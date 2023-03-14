St. Paddy’s Dining

Get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day and celebrate with some Irish fare at one of the Laughlin resorts listed below.

Aquarius

Cafe Aquarius will offer a traditional Irish meal for St. Patrick’s Day of corned beef and cabbage served with a choice of split pea soup or house salad. The meal is available Friday, March 17 and will cost $24 per person or $21.60 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Tropicana

Carnegie’s Cafe is slicing up and serving a corned beef and cabbage dinner from noon-9 p.m. Friday, March 17, priced at $16.99 per person. All of Tropicana’s casino bars will be featuring green beer and Jameson.

Riverside

Riverview Restaurant will serve a St. Patrick’s Day feast starting with a Celtic Caesar salad or broccoli cheddar soup, followed by an entrée of corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, and Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake for dessert. The special costs $16.99 per person and is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, March 17.

The Riverside Buffet will feature Irish specialties on its brunch buffet from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, as well as its dinner buffet from 3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Harrah’s

The Beach Cafe is offering a corned beef and cabbage dinner special from noon-9 p.m. Friday, March 17, priced at $16.99 per person. Pick up a green beer and a shot of Jameson, featured at all of Harrah’s casino bars.

Avi

MoonShadow Grille is piling up a hearty portion of tender corned beef, pan-seared cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, a grilled banger, beer bread, choice of soup or house salad and chef’s dessert for $45 per person. The special is available Friday, March 17, and the regular menu will also be served this day, but not the Two For $55 menu. Reservations are suggested; call 702-535-3245.

Feathers Café will feature an entree of two brats braised in beer, grilled and topped with sauerkraut, served with chef’s vegetables and one side for $17. This special is available after 11 a.m. Friday, March 17.

Edgewater

PT’s Express will offer a featured meal for St. Patrick’s Day to include corned beef sliders, french fries and a 16-ounce Bud Light draft beer. The special is available for $14 per person on Friday, March 17.

Pioneer

River Rick’s Saloon is celebrating with green draft beers, $7 Irish car bombs and $5 Irish coffees on Friday, March 17. Listen to live music by Terry Wayne Project as you enjoy your beverage.