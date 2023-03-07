Beach Party

Harrah’s Laughlin is kicking off beach season with a big party this Friday, with lots of entertainment, drinks and good vibes flowing.

For a $10 cover, the public is welcome to claim a spot on Harrah’s Beach and enjoy a DJ from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., play party games like beer pong and cornhole and there will be drinks available for purchase.

At 7 p.m. the party gets even hotter when The Outlaw Mariachi takes the stage. This group dares to be different, mixing Latin and rock music and swirling it with their very own special touch to intrigue and excite audiences.

These “charros of rock” bring the heat by blending traditional mariachi sounds with the high-powered energy of American and Latin rock music, while integrating body-shaking grooves of Afro-Cuban elements.

Experience classic songs in a whole new way as The Outlaw Mariachi twists tunes by popular artists such as Queen, The Beatles, Guns ‘N Roses, Pink Floyd, Eagles and more.

Founding member Mavero Durán said their infectious songs have a way of getting everyone in the groove.

“We like to have fun and we don’t take ourselves too seriously and I think that transfers to the audience,” Durán said. “It’s just lighthearted and people just dance. Sometimes it takes people a few songs to get into it because they’re trying to figure out what they’re listening to, because it’s familiar music but it hits them a different way. Once they open their mind and let loose a little bit, everyone’s dancing. The majority of our music is in English — it’s classic rock from America and the UK. But we do have some songs in Spanish. There’s music for everybody. It’s just a good time.”

Along with their innovative musical stylings, these musicians give the crowd a hearty dose of laughter and keep them on their feet.

“The show is very immersive,” Durán said. “We’re not just a band up there playing songs. We also have comedic elements and stories — it’s almost like a play, because it’s not just music, there’s a whole story that goes with our show.”