Hot Wheels

Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles will cruise into town this weekend to show off the care and customization that goes into a real collector’s item. Not only that, but these autos will be helping raise money for local charities as part of the River Cruizers, Inc. 23rd annual Hot Rods & Harleys show.

All makes and models are welcome in this show, held Friday-Saturday, March 10-11 at the Riverside Resort Parking Lot. Registration is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday. Car and truck registration costs $50 and motorcycle registration is $25. Participants will get a goodie bag with a show T-shirAt and dash plaque. There is 24-hour security on the lot, but cars can come and go as they please.

Gates and participant parking opens at 8 a.m. each day with the activities running from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. There will be an awards ceremony from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday in the Starview Room to cap off the weekend. There will be 40 awards given out, for numerous categories.

“We have an award for every 10 years from 1920-2020, best ‘20s, best ‘30s, best ‘40s all the way up to 2020,” Fred said. “We have best engine, best paint, best graphics, best interior, lowrider, rat rod, best custom bike and more. There’s one award called group therapy and that’s for the car or motorcycle club that shows up with the most participants. The president’s choice, the Riverside’s choice and best bike are the three major awards and those three winners will end up on next year’s T-shirt.”

There will be plenty going on both days, from raffles to DJ entertainment, an auction and more. There is a poker cruise at 10 a.m. Friday and a poker walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The poker cruise will make stops at the Davis Dam Overlook, Pyramid Canyon Park, Laughlin Slingshot Rentals and the top of Laughlin Ranch Road. The poker walk has various stops inside the Riverside, at the gift shops, bowling alley and cinema.

It is $10 per hand for the poker cruise and $5 per hand for the poker walk. The winning hand gets half of th pot. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Friday for the cruise and at 9 a.m. Saturday for the walk.

There will be a live auction at 3:15 Friday and Saturday, with several different items for bid, such as car accessories, a three-day, two-night stay at the Riverside, dinner for two on the Grand Celebration boat, wine baskets, BBQ baskets and more.

There is an open header contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The headers are the exhaust on a car, and they normally go from the headers through the exhaust pipe through a muffler, but if you have open headers they have cutouts and they open it and it’s just loud as all get out,” Young said. “So whoever makes the most noise wins. We have a decibel meter to judge it.”

Spectators are encouraged to come out and enjoy all of the fun. A $2 donation is accepted at the gate to go toward the River Cruizers’ many charitable causes.

River Cruizers Inc. is a 501c7 that has donated more than $600,000 to community nonprofits over the years. Just a few of the 501c3 organizations they have supported include Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation, Fort Mohave Tribal Band, Food for Paws Pet Pantry, Bullhead City Boom Softball Team, Keeping Hot Rodding Alive Youth Program and the Kingman Young Marines. They also give out 10 scholarships to high school students each year.

“Our purpose of the club is not only to restore classic cars, but to give back to other 501c3s in the form of donations and give out 10 scholarships to high school students in the Tri-state area,” chair person Janis Young said. “That’s why we do the car shows, and that’s how we differ from a lot of the other car clubs.

Those interested in joining the River Cruizers can call the new club president, Shelley Wilson at 714-325-5864.