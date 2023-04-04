With musical talent and an uncanny resemblance to a star, there’s plenty of opportunities for performers. When his brother fit the bill for a country tribute act, Jeff Fairchild pondered where he might fit into the scene. His own looks and talents matched perfectly for a tribute to the ever-popular Blues Brothers.

“A long time ago, back in 1998, my older brother, Steve Fairchild, was walking through the mall and a lady stopped him and said, ‘Oh my goodness, you look just like Garth Brooks!’ That lady ended up working for a company in Vegas called Legends in Concert,” Fairchild said. “I have a musical family. We had a family band when I was a kid, so my brother was a singer. So they said, ‘Come on out and audition.’ So he did Garth Brooks, and I was just thinking, ‘Who could I be?’ I remembered when I was a kid my dad told me, ‘You remind me of a little Dan Aykroyd.’ So I thought, ‘Hey, I could do the Blues Brothers.’ That’s how all that started.”

The entire Fairchild crew indeed were musically inclined, and Jeff got into blues and country while his family was living and performing in Memphis. Being immersed in show business since childhood, it was only natural he followed suit.

“My mom, Karen Kasey, made it to the Billboard charts three times back when I was a kid,” Fairchild said. “My dad was a musical director for Charlie Rich, a country artist from the ‘70s. Mom and Dad both played with Charlie Rich so I was raised on the road. We would get in Charlie’s plane and fly across the country to do the shows. When I hit 13, we lived in Memphis and while my parents were doing shows I would go into the kitchen and I would sing into a tea jar because I didn’t want my brothers to hear me singing. I was muffling my voice with the tea jar. I would listen to Mom and Dad’s tapes of their show and would sing my heart out into this tea jar. Well, my brother and I got into an argument one night and he told on me, ‘Mom, Jeff sings every night into a tea jar!’ My mom goes, ‘What?’ So then I opened up my mouth and sang, and they were looking for a new male vocalist in the band, so I started the very next night because I knew their whole show. That was back in 1983, pretty crazy.”

From then on, Fairchild was always a performer, and stepped onto the comedy stage as well.

“I had a show down in San Antonio called the Prozac Players,” Fairchild said. “That was a comedy sketch show.”

This experience in both music and comedy made him a perfect fit to slide into Aykroyd’s role of Elwood Blues. Aykroyd, along with John Belushi as Jake Blues, created The Blues Brothers as part of a “Saturday Night Live” skit in 1976. Belushi sang and Aykroyd played harmonica.

While it began as a comedy sketch, Aykroyd had a deeper connection to blues music. He frequented a blues club back in Canada while attending college and even got on stage a time or two. At this club he saw the likes of Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf and Downchild Blues Band, the latter of which he modeled The Blues Brothers after. During this time, he fostered an interest in the blues culture and later while working on “SNL,” he would host his castmates at his Holland Tunnel Blues Bar.

Belushi took a liking to blues music while hanging around Aykroyd’s bar, and the pair decided to take their Blues Brothers act beyond television. They enlisted a troupe of serious musicians and recorded their first album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” in 1978 while opening for comedian Steve Martin at Los Angeles’ Universal Amphitheatre. The album went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received double platinum status. Two of their biggest hit recordings were featured on the album, a cover of Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man” and The Chips’ “Rubber Biscuit.”

In 1980 the dynamic duo would take their act a step further, starring on the big screen in their self-titled film debut, “The Blues Brothers.” It was the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year and spawned a soundtrack album, and a subsequent live tour. The tour led to another live album, “Made in America,” released the same year, which would be Belushi’s last recording as Jake Blues.

Belushi died of a drug overdose in 1982, but several Blues Brothers reincarnations have kept the act alive with Aykroyd in his original role, and several other stars, such as Jim Belushi and John Goodman, stepping in to fill the void.

The popularity of the group’s music remains today, which is why Fairchild has found great success performing his tribute for the past 25 years, playing everywhere from Hawaii to Greece.

“You know, it’s the music that is so great,” Fairchild said. “Then we bring our own elements to the show. I put a different kind of twist on it. We add a lot of comedy to the show and a lot of audience participation. We just make it fun and there’s never a dull moment. Every show is different, you never know what you’re going to get with the audience members coming up and having fun with us.”

As his partner in crime, Ken Levine plays Jake Blues.

“Ken is my fourth blues partner,” Fairchild said. “I met him back in 2000 and he was doing his band Jump, Jive and Wail. He was dating a friend of mine at the time so that’s how I met him. I didn’t see him again until 2007 and I needed a new partner at the time so I asked him if he wanted to do it and he said ‘yes.’ So he’s been my blues partner the longest.”

The Fairchild Blues Tribute will be making its debut in Laughlin at the Riverside Resort April 6-9.

“What’s cool about this show in Laughlin is, I’ve hired my mom, dad and brother to come do the show with us,” Fairchild said. “My dad is going to do keyboards, my mom is going to sing and my brother is going to play drums. So we’re getting the band back together!”

He guarantees a high-energy show with fun for all.

“My No. 1 goal is for the crowd to have a blast every night,” he said. “So far, after all these years, it seems to happen. The crowds go crazy and have fun. I can’t wait to get there and meet the audience every night, because watching the audience’s reactions, that’s the most fun for me, and I gage from their response where I’ll go next in the show. It’s a setlist full of fun.”