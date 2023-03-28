Sky’s the Limit

A vision comes to life in the sky as the Laughlin Bullhead Airshow makes its debut this weekend. The Laughlin Tourism Commision partnered with the City of Bullhead City and the Mohave County Airport Authority to bring this show to the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport. Findlay Motor Company of Bullhead City is the presenting sponsor, and grants and sponsorships from several other agencies have made the event possible.

LTC Executive Director Jackie Wallin said this show is a dream come true, which was four years in the making.

“It’s taken so much planning and logistics,” Wallin said. “Jeremy Keating (former airport director) and I had this dream four years ago before COVID. We interviewed for a consultant and decided on this consultant Kevin Walsh before COVID. Then COVID hit, but Kevin stuck with us and kept teaching us. Then Jeremy moved on to Palm Springs and Kellen Shireman is there now as interim airport director, so he’s stepped up to work with us. I think the dream will come true. We’re going to have a lot of learning this year, but overall I think everybody is going to enjoy it.”

Before deciding to host the event, Wallin said they had done research to find out what visitors are looking for as far as new entertainment in our area.

“We had to go out and research other things that were of interest to our travelers and locals,” Wallin said. “Those two things have been aviation and anglers. We have brought the anglers for the WON Bass Tournament and then aviation came up. We have beautiful infrastructure at our international airport and never really utilized it for a real air show. We had one in 2013 that was only planned in three months, so it wasn’t huge. So this year, we’re going out to aviation enthusiasts to show them that we can do it. Our airbox is smaller than large airshows, so we can’t have someone like the Thunderbirds, but we can get just about anything else in static and air performance.”

They certainly have recruited a string of exciting performers to delight the audience. Brad Wursten is the pilot of an MXS-R stunt plane, which weighs less than 1,100 pounds, is formed mostly out of carbon, packed with over 385 horsepower and has the capability of reaching speeds up to 400 mph.

Jon Melby is a pilot that brings years of airshow experience and specializes in stretching the limit of what is possible in his airplane. Melby is the founder of what he calls “FEARBOSS,” finding the line of fear and taking it further each time he flies.

Bill Braack, unlike the other acts, never leaves the ground and is still able to put on an amazing show. Braack’s act is known as Smoke and Thunder – a jet propelled drag car with the ability to reach speeds up to 400 mph. This jet car is 26 feet long and weighs just over 2,600 pounds, running off of diesel fuel. Braack races along the airplanes and is known for being able to beat them in a straight-away stretch of runway!

Vicky Benzing will be flying her Boeing Stearman, which was manufactured in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1940 by the Boeing Aircraft Company for use as a military trainer. It served during World War II at air bases in Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama, where hundreds of military pilots learned to fly in it. Except for the engine and a smoke system, the plane remains as originally built more than 80 years ago.

One of the highlights of this year’s air show will be a demonstration of the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, a highly maneuverable ground attack aircraft that has become a staple of military airpower. The Thunderbolt II, known as the “Warthog,” will perform a variety of high-speed passes and close-formation flying, showcasing its incredible power and versatility. The Warthog is equipped with an array of weapons, including a GAU-8 Avenger 30 mm cannon, as well as a variety of air-to-ground missiles and bombs.

The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation’s P-51 Mustang will be joining the lineup as well. The Heritage Flight will feature modern fighter and attack aircraft flying alongside the iconic World War II, Korea, and Vietnam-era planes, providing a stunning display of our nation’s air power history. The P-51 Mustang, a legendary single-seat fighter plane that dominated the skies over Western Europe during World War II, will be flown by skilled pilot Steven Hinton, who holds seven Reno Air Races Unlimited Gold Champion titles and currently holds the World Speed Record for Piston Powered Aircraft over 3 km at 531 mph.

This is just a taste of what is on tap for the show, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. There will be more aircraft on display, as well as interactive exhibits for the public to enjoy. The best part? This show is totally free and accessible to all who wish to attend.

“Everything is free – the parking and shuttle service is all free. We wanted to make it available to everyone,” Wallin said. “The general aviation area will be open at 10 a.m. The aerial show starts at noon and goes until 2 p.m. The ground static is from the time it opens at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There’s interactive stops, as well as tours of certain military and private planes. There will be lots of food vendors that we are bringing locally and from outside of the Tri-state area. There will be some dignitaries coming, including Paul Gosar (U.S. Representative).”

There is no parking at the airport. Instead, attendees may park in several designated lots, including next to Sam’s Club in Bullhead City and in the lots across Highway 95 from the store. See a map of the parking lots at the Laughlin Bullhead Airshow Facebook page. Parking will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, with shuttles beginning after that time to drop guests off at the airport. Return shuttle service will be provided as well.

Guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair with them and an umbrella for shade if needed. Personal ice chests will not be allowed, as food and beverages will be sold onsite. No firearms or knives are allowed on the premises. The airport is a secure area and everyone in attendance will be subject to search.