easter specials to enjoy, including special appetizers. Try the mushrooms stuffed with sausage and wild rice and topped with Gouda cheese for $20; shrimp cocktail served with spicy horseradish sauce and lemon wedges for $16; or crab and spinach artichoke dip served with freshly baked pita chips for $19.

Entrees on special are served with choice of carrot coconut soup or spring salad and your choice of two sides from chef’s vegetable, five cheese mashed potatoes, pecan wild rice, steak fries, or sweet potato fries. Entrée options include four lamb chops grilled to a perfect medium rare and topped with mint sauce for $55; smoked bourbon pineapple glazed ham for $45; jumbo shrimp with linguine in pesto sauce for $35; curry chicken basted in a tomato butter sauce served on a bed of glass noodles for $36; slow-roasted garlic crusted prime rib king cut for $56 and queen cut for $45.

Finish the meal with a delicious slice of carrot cake or the decadent five-layered cake for $12.

These specials are available from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-3243. Note: The regular and Two For $55 menus will not be offered on Easter Sunday.

Feather’s Café will feature a bourbon brown sugared ham topped with pineapple chutney, served with scalloped potatoes and honey glazed carrots. The special costs $24 and is available after 11 a.m.

AQUARIUS

Café Aquarius will offer a featured meal for Easter to include baked ham, scalloped potatoes and broccoli gratin, served with the choice between house salad or soup. Apple crumble will be served for dessert. The meal will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and costs $22 per person or $19.80 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

EDGEWATER

Stockman’s Steakhouse will be serving an Easter special to include a 14-ounce bone-in pork chop topped with sage butter and served with apple slaw, roasted Brussels sprouts and steakhouse sweet potato fries. New York cheesecake will follow for dessert. The special is available from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. and costs $38 per person or $34.20 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats is offering a three-course meal, starting with soup or salad, followed by Frenched rack of lamb with chef’s creamy marsala sauce, served with house vegetables, mashed potatoes and mint jelly and finished with a slice of carrot cake. The special costs $28.99 and is available from 4 p.m.-close.

RIVERSIDE

The Riverside Buffet provides an Easter Sunday feast featuring more than 60 hot and cold items, including all of your favorite breakfast items. There is a salad bar with fresh fruit, peel-and-eat shrimp, Waldorf salad, crab salad, deviled egg salad and more. Specialty items include seafood Newburg, maple-glazed ham with pineapple salsa, smoked beef brisket with bourbon sauce, grilled bratwurst, salmon with dill sauce, chicken poblano, shrimp scampi, trout piccata, and more. There is a carving station with roast pork, leg of lamb with mint demi and roast beef. Then enjoy an array of sweet offerings at the dessert station. The Easter Sunday champagne brunch is served from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and costs $24.99 per person and $15.99 for kids ages 4-12.

The Riverview Restaurant will feature a glazed spiral ham with apple cranberry chutney, choice of soup or salad, choice of potato, seasoned vegetables and strawberry cheesecake for dessert. The special costs $15.99 and is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Prime Rib Room on the River is open from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. and serves prime rib, chicken cordon bleu, baked ham or a fish selection for $23.99.

The Gourmet Room is open from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and features a French, Italian and steakhouse menu.