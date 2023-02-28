Laughin’ & Livin’

One of the best ways to get through tough situations is to find the humor in them. When life gets you down, laughter can help you through it. Comedy has certainly helped Carlos Mencia through the highs and lows, and he uses his life experiences as material in his act.

Mencia said a lot of his jokes spawn from pop culture or politics, when something just doesn’t add up.

“Yeah it’s observational comedy, but it’s more of a mathematical algorithm that catches things that don’t make sense,” Mencia said. “The President of the United States is supposed to be the best, the brightest, the smartest that we have. So anybody in that office, that’s where the jokes flow from — the things they do wrong, the things they shouldn’t say, the things they shouldn’t be. I see the world and I’m able to just go on stage and talk about it. Most of my jokes come from the truth.”

Mencia has always had the urge to make mention when things didn’t add up or he noticed something out of the ordinary, but it wasn’t until he got older and found the stage that he had an avenue to share his thoughts.

“I always had a brain for it, I just didn’t know it,” Mencia said. “I had a strict mother who knew me very well. Growing up, anytime I had a thought that I was going to say, my mom would catch me a few seconds before I could say it and she’d say, ‘Not right here, not right now.’ And I would always think, ‘How does she know?’ Well, later on in life I found out she’s as morbid as I am and she was probably thinking the exact same thing I was, but just knew better than to open her mouth and say it.”

As he grew up, Mencia perfected his timing and found where he fit in best.

“Once I got out of high school and I got a job and I was going to college, that sense of inquisitiveness became a huge part of my life,” he said. “Once that happened, there was only one place for me, which was the stage. I discovered a place where I can say whatever I want, where it is the right place and it is the right time. Once I discovered comedy I was like, ‘Whaaat, I get to talk about all of these things that would probably torture me as a human being if I didn’t have an outlet to lay them out on?'”

Mencia said he didn’t neccessarily have a “big break,” it was a series of little breaks which added up to build his career in comedy.

“There’s a billion little breaks before you get to what you might think is your big break,” he said. “I go back and was it when my manager first saw me? Maybe it was my agent who introduced me to my manager. I think it was that every time I’ve been given an opportunity to shine, pretty much, without fail, I’ve worked hard enough and paid enough attention to my surroundings that when those moments came around I was ready and prepared for them. But there was many of them, like Mitzie Shore, the owner of the Comedy Store, putting me in. If there is a story to tell it is that you must prepare yourself for those opportunities, because one day they will come and when you’re ready, you’re ready.”

He doesn’t sensor his humor when on stage, because he feels it is a comedian’s right to speak up on any topic, however he crafts the delivery to ensure his jokes land well.

“The only people that are able to truly say everything and anything that happens on this planet, are comediana, when they do it right,” Mencia said. “Even we’re being bound by certain laws now, like now we can’t do jokes about A, B, or C without somebody getting offended. In my opinion, it’s not that we can’t say it, it’s that we just have to be better at making the joke. We get to tell truths that other people just can’t tell.”

This approach has received some backlash, but Mencia said he focuses on the intention of his jokes, which is simply to be funny, not to hurt feelings.

“My No. 1 rule is, if I cannot tell the joke in front of those people that I am talking about, that if it affects the most, I won’t tell the joke,” he said. “I just pay attention to my intent. That’s where I live. If you don’t like it, then don’t come to see me perform. I’m a comedian. If you take anything that I say when I’m telling jokes at face value, and assume that it’s not a joke, that’s your fault.”

While he doesn’t hold back, Mencia said he has spent time in recent years looking at different perspectives to make his act even better.

“I was the first person to get canceled by the internet,” Mencia said. “When all that time came around I did a lot of introspection. Instead of getting angry at the comedy world, I said to myself, ‘You know what, I’m going to grow from this.’ That’s why for the past 10 years I kind of stayed away from the limelight, because I wasn’t really ready. It’s taken me 10 years to evolve into a person that can do a joke and yet have the ability to be empathetic without looking at people and going, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s stupid!’ Instead, I’m able to kind of stop now and see people’s pain as their truths and do whatever I can in that moment to help.”

He’s coming back with a positive attitude and two comedy specials for his fans.

“I’m in a better place and I’m so funny right now,” Mencia said. “That’s why we signed a deal to do two specials. The production company came to see me perform and they said, ‘That’s two specials!’ I haven’t put out a special for so long that I really do need to put it out to all of my fans. I’m ready for it and I’m ready to be a different person with the success. I’m ready to shed those parts of my personality that I thought needed changing. So I’m at peace with who I am now and in a really good place.”

Mencia is back on tour and stopping at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. His current tour is called, “Laughin’ and Livin’,” which describes his outlook on life.

He has tons of new material to share on stage, and he touches on subjects anyone can relate to, despite different demographics, to unify the audience. Everyone is the target of the joke, yet everyone finds it funny.

“For example, in March of 2020 when they told all Americans to quarantine, every American that I know around the country thought the exact same thing at the exact same moment: ‘I have to protect my a******, we need toilet paper.’ That is such a great joke because it is disarming immediately and it hits on a multilevel place. On the one hand, it makes everybody in the audience go, ‘I thought the exact same thing,’ so that unifies, but it also proves another point to me that we in America have no idea that our poor people problems are middle class problems everywhere else. We don’t understand that. I believe that we sometimes need people like me to speak these truths to America so that people can kind of go, ‘Oh wow.’”

Last year Mencia reprised his role as Felix Boulevardez on the animated “Proud Family” reboot, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The reboot’s second season just dropped on Disney+ last month.

Mencia also has a new podcast called “No Hate, No Fear,” which came from a description a fellow comedian gave to Mencia.

“My buddy Don ‘DC’ Curry, is the funniest guy,” Mencia said. “Don was describing me because he was bringing me on stage and he said, ‘You know what I see when I see this guy? No hate, no fear. The man is just filled with love. Everything he does, you can tell he wants people to laugh and enjoy. He’s enjoying it. But he is fearless. Man that guy is fearless.’ ‘No Hate, No Fear’ is really based on the foundation of what I believe is who I am on stage.”

Mencia gets in depth with different issues relevant to today’s society and tries to share a new perspective with listeners.

“When I listen to a radio station, especially if it’s a political one, and the hosts start staying, ‘we don’t need to get into the weeds,’ I cringe, because the weeds is exactly where all the stuff that’s important is,” he said. “I like the weeds. I like information. I like information that leads me to a better outcome, to being a better human being, to being a better comedian. And I’m not afraid of the truth, whatever the truth is. I don’t want you to see the world the way I do, but I do want you to know that you can see the world differently if you wish to. So I put that out there.”

Fans can watch his podcast and previous stand-up performances at youtube.com/carlosmencia.