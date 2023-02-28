Real & Raw

Many talented singers have moved to Nashville with the dream of becoming a big star. However, the country music capitol can be difficult to navigate. Each artist has to find their own voice. After a decade in the business, Chase Rice has done that, and just released his most authentic album to date, “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell.”

That title grabs attention, as it was intended to. Of course, Rice feels the exact opposite of those two sentiments, and the album is actually somewhat of an ode to both cowboys and dogs, with heartfelt songs penned about each. This latest project from Rice was released Feb. 10 and takes a more emotional turn than his previous country pop material.

Rice grew up in North Carolina and was a football star in college until he was sidelined by an injury. Around the same time, his father passed away. With two devastating losses in his life, Rice turned to music and switched gears to follow that path.

He moved to Nashville and found he had a knack for songwriting, scoring a major hit as a co-writer on “Cruise,” a No. 1 for his friends in the new band Florida Georgia Line. Eager to find his own success as an artist, he somewhat fell into the mold of the time, recording tracks that sounded like the other hit singles on the radio.

He released his first studio album in 2010 titled “Friday Nights & Sunday Mornings,” followed by his second album “Dirt Road Communion” in 2012. It was his third album, “Ignite the Night,” which really caught fire, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Rice kept his momentum rolling with his next release, 2017’s “Lambs & Lions.” He scored his first No. 1 single with “Eyes on You” topping the charts for two weeks. He found the top spot again in 2020 with his single “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” off of his fifth studio album, called “The Album.”

While he was clearly finding commercial success, Rice didn’t feel that his music was accurately representing himself. He wanted to give his fans something more meaningful, which resulted in “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell,” his latest project which he wrote entirely at his house in the wake of the pandemic. With time to spare for once, Rice used the opportunity to take a deep dive into his emotions and produce an album much more raw and authentic than his previous work.

The album cover features a picture taken in the 1980s of his late father wearing a cowboy hat. Rice had this special photo in mind for quite awhile and felt he had finally written the right material to match the sentimental cover art.

One of the album’s singles, “Bench Seat,” released in January, has already struck a chord with listeners, as it tells the emotional ride of addiction. Rice’s inspiration was the true story of his friend’s struggle and the dog that saved his life. Rice and his own dog, Jack, appear in a corresponding video for the song, which Rice hopes will bring awareness for those struggling from similar issues.

While that track may be a tearjerker, there’s plenty of versatility throughout the album, which Rice will be promoting when kicks off his Way Down Yonder Tour in Laughlin at Harrah’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater on Friday, March 3. Laughlin guests will be the first to hear his new songs performed live and can read more about Rice’s musical journey below as we interviewed him ahead of the opening night concert.

Sports were a big part of your life early on, so when did you switch your focus to music?

I was a junior in college when an injury ended my football career, and around the same time I lost my dad. It was devastating, and music was how I dealt with that. I had never played guitar before college, and definitely hadn’t written any songs, but it slowly became a new passion and I’m so thankful for what it’s turned into.

How did you break into the music industry?

I grew up with Brian Kelley, so when I moved to Nashville I stayed with him and his friend Tyler Hubbard, who were starting a band called Florida Georgia Line. I learned so much from them and we ended up writing “Cruise” together, which changed my life by opening so many doors in town for me.

How did you find your own style and hone your craft?

I don’t think I did until the album I just put out, to be honest. Starting with “Cruise,” it set me on a path where I kind of tried to replicate that same sound and success in my own music, without ever really having a chance to figure out who I was as an artist. I showed glimpses of who I wanted to be over the years, but “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell” is the first full project where I really stripped away all of the pop production and shared the raw, real version of who I am through my music.

Where do you draw the inspiration to write songs?

The last two years off the road were the first time in a decade that I got to live a “normal” life and just be home, which was huge for writing this new album. I had real experiences and influences to write about, and I think that comes across in the quality of the music.

How did you put together this cohesive album?

We recorded the whole thing at my house with Oscar Charles. It’s the first time I’ve worked with one producer for a full album, and he was huge in pushing me to make the best music and bringing everything together. We basically camped out there for two weeks with live musicians, no tracks, and just went all in with this album.

What do you hope listeners take away from “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell?”

I hope they finally get to see who I really am, not who they think I am. This is the most vulnerable, authentic album I’ve ever released, and it’s the kind of music I want to listen to myself. I hope people who might not have liked my music in the past give it a chance, and I hope they can feel the honesty in it.

Did you have that cover picture in mind while writing the album?

I’ve had that picture in mind for an album cover for a while, but I never had the music that matched it. The sound and quality of this album finally felt right for his photo, and I know it’s a project my dad would be proud of. That photo was taken in Jackson, Wyoming, back in the ‘80s. He wasn’t necessarily what you think of as a traditional cowboy, but he was a cowboy in every sense of the word as far as I’m concerned — tough as nails, true to his word, just a real, good guy.

Which track is your favorite?

I think it changes every time I answer this question, to be honest. “Bench Seat” is really special to me, because it’s based on the true story of my friend who was about to end his life and was saved by his dog. And it’s the reason I have my dog, Jack, now.

Which is your favorite to perform live?

“Oklahoma” has been getting a ton of love and I think that one will be so fun to play live with the outro. Laughlin is our first show of the Way Down Yonder Tour, so I can’t wait to see how the fans react to the new music. We’ll still play the hits, of course, but I really want to play as much of the “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell” album as we can, which you don’t always get to do with new music. I can’t wait to share this project with the fans live.