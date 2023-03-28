Classic to Current

The Lettermen are a group that always had a knack for taking a hit song and adjusting it to their own style and making it a hit a second time around. Their sweet three-part harmony can’t be beat and it makes their versions a favorite among many people.

The boys are back at it with a new album full of exciting current renditions with their classic sound. Members Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack are pleased to carry on the tradition set by the originals since the 1960s.

Tony Butala, Jim Pike and Bob Engemann signed with Capitol Records in 1961 as The Lettermen, and the wholesome pop trio was an instant hit. Their first single, “The Way You Look Tonight” charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and was followed by a string of other hits, including “When I Fall In Love,” “Theme From a Summer Place,” “Goin’ Out of My Head”/“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder.”

The group has held strong through personnel changes over the past six decades with its special formula of finding three strong singers who can all take the lead as well as sing harmony.

Butala was the constant in the trio since its inception until his retirement in 2019. After Butala, Tea is the longest tenured member of the group, joining in 1984.

Tea began performing at age 17 and had several special opportunities early on in his career, including singing for former presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, as well as dancing with Fred Astaire. He found his way into the Las Vegas showrooms, opening for the likes of Sammy Davis, Jr. and Rich Little, where he gained insight into life in show business.

“Everybody when they start out, they want to be a big star,” Tea said. “But early on in my career I had the opportunity to open for a lot of big stars. I realized by seeing their lives up close and backstage behind the scenes, that it wasn’t everything it was cracked up to be. It was wonderful, but the price you pay if you’re lucky enough to become a star, is huge.

“I remember this when I was in my early 20s, I said a little prayer, ‘God, don’t make me a star, but just let me be successful enough that I can work all my life.’ And he answered that prayer. When you see a lot of people who have a hit record in their 20s and nobody remembers them in their 30s, I consider myself very lucky. Because even though I’m not a star, I get to go to places like the Riverside and I get to sing, which is what I love to do. I’m really the luckiest guy I know.”

That stroke of luck hit when The Lettermen approached him in Las Vegas to come join their show. The group’s arrangement was appealing to the young singer.

“Well, usually when you’re in a group, you get assigned a certain part — not only just musically, but also personality-wise in the group,” Tea said. “But in The Lettermen, it’s not that way. It was three lead singers, not just one lead singer and some other guys singing parts. So in a show and also in our recordings, if we’re doing our job right, you won’t know who’s doing what part in a song. We’re all capable of doing the melody and the high parts and we work together to make sure that Lettermen sound is lived up to.”

Tea has been with the group ever since, and The Lettermen’s popularity has not waned, which is a credit to their timeless talent.

“Show business is not known for its longevity,’ he said. “We’ve been very lucky. A lot of times great artists have a lot of hits, but when they stop having hits they stop getting bookings. The Lettermen, since the beginning with the originals, grew up knowing how to be entertainers on their own and when they got together they said, ‘Lets make sure that we have a show that not only lives up to the hit records we have, but maybe will outlive it.’ Now, of course The Lettermen name is known for the hit records, but the bookers book us because they know it’s a good show, it’s a clean show, people will laugh, and may cry a few tears of good memories, but we don’t just stand up there and sing our songs. We do the kind of show that we like to see — something that’s fun.”

Laughlin guests will get a chance to see their entertaining show firsthand when The Lettermen return to the Riverside Resort at 8 p.m. March 29-April 1.

“I’ve been coming to the Riverside so long and I’ve seen what Don Laughlin has done with his hotel and that town,” Tea said. “It’s an honor to go back there. They remodeled the showroom and there’s not a bad seat in the house. It’s a wonderful place to play and there’s not many casinos anymore where it’s an owner/operator situation. It’s very special when the owner is there onsite and you can talk to Don. It means the world and you can see the difference.”

While The Lettermen are a mainstay in Laughlin, this time around they are bringing a renewed energy with them. They recently released a new live album, as well as a studio album.

“We’re very happy to be recording again,” Tea said. “The Lettermen have always taken songs done by other people and do what we call ‘Lettermenize’ them and it would become a hit all over again with the Lettermen sound. We’re doing that again today.

“ We have so many stalwart Lettermen fans and some people, all they want to hear are the old songs and we get that, but some people said, ‘How come you never do anything new?’ So now we’re trying to do the impossible and please everybody and it seems to be working well for us. People are so surprised with the new songs and it’s been a lot of fun for us.”

The Lettermen released “Icons – Part One” earlier this year, with some surprising tunes from major pop stars and motion pictures.

“We have been fortunate to have a new arranger named Justin Avery and he’s seen our show several times and really grasps each of our individual voices,” Tea said. “I never would have thought when these songs got pitched to us, like Elton John’s ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,’ that it might be something we could do. I just thought, ‘Gosh, I don’t know if The Lettermen sound can do that justice.’ But thanks to Justin Avery, it really came together and people are just loving it. The theme from ‘The Greatest Showman’ was one of the first ones we did and it gets a great response live.

“We got pitched ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and I immediately had reservations about that. Even though it’s a wonderful song, it’s been done hundreds of times by hundreds of people. So what coat of paint could we put on that and make that new? But again Justin Avery did it, and now we close our show with it because it’s such a great arrangement.”

Fans of the old original hits don’t have to worry, The Lettermen make sure to still fit those classics in the show.

“We do still do all of those great hits that people grew up with, we’ve just made them into medleys,” Teas said. “We also encourage people before they come to the show to email us at thelettermen.com and let us know what show you’re going to be at and leave us a request for one of our songs that’s special to them and we’ll try to put it in the show if it’s not in there already. We’ll even talk to them from the stage and say, ‘This song is for you.’ We like to please the people who take the time to come see us and we’re happy to go that extra mile.”

This mashup of classic and current is captured on their other recent recording, “Live in Las Vegas,” released to fans in January.

“It was recorded at a place that we’ve been going to in Vegas for many, many years, South Point,” Tea said. “I think we were the second act in that showroom. I think Debbie Reynolds opened it and we followed her. So we recorded it live there. We recorded three nights and took the best of each night and put it on that live CD.”

Guests in Laughln will soon get to enjoy this new concert experience live for The Lettermen’s string of performances at the Riverside.

“We value the reputation of The Lettermen so much that we’re placing our feet carefully. There’s no room for a misstep,” he said. “We take a great deal of pride and feel a great deal of responsibility to our fans not to let them down in any way. We try to get that perfect balance if possible between new songs and old reliable standby hits of The Lettermen.”