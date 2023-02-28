Boogie Man

Get ready to “shake your booty” to the groovin’ music of KC and The Sunshine Band, when they come to the Edge Pavilion at the Edgewater on Friday, March 3.

Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC, has been sharing his “sunshine sound” and encouraging everybody to “get on the floor, let’s dance” since 1973. The Florida man was born with a passion for music, which he was determined to share with the world and make it a brighter place.

“All my life, I never thought of anything else. I grew up in a very musical family so I was always around music,” Casey said. “Back in the olden days, when we went to school we’d have to fill out these cards every year and there was a spot for future occupation and I’d always put entertainer.”

He truly put in the work to build a career for himself, which he hoped would somehow be assisted by taking a job at the local record store.

“I was working in a record store because I spent all my money buying records, so I figured if I got a job at a record store I could at least get a discount,” Casey said. “So on Mondays and Thursdays we would place orders and pick them up at the wholesale distributers on Tuesday and Friday. One of the distributors was called Tone Records Distributors, and that was the largest record distributor in the southeast United States. They handled every major label pretty much — Motown, Warner Brothers, Atlantic Records — they handled all the distribution for the records sold in the southeast. So every Tuesday and Friday I went to pick up the records for the store.”

He paid attention to the record labels and his curiosity led him to find out that Tone Records not only distributed records, but housed a recording studio, which piqued Casey’s interest.

“I learned that they had a studio upstairs at the place I was picking up the records from, and I started becoming friends with the owner Henry Stone,” Casey said. “Eventually I quit the record store and I asked Henry for a job, but he didn’t have any openings so I got a job at a competitor. Every day after work I would go hang out at Henry’s place though, because I found out that he had a huge loft full of old boxes of records and he allowed me to go up there and look through those and get anything I wanted. So since I had hung out there so much, I eventually ended up working there. I just started doing odds and ends things around there to keep occupied — answering phones, helping pack up stuff to send to radio stations and eventually, I started helping the artists there with bookings and started doing some co-writing with Clarence Reid.”

As he worked up through the ranks helping other artists, Casey became inspired to start his own career.

“I started handling all the business for Timmy Thomas who had a big hit called, ‘Why Can’t We Live Together.’ I booked him on a show in Washington D.C. with a group called Rare Earth and I flew there with him. That night, the kids in the audience were all blowing whistles,” Casey recalled. “A couple of months prior to that show, I had gone to a wedding at one of the other artist’s house and she had hired a Junkanoo band. Part of the Junkanoo music is whistles and drums and horns — it’s very rhythmic. So I thought, ‘Wow, I should write this song called ‘Blow Your Whistle.’”

Casey wasted no time turning his idea into reality and soon his dream was coming true.

“I figured out that I was never going to get discovered, so I was going to have to make my own record,” he said. “So I wrote the song on the plane on the way home to Miami. I went in the studio and got with the musicians that were there and created this song. Then I brought in a Junkanoo band to play on the record. ‘Blow Your Whistle’ made enough noise that it went on the R&B charts up to like No. 15. That was kind of the beginning of it all.”

He founded KC and The Sunshine Band and his infectious music with upbeat dance rhythms made waves across the country.

“It was just ingredients of different things,” Casey said of his sunshine sound. “I loved R&B music and there was always horns on R&B music. I loved horns and percussion. It all started with ‘Blow Your Whistle’ and then I wrote a song called ‘Sound Your Funky Horn’ and that’s what introduced the horns to the music and I kept them after that song. It was just part of the ingredient. I remember when writing my songs, I originally felt that music had gotten very dark and I wanted to make music that was high energy and made you want to dance and feel good.”

Starting with the 1975 hit “Get Down Tonight,” the band racked up a string of No. 1s, inlcluding “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “I’m Your Boogie Man” and “Shake Your Booty,” among others.

Now 50 years later, KC and The Sunshine Band still are bringing the boogie to audiences, and possibly some new tunes later this year.

“I’ve been working on a project for the last 10 years,” Casey said. “I’ve got 56 songs — there’s like three covers of older KC songs and the rest are all new. I’m very excited about it, I don’t think I’ve ever sounded better. I think the writing is a lot different, there’s a lot of meaning and life put into the new tracks. This year is my 50th anniversary, so I would say sometime within this year or the beginning of next year it’s all going to come out.”

For now, fans in Laughlin can enjoy all of the classic KC hits when he comes to town on Friday.

“Expect all the hits, high energy and lots of fun. I’ve always had a great time in Laughlin so I look forward to coming there,” Casey said. “The biggest thrill for me really is being on that stage and actually getting to be with the fans and see everyone having a good time.”