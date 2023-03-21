Smokin’ Jokes

Hey man, you don’t want to miss “A Moderated Conversation with Tommy Chong” in Laughlin. The legendary comedian known for his affinity for marijuana is taking the stage at the Edge Pavilion at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Chong was born in Canada and actually got his start in the entertainment business as a musician. In the early ‘60s he began playing guitar with Bobby Taylor & the Vancouvers. The band signed with a subsidiary of Motown Records, released an album and began touring in the U.S. They achieved some success with their debut single, “Does Your Mama Know About Me,” which was co-written by Chong, peaking at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After a few years the band broke up and Chong returned to Canada with a new idea. He had been to an improv comedy club in the states and wanted to convert his brother’s topless bar in Vancouver into a comedy venue. He performed a mix of music and comedy, with the burlesque dancers thrown in.

One day Richard “Cheech” Marin found his way to Chong’s club after moving to Canada to avoid the Vietnam War draft in the U.S. Chong thought Marin had some talent as a comedy writer and gave him a job at his club. The pair began writing and performing sketches together, which was a big hit with the hippie crowds of the time.

They decided to try their “stoner act” in Los Angeles and found their way into open mic nights, where music producer Lou Adler caught their act. He signed the duo to record a comedy album, which would be the self-titled 1971 release, “Cheech & Chong.” This spurred their string of Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album, an award the pair took home in 1973 for “Los Cochinos.”

After releasing five comedy albums, Cheech and Chong were ready for the big screen. The two comedians wrote and starred in their first feature film, “Up in Smoke,” in 1978. While not critically acclaimed, the movie did well enough to garner the pair two sequels and a few more films through the early ‘80s. Fans kept watching for the classic hijinks from the two smoking buddies. However, after releasing one more comedy album, 1985’s “Get Out of My Room,” Cheech and Chong split up the act to pursue solo ventures.

Chong made appearances in several TV series, such as “South Park” and “The Simpsons,” as well as films such as “After Hours” and “Trip Wire.” In 1990, he wrote, directed and starred in his film “Far Out Man,” which also featured several of his family members. He scored a recurring role as Leo Chingkwake on the hit sitcom, “That ‘70s Show,” in 1999, and recently reprised the role for the 2023 release of “That ‘90s Show.” He has appeared in reality shows such as “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer,” as well as lending his voice to animated characters such as “Yax” in the film “Zootopia.”

Chong has never lost his shtick as the simple stoner on stage, which fans have always found hilarious. In real life, he is a serious advocate for marijuana as well. He has his own cannabis company and has openly stated that he believes cannabis helped him recover from two cancer diagnoses. He has also been a board member for The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, with the mission to remove penalties for the private possession and responsible use of marijuana by adults.

His touring act will surely include plenty of marijuana references and his lifetime of comical stories, that could only be presented by the “man” himself.