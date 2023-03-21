Strait Country

When it comes to country music royalty, there is only one king, and the world has collectively agreed that George Strait rules all. His classic country sound and witty lyrics paired with a genuine personality and charming smile wins every time.

The statistics back up his position as the No. 1 cowboy in our hearts and on the charts. Strait’s 60 No. 1 singles is the most by any artist in any genre. He has 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums, more than any other country artist, and he is the only artist to have a top 10 hit every year for more than three decades.

Strait’s debut song in 1981, “Unwound” was a Top 10 hit on the country charts and he followed that with the 1982 single “Fool Hearted Memory” which started his string of No. 1 hits. His latest No. 1 was “Give It All We Got Tonight” from his 2013 album “Love is Everything.”

His catalogue is on another level, yet what’s great about King George, is through all the hits, he’s held strong to his easygoing style. His music is like comfort food or a favorite blanket — he’s the one you always reach for.

A seat at his concerts may be the most coveted ticket on the market, especially since he does limited shows these days, yet Strait doesn’t have to put on a smoke screen or huge production set. His stage is simple and open, giving fans a 360-degree view of their king, strumming his guitar and singing those old favorites. And that’s all he needs, because his talent speaks for itself.

In 2014, Strait broke the North American indoor concert attendance record by drawing 104,793 concert-goers to his “The Cowboy Rides Away Tour” finale at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Since then, he only performs a few select shows a year, but his music has not faded into the background.

Country fans still turn up the radio when “Here For a Good Time” comes on and are eager to hear his songs live. Without many chances to see the King of Country Music, a sound-alike tribute is just the ticket. John Eric’s Troubadour Experience fills that void.

Eric is a Phoenix native who has been singing for years and grew up listening to Strait.

“He was always my favorite, yeah,” Eric said. “I was raised on country music. My dad always played old George Strait, Merle Haggard, Marty Robbins and stuff like that around the house.”

Eric joined his first band at age 26 and started playing a few gigs.

“A couple of buddies I worked with, two of them were guitar players and one was a drummer,” he said. “We put an ad in the paper for a bass player and I had some connections at some bars so we started playing at bars and that’s how it all got started.”

He started the John Eric Band and opened for the likes of Tracy Lawrence, Deana Carter, Tracy Byrd, Gary Allen, The Gatlin Brothers, Chris LeDoux and many others. They also played the Birds Nest at the Phoenix Open around 2007.

After drawing comparisons to Strait, Eric decided to lean in to the similarities and pay tribute to his favorite artist.

“I was doing the bar thing and then I started doing casinos,” Eric said. “All through the years everybody always told me I looked like George Strait, I sounded like George Strait. Then he retired. Somebody mentioned something about a tribute band so I started doing some research and thought I’d give it a try and it took off.”

His band includes Josh Blixt (lead guitar), Patrick Clark/Craig Delphia/Paul Haaker (fiddle and vocals), Mike G. Smith (pedal steel guitar), Eric Gilboe (bass) and Robert Scott/Matthew Goodman (drums). These players have plenty of credits, opening for and playing with national acts such as The Judds, Ray Price, Darius Rucker, Sammy Kershaw, Blake Shelton, Pat Green, Mark Wills, Gary Allan, The Bellamy Brothers and Blackhawk, to name a few.

They play as many of Strait’s hits as they can fit in the show, including “Amarillo By Morning,” “All My Exes Live In Texas,” “Ocean Front Property” and “The Cowboy Rides Away.”

As for the performance, they keep it simple, just like George.

“It’s exactly what you see from George Strait,” Eric said. “The show is modeled after his show. No surprises. And just top-notch musicianship. I’ve got some of the best players around, Nashville veterans.”

The Troubadour Experience returns to the Riverside Resort at 8 p.m. nightly, Wednesday-Sunday, March 22-26.

“We’re excited to be back,” Eric said. “We love the stage, love the room and love the fans.”